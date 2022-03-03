Germany seizes €600m superyacht from Russian billionaire

Usmanov was one of several Russian billionaires named on the European Union’s sanction list in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report by Forbes, his 156-metre luxury yacht ‘Dilbar’ – believed to be the largest superyacht in the world by tonnage – was confiscated by Hamburg authorities on Wednesday.

The €600m yacht was located in the yards of local shipbuilding firm Blohm and Voss when it was seized by the government.

Usmanov is believed to have purchased the 15,917-tonne vessel from German shipbuilding firm Lürssen, who custom-built it over a period of around 52 months and sold it at a €600m price-tag in 2016.

According to the company, it is “one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, in terms of both dimensions and technology”. It apparently boasts the largest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht, as well as two helicopter pads, a gym, beauty salon and sauna.

After hearing the news that the superyacht had been siezed, Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Geraschenko quipped on Telegram that it should be refitted as a missile cruiser and delivered to Ukraine.

In a strange piece of poetic irony, there had allegedly been rumours about military-style defence systems located on the yacht when it was first built and sold to Usmanov.

“Dilbar has the most advanced security technologies of any superyacht in the world,” Lürssen CEO Peter Lürssen said at its launch. “But the things you read about it containing an anti-aircraft missile defence system are all nonsense.”

The news of the seizure was welcomed by politicians and commentators from around the world.

Paul Massaro, an anti-corruption advisor the US Congress, mused on Twitter: “Can’t believe it’s Germany making the first seizures against oligarchs – things really have changed.”

He added: “So now we wait for a seizure (or two!) a day and coordinated oligarch sanctions from the US & UK. A great start with Usmanov’s mega yacht.”

It comes as other European countries gear up to seize luxury properties, yachts and other multi-million-euro assets from individuals believed to be linked to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

As reported by The Local on Monday, France has also been busy making a survey of yachts, vehicles, real estate and other financial assets belonging to Russian oligarchs with the aim of the seizing the sanctioned property.

This could include several of the mansions and yachts dotted along the French Riviera – an area that has long been a playground for super-rich Russians.

German weapons reach Ukraine

Following Germany’s dramatic about-turn on delivering weapons to conflict zones, a number of arms purchased by the German government were reported to have reached Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

The delivery includes 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air ‘stinger’ missiles.

According to DPA, Germany plans to deliver more weapons to Ukraine shortly.

The Ministry of Economics has approved the delivery of 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles taken from the stocks of the National People’s Army – the ‘Bundeswehr’ of the GDR.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to take to the streets in cities around Germany to call for peace.

In a protest held on Munich’s Königsplatz on Wednesday evening, an estimated 45,000 people gathered to express their anger at the ongoing war.

Speaking at the event, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder told the crowd: “Tonight we are all Ukrainians.”

The demo followed similar events in Berlin and Cologne that saw hundreds of thousands of protesters in attendance.