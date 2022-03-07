Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Der Brückentag

Nothing beats making the most of public holidays - and a Brückentag or two can help you do just that.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:32 CET
German word of the day: Der Brückentag
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Translating literally as ‘bridge day’ or ‘bridging day’, this word does exactly what it says on the tin: when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, eagle-eyed Germans will smugly book a day off of work on the Monday or Friday, effectively ‘bridging’ the holiday and the weekend.

This tactic gives you a luxurious four days of relaxation, and only costs one annual leave day from your holiday allocation. 

These Brückentage have become deeply ingrained in the German cultural consciousness – they even have a dedicated website, which documents all of the possible regional combinations of public holidays and weekends and, in typical German fashion, gives you an efficiency rating of each combination to show how best to use your holiday time.

Remember to note when the Brückentage fall. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Pleul

This level of fixation on efficient holiday extensions has developed because of Germany’s irritating rule of not giving employees an extra day off whenever a public holiday falls on a weekend, which this year is the case for a fair few public holidays (such as, ironically, International Workers’ Day on May 1st).

READ ALSO: How you can make the most of Germany’s 2022 public holidays 

The German Left Party (die Linke) have made several bids over the past few years to change this rule, arguing that many other countries (the UK and US included) do offer compensatory extra days off when a public holiday falls on a weekend.

If you’re working in Berlin and were lucky enough to book your Brückentag in time, you might be enjoying Monday off before the regional Women’s Day public holiday on March 8th.

If not, look forward to the bridge days around Easter time in April or May 27th, the Thursday after the nationwide holiday of Ascension Day.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Examples:

Wie willst du deinen Brückentag nächste Woche verbringen?

How do you want to spend your bridge day next week?

Nimmst du sich die Brückentage um Ostern frei?

Are you taking the bridge days off at Easter?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Der Bauchmensch

This neat German word can help you explain how you react and think about things.

Published: 4 March 2022 16:46 CET
German word of the day: Der Bauchmensch

If you have ever taken any kind of personality test (such as the Myers-Briggs test), you have probably answered the following question: do you think you’re more of the thinking or feeling type? 

In German, you might call someone who makes decisions emotionally or instinctively ein Bauchmensch, which would translate literally as “stomach person”. This person could also be described as having a strong Bauchgefühl, or “gut instinct”.

In contrast, someone who considers problems more logically might be described as a Kopfmensch, or “head person”.

Another way to describe being guided by your gut is to use the phrase aus dem Bauch, which could translate as “by instinct” or “from the heart”.

Watch out, though – the phrase aus dem Kopf actually means knowing something “off by heart” or “off the top of one’s head”.

The accuracy of these descriptions is a grey topic, but it can still be useful to give someone an idea of how you might react to a piece of bad news or a difficult decision, especially if you aren’t confident enough in your German to fully explain the thoughts inside your head.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Bauchpinseln

Examples:

„Ich bin ein Bauchmensch.“ „Echt? Ich denke, dass du eher ein Kopfmensch bist.“

“I’m an instinctive type.” “Really? I think you’re more the cerebral type.”

„Normalerweise, entscheide ich Dinge aus dem Bauch.“

“I usually decide things by instinct.”

SHOW COMMENTS