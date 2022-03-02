Read news from:
Austria
German unemployment rate falls back to pre-pandemic level

German unemployment dropped to pre-pandemic levels in February, two years after the coronavirus shuttered large parts of the economy, official figures published Wednesday showed.

Published: 2 March 2022 11:34 CET
A server in an Erfurt restaurant last year. German unemployment has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

The jobless rate stood at five percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the BA federal labour agency, the same level as in February 2020.

Employment had followed a steady “upwards trend”, BA chairman Detlef Scheele said in a statement, despite Germany’s economic struggles around the turn of the year.

Renewed health restrictions and the impact of supply chain disruptions will likely put Europe’s largest economy into a recession between the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, according to the German central bank.

The impact of the war in Ukraine is “not yet reflected in the figures”, Scheele said, with the potential that the economic fallout from the Russian invasion at the end of February could unsettle the job market once again.

In raw figures, 2.4 million people were unemployed in Germany in February, just 32,000 more than in February 2020.

The number out of work was 476,000 lower than in February 2021, when the economy was still suffering the worst effects of the pandemic.

The figures will be closely watched by policymakers at the European Central Bank, looking out for signs that a tighter labour market could lead to more sustained inflation.

Lower joblessness could increase wage demands, supporting price rises across the economy.

EXPLAINED: When will Germany raise the minimum wage?

The pledge to raise wages for Germany’s lowest earners to €12 per hour was a key electoral promise for Olaf Scholz’s SPD party, and now it looks set to come into force later this year. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 23 February 2022 11:36 CET
What’s going on?

On Wednesday, the German government wants to begin the process of raising the minimum wage to €12 per hour. The cabinet has approved a bill put forward by Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) that will see the minimum wage hiked in Germany on October 1st this year. 

Isn’t the minimum wage already set to rise?

That’s right. On January 1st 2022, the minimum wage in Germany increased from €9.60 to €9.82 and it is set to rise again on July 1st to €10.45. These increases were laid out in a law which came into force in November 2021, following the guidelines of the Minimum Wage Commission which decides on the regular increases to earnings on the basis of previous wage development.

But the plan to hike the minimum wage up to €12 is a change from the usual procedure and will mark a one-off increase of around 15 percent. When introducing the draft bill, Germany’s labour minister Hubertus Heil said that the minimum wage in Germany was below average compared to the rest of Europe – the additional increase of €1.55 is a one-time law would help address this.

According to the draft, the minimum wage will remain unchanged for 15 months and the next increase, due on January 1st 2024 will again be decided by the Minimum Wage Commission of employers and trade unions.

The plan for the one-time hike was a flagship pledge of the centre-left SPD in the run-up to the September 26th elections last year. It is one of the first and most significant policies of the new traffic-light coalition that is set to come into force.

Who will benefit from the €12 minimum wage?

According to the draft law, 6.2 million workers earn an hourly wage below €12 and around 111,000 are even dependent on basic income support despite full-time employment. The increase to €12 euros would help to ensure that all workers earn at least 60 percent of the average gross wage as, according to experts, a minimum wage that is below 60 percent of a country’s median wage could mean that many low-income earners end up poverty. 

Those who are employed as so-called minijobbers will also benefit from the wage increase. The coalition agreement of the SPD, Greens and the FDP states: “In future, the mini-job limit will be based on a weekly working time of ten hours at minimum wage conditions. When the minimum wage is raised, it will be accordingly increased to €520.”

That means the increase from €450 to €520 per month for mini-jobs is also set to come into force with the minimum wage rise on October 1st.

