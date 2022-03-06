For members
The everyday German groceries that have a double meaning
The food that you put in your shopping basket at the German supermarket isn’t just the ingredients for a tasty dinner, it can also add some flavour to your spoken German.
Published: 6 March 2022 15:06 CET
In Germany, eggs are also found between a man's legs. Photo: dpa | Friso Gentsch
Beatles to Bowie: how pop stars can help you master German grammar
If you are struggling to cement some simple German words in your head, listening to some very familiar songs sung in German by iconic pop stars might help.
Published: 30 January 2022 13:21 CET
The Beatles perform in Munich in 1966. Photo: dpa | Gerhard Rauchwetter
