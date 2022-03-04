Read news from:
German word of the day: Der Bauchmensch

This neat German word can help you explain how you react and think about things.

Published: 4 March 2022 16:46 CET
Photo: Photo credit: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

If you have ever taken any kind of personality test (such as the Myers-Briggs test), you have probably answered the following question: do you think you’re more of the thinking or feeling type? 

In German, you might call someone who makes decisions emotionally or instinctively ein Bauchmensch, which would translate literally as “stomach person”. This person could also be described as having a strong Bauchgefühl, or “gut instinct”.

In contrast, someone who considers problems more logically might be described as a Kopfmensch, or “head person”.

Another way to describe being guided by your gut is to use the phrase aus dem Bauch, which could translate as “by instinct” or “from the heart”.

Watch out, though – the phrase aus dem Kopf actually means knowing something “off by heart” or “off the top of one’s head”.

The accuracy of these descriptions is a grey topic, but it can still be useful to give someone an idea of how you might react to a piece of bad news or a difficult decision, especially if you aren’t confident enough in your German to fully explain the thoughts inside your head.

Examples:

„Ich bin ein Bauchmensch.“ „Echt? Ich denke, dass du eher ein Kopfmensch bist.“

“I’m an instinctive type.” “Really? I think you’re more the cerebral type.”

„Normalerweise, entscheide ich Dinge aus dem Bauch.“

“I usually decide things by instinct.”

German word of the day: Das Bützchen 

Carnival season in Germany usually means you can expect one or two pecks on the cheek.

Published: 7 February 2022 12:24 CET
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

February is in full swing, which can only mean one thing in Germany: carnival is around the corner.

In big cities across Germany carnival fans eagerly await the so-called “fifth season”. Although it technically began back in November, February and March is when the largest festivities kick off. This joyous occasion is often accompanied by one, or usually many, Bützchen.

What is ein Bützchen?

In pre-corona times if you attended a carnival celebration in Germany you would expect little to no social distancing. Instead, you’d find yourself in dense crowds and may be given a peck on the cheek (and sometimes mouth) by total strangers – a form of greeting known as a Bützchen.

A tradition originating from the Rhineland area, the kiss symbolises happiness and celebration. 

Regional dialects may also call it a Bützje, and the corresponding verb is bützen. The term, translating to “little kiss” according to the Duden dictionary, comes from the late Middle High German word butzen, meaning to push. A synonym which is used more widely across Germany is Küsschen

Rosenmontag, which this year falls on February 28th, is the high point of the Karneval and it usually includes hundreds of floats passing through cities or towns that celebrate. 

This year it will be scaled back once again due to the pandemic, but there will still be some celebrations (and, of course, you can mark the day at home by dressing up in a very colourful outfit and planting a Bützje on your loved ones. 

Two Karneval revellers share a kiss on Rosenmontag.

Archive photo shows two Karneval revellers sharing a Bützchen on Rosenmontag. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Examples:

Darf ich dir ein Bützchen geben?

Can I give you a kiss? (informal) 

Das Beste am Karneval sind Singen, Tanzen und Bützen.

The best parts of carnival are singing, dancing and kissing.

„Heute bützen und lecken, morgen mit Knüppeln und Stöcken“ (a proverb originating from Cologne)

Kissing and licking today, tomorrow with cudgels and sticks.

