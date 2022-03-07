Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Russian energy imports ‘essential’ to Europeans’ lives, says German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned Monday against banning Russian oil and gas as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, saying doing so could put Europe's energy security at risk.

Published: 7 March 2022 17:17 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday. Photo:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Pool | Michael Kappeler

Scholz said that Germany welcomed “all international efforts to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with deep and targeted sanctions”.

He added that the sanctions against Russian financial institutions, the Central Bank in Moscow and more than 500 individuals give a clear message. 

“The same applies to export restrictions on important goods,” said Scholz.

The sanctions were designed so that they “hit Russia hard and can be sustained over the long term”.

However, the Chancellor warned that energy supplies cannot be included in the sanctions.

“Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions,” Scholz said in the statement.

“Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment. It is, therefore, of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens.”

READ ALSO: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky has been urging further and stricter sanctions against Russia including a boycott of Russian exports.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, Germany imported €19.4 billion worth of crude oil and natural gas from Russia last year – accounting for 59 percent of all imports from the country.

The state of Bavaria accounted for the largest share: with almost €5.7 billion, it accounted for about 29 percent of the nationwide total. Brandenburg (€3.8 billion) and Hesse (€3 billion) follow. According to the Munich Chamber of Industry and Commerce, 36 percent of Bavaria’s oil and gas imports come from Russia.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Scholz said the German government had been working hard for months to “develop alternatives to Russian energy” with EU partners and others. 

“However, this cannot be done overnight,” he said. “Therefore, it is a conscious decision on our part to continue the activities of business enterprises in the area of energy supply with Russia.”

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) pointed out Germany’s “insanely high dependence” on imports.

She warned that if imports of oil, gas and coal from Russia were stopped, the lights could go out in Germany.

“We must, although these images of bombed cities tear at our hearts, always keep a cool head as well,” Baerbock told ZDF. “We will not be able to stop the war by having the lights go out completely, here in Europe.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Eastern German states ready to welcome large numbers of refugees from Ukraine

A large number of refugees from Ukraine are currently arriving in eastern Germany - and states say they are ready to help.

Published: 7 March 2022 11:38 CET
Eastern German states ready to welcome large numbers of refugees from Ukraine

According to official figures, around 1,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived so far in the central German states of Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Thuringia. The states, which were formally part of East Germany (GDR), are already preparing for more arrivals, though none of their interior ministries have said how many people are expected to arrive.

Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister, Tamara Zieschang (CDU), said she believes not all of those seeking protection have been registered so far. She has asked arrivals from Ukraine to report to authorities so that they can be given information and advice.

Recent polls have shown that Germans overwhelmingly support welcoming refugees from Ukraine

Dozens of Ukrainians have already crossed into Saxony via the border with Poland near Görlitz by bus and train in recent days and it is expected that a large number of refugees will continue to arrive here first.

Saxony’s interior minister Roland Wöller (CDU) said: “It is not only an imperative of humanity, but also of European solidarity that we take in people.”

READ ALSO: ‘Welcome to Berlin’: Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

In Saxony as a whole, more than 2,000 places are available in initial reception facilities and there are plans to expand their capacities. State premier Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said that those arriving from Ukraine should spend as short a time as possible in initial reception facilities and be quickly accommodated in towns and villages.

“The children should be able to go to kindergartens and schools. We very much want the women and men to be able to work as well, ” he said.

According to the Saxony state directorate, Ukrainian refugees should be accommodated centrally in Leipzig – where there are currently 550 places available – as here they can be better looked after, for example with interpreters.

Offers of help from the general public

The city of Chemnitz said after an appeal to locals, more than 200 offers to accommodate refugees were received, while the city of Dresden reported 91 offers of housing. According to the municipalities of Magdeburg and Halle (Saale), the large housing cooperatives have also offered to provide a total of around 300 flats.

Due to the large number of offers of help from the population, Saxony, as well as and many districts and municipalities, have set up special help portals and contact forms to better coordinate the offers.

READ ALSO: How people in Germany can support Ukraine

In the Burgenlandkreis in Saxony-Anhalt, people seeking protection are to be accommodated in a former senior citizens’ home and a hotel. And the chambers of crafts in southern and eastern Thuringia want to make the boarding schools of their educational institutions available as accommodation.

Humanitarian aid

Almost all districts of Thuringia have also set up private or voluntary initiatives for helping those affected by the war in Ukraine, including collecting donations, organising aid transports or offering housing. A large aid convoy of 14 vehicles has already returned from a first mission at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees

In Saxony-Anhalt, too, donations of food, equipment and money are currently being collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine. The state itself is coordinating some relief measures, but there are also a number of public and private initiatives.

The state is also preparing humanitarian aid, including for the transport of injured people to hospitals.  

Interior minister Tamara Zieschang said: “This is precautionary at the moment, but unfortunately, in view of the developments in Ukraine, we cannot rule out the possibility that we will also have to provide this humanitarian aid and will do so in this case as well.”

Did you know?

Since German reunification in 1990, the term “Mitteldeutschland” (central Germany) has often been used to describe the region that extends around the triangle of the states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Sometimes it is also used to refer to the three states in their entirety, especially by the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (Central German Broadcasting), which was founded by these states in 1991.

SHOW COMMENTS