COVID-19 RULES

Big crowds outside German clubs as ‘dancing ban’ finally lifted

Police dispersed a sizeable crowd from outside a Berlin night spot, while partygoers packed out clubs in other cities on the first weekend that nightlife was allowed to reopen after months of pandemic restrictions.

Published: 6 March 2022 10:19 CET
People dance at a club in Frankfurt on March 4th. Photo: dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

After a huge crowd of up to 2,000 people gathered in the courtyard of the Kulturbrauerei in Berlin on Friday evening, several people suffered panic attacks, police reported.

One man fainted and a woman had to be taken to hospital. Some 70 officers were sent to the club to disperse the crowd.

As of Friday, clubs up and down the country are allowed to open for the first time since the autumn after the so-called ‘Tanzverbot’ was lifted as part of an easing of Covid restrictions.

Clubs have to open with 2G plus entry rules, meaning only vaccinated and recovered people can get through the door on the condition that they have a negative test result.

After big crowds turned out to party in Frankfurt, Victor Oswalt, spokesman for the organisation Clubs am Main, confirmed that “there was a lot of interest.”

“You could tell that something important had been missing for a very long time,” he said.

Hamburg’s public was also eager to fill out its dance floors. Long lines were seen in front of several well-known clubs.

“It was very crowded, especially at the Sternbrücke,” said Thore Debor, managing director of Hamburg’s Clubkombinat.

Debor said that “it was definitely a liberating moment” but added that he’d heard reports that people were initially unsure about dancing.

Bavarians meanwhile flocked over the border into the Austrian town of Obendorf, where clubs were opening for the first time as part of an end to most restrictions.

Police asked one club there to open its doors early to allow people in after a huge crowd had gathered outside. As people pressed to get inside, some people lost consciousness. One person had to receive treatment from the Red Cross.

COVID-19 RULES

Germany’s restaurants and hotels open to the unvaccinated

Nightclubs in Germany were finally allowed to reopen Friday - and restaurants could allow unvaccinated people to enter.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:24 CET
Germany entered the second step of its Covid relaxation plan on Friday, reopening restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels to unvaccinated people. 

They have been barred from entering many public places since December in response to tightened restrictions to clamp down on the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The 2G rule was brought in which meant only vaccinated and recovered people were allowed to enter these venues. 

From Friday March 4th, unvaccinated people can visit a restaurant or similar venue with a negative Covid test under the 3G rule.

Nightclubs and discos are also allowed to reopen their doors with the 2G-plus rule as of Friday.

That means vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to go dancing if they can present a negative test result or are boosted.

In Berlin, however, even people who’ve had their booster shot have to show a negative Covid test. 

Capacity rules are also being eased on March 4th. Indoors up to 60 percent of the maximum capacity – with a maximum of 6,000 people – is allowed.

Outdoors a capacity of up to 75 percent (with a maximum of 25,000 people) will be permitted. This will apply to the likes of football matches and concerts.

On Friday Germany reported 217,593 Covid cases within the latest 24 hour period, and 291 deaths. The 7-day incidence stood at 1,196.4 infections per 100,000 people. 

The new rules will apply for just over two weeks. On March 19th, the Infection Protection Act, which is currently the basis for the Covid restrictions, expires.

On March 20th most Covid rules will fall away and only some basic protection measures will remain. There’s no detail on what exactly they’ll be yet, but it is expected to include mandatory face masks in indoor public areas. 

The Free Democrats – partner in the governing coalition alongside the Social Democrats and Greens – are insisting that as few Covid rules as possible remain in force after March 20th.

Party leader and Finance Minister Christian Lindner said: “Our constitutional order applies and that means that the state only intervenes where it is really necessary, where there is really a danger. And we will discuss this together in detail: what is still necessary, what is not necessary.”

If the infection situation worsens significantly after March 20th, a fallback option will apply. Accordingly, the federal government will initiate a new law that provides for further Covid protection measures.

