Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany begins slow move away from Russian gas after Ukraine invasion

The invasion of Ukraine has thrown Germany's problematic dependence on Russian gas into stark relief, forcing Europe's largest economy to urgently reshape its energy mix.

Published: 3 March 2022 09:18 CET
A view of construction work in Brunsbüttel, Schleswig-Holstein.
A view of construction work in Brunsbüttel, Schleswig-Holstein. The port on the North Sea is under discussion as a site for a new LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminal. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Molter

In a previously unthinkable step for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s young government, the crisis even has politicians considering delaying Germany’s planned exit from nuclear energy and coal to keep the lights on.

“We will change course to overcome our import dependence,” Scholz said Sunday at an extraordinary session of the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, on the Ukraine crisis.

READ ALSO: How war in Ukraine has sparked a historic shift in Germany

The decision represents a massive and expensive reversal for the government which has banked on Russia to secure its energy needs over the past two decades.

With Russia increasingly isolated internationally as a result of economic sanctions over Ukraine, Berlin can no longer rely on Moscow to keep supplying over half of the country’s gas.

While energy supplies have largely been exempted from the West’s response, policymakers still needed to “prepare for a scenario” where Russia “stops gas deliveries”, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Liquified gas

Initially, Germany hopes to substitute Russian supplies with larger deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a super-chilled form of the fuel, which can be imported by sea from producers such as the United States or Qatar.

The German government made a splash in the LNG market on Wednesday by announcing it was earmarking 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the fuel.

But Germany lacks the infrastructure to absorb huge new supplies, with no LNG terminals along its coast where tankers can dock.

Their absence means it will have to import supplies through one of the European Union’s 21 other terminals, a costly solution at a time when energy prices are soaring.

“Germany must build its own LNG terminals with the necessary connections and infrastructure,” the economy ministry concluded last week.

A number of projects, which had stalled because of a lack of political and financial backing, could also receive “public support”, the ministry said.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In the northern town of Stade, on the Elbe, the construction process for one project is about to get under way.

“The technical assessments are complete,” Hanseatic Energy Hub, the company behind the project, told AFP.

Meanwhile, in Wilmershaven, on the North Sea coast, the Belgian group TES is also planning to build a facility.

The terminals could, however, take some time to come online. “The approval process takes minimum three years, and two for construction,” Karen Pittel, energy expert at the Ifo institute think-tank, told AFP.

Climate objectives

The narrow room for manoeuvre has cast doubt over Germany’s ambitious timetable for its transition towards renewable energy.

Germany’s governing coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP, in office since December, had promised an earlier exit from coal in 2030 and maintained Angela Merkel’s decision to exit nuclear by the end of 2022.

Paradoxically, natural gas was to play a crucial bridging role in the planned green shift, providing a ready energy supply when the wind is still or the sun does not shine – at least until the technology to store the energy produced by renewables catches up.

“There are no more taboos,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck declared recently. “In the short term, we may need to hold coal power plants in reserve out of caution,” he said.

READ ALSO: Germany halts controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The Green party minister likewise did not rule out pushing back the closure of the country’s last three operational nuclear power plants.

The government would, however, face significant challenges were it to pursue the nuclear option. “You cannot just extend a nuclear plant you have decided to close like that,” energy expert Pittel said.

There were “extremely high hurdles, on a technical and administrative level” to keep the plants going, the plant operator RWE told German daily Handelsblatt.

By Florian CAZERES

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

‘Welcome to Berlin’: Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

Ukrainian refugees have been arriving in Germany after fleeing the war. Berlin expects at least 20,000 people in the weeks ahead.

Published: 3 March 2022 10:22 CET
'Welcome to Berlin': Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany

The loudspeaker announcement is nearly drowned out by the hubbub of passengers spilling out of the train from Warsaw, but it’s a message many of them have been longing to hear: “Dear passengers from Ukraine, welcome to Berlin!”

Just over a week after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the trickle of war refugees arriving in Germany has swelled into a steady stream.

“The situation has changed dramatically,” said Katja Kipping, senator for social affairs in the city state of Berlin.

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees 

On Tuesday evening alone, 1,300 refugees arrived in the German capital by train.

Mayor Franziska Giffey expects Berlin, less than 100 kilometres from Ukraine’s western neighbour Poland, to take in at least 20,000 Ukrainians in the weeks ahead, and his city is urgently preparing emergency accommodation.

Germany’s interior ministry has officially registered more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees so far. But given the absence of border checks between Poland and Germany the real number is likely higher.

At Berlin’s central train station, Ukrainian women and children make up the bulk of those arriving from Poland, having left behind husbands, fathers and sons to join the fight against the advance of Russian troops.

Among the newcomers is Nathalia Lypka, a German professor from the eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia who fled with her 21-year-old daughter.

‘Scared’

“We met up in Lviv,” she told AFP, resting on a wooden bench set up by volunteers in a corner of the vast railway station, one of Europe’s busiest.

“My daughter was in Kyiv, it was terrible, she was scared and had to take shelter in the metro station” to protect herself from the shelling, she says.

“My husband and son stayed… My husband already served in the army and he had to return to duty,” she adds.

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin on March 1st.

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin on March 1st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Lypka and her daughter plan to board a train for Stuttgart next, where friends are waiting to take them in.

“We thank Europe for its support,” she adds.

Free tickets

Although the Ukrainian influx pales in comparison with the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqis who fled their conflict-torn countries for Germany in 2015-2016, the scenes of refugees being greeted by volunteer welcome committees are remarkably similar.

At the Berlin station, volunteers clad in yellow high-visibility jackets hand out bananas, bread rolls and water bottles to new arrivals.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of Ukrainians arrive in Berlin after fleeing war

Some carry stickers on their chests that say they speak Russian or Ukrainian. Others help bewildered newcomers plan onward journeys, making use of rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s offer of free travel for Ukrainians.

Nearby, volunteers folding blankets and clothes briefly pause to accept a German woman’s donation of anti-coronavirus face masks.

Elsewhere in the station, the Red Cross is on hand to administer first aid to the refugees, or arrange hospital transport for those requiring more serious care.

“A lot of people arrive here exhausted, they have headaches” and other pains, said Nicolas Schoenemann, who oversees a team of five Red Cross workers.

Among those coming from Ukraine are also a significant number of people originally from Africa.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine was home to some 16,000 African students, according to Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa.

Cameroonian Aurelien Kaze was studying economics in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, which has been hit by Russian shelling.

“We heard the bombardments, there was panic everywhere,” he says, waiting to board a train bound for Brussels where he has relatives.

The 25-year-old considers himself lucky to have had a smooth border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, following reports of racist behaviour by border guards against Africans.

Kaze said it appears to have gone “a little easier” for him than for some others. “They checked my papers,” he recalls, and he was waved through.

By Yannick PASQUET

SHOW COMMENTS