UKRAINE

Gerhard Schröder: the ex-German Chancellor turned public pariah

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) has once again been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons amid the Ukraine crisis. But who is Schröder, and how has he become so problematic in German politics? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 March 2022 13:11 CET
Gerhard Schröder and Vladimir Putin
Gerhard Schröder hugs Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/TASS | Alexei Druzhinin

On February 24th, as Russian troops rolled deeper into Ukraine to start what has become an increasingly bloodthirsty war, several eyes turned back on a man who exited German politics almost 17 years prior: former chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

“In the rare moments when Gerhard Schröder is sober, does he feel anything akin to shame, or regret?” the editor of German VICE wrote in a widely shared tweet the morning that war broke out. Others speculated that “egotists don’t feel shame,” while some claimed the former politician lived in an “alternative reality”. 

News reporters waited for statements from Schröder on the escalating crisis; opposition leader Friedrich Merz referenced him scathingly in a speech during an emergency session in the Bundestag on February 27th, and on Tuesday, March 1st, it emerged that every member of staff in Schröder’s office had dramatically quit their posts in protest. 

So, why has this ghost of Germany’s political past re-emerged at this time of deep global crisis? And why is he viewed so negatively in the public eye? Here’s what you should know about the former Chancellor and his involvement in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. 

Who is Gerhard Schröder and why is he important?

Gerhard Schröder is a former SPD politician and ex-Chancellor who currently works as a lobbyist and consultant in the Russian energy sector. In 1998, he steered the Social Democrats to victory for the first time in 16 years and replaced conservative Helmut Kohl as Chancellor of Germany. 

Charismatic and dogged, he has often been compared with the UK’s former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, who rose to power in 1997 after 18 years of Conservative leadership. Shortly after Schröder became Chancellor, the pair co-authored a manifesto on third-way politics, or ‘Die Neue Mitte’ in German, which set out a vision for a ‘new’ type of social democracy that saw a shift away from the welfare state towards individual responsibility, lower taxes and entrepreneurship.

Tony Blair and Gerhard Schröder

British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Gerhard Schröder hold a joint press conference in Berlin in 2005. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb | Michael Hanschke

In his ‘Agenda 2010’, Schröder made good on his promises, overhauling the welfare system with cutbacks to social benefits and pensions and introducing the controversial ‘Hartz IV’ unemployment benefit – which the current SPD-led government has pledged to scrap. He also eliminated capital gains tax on foreign stocks to encourage investment from abroad, liberalised the system for gaining citizenship through naturalisation and diverted funding into renewable energies.

A further break from previous norms was in his approach to foreign policy. Discarding the apologetic stance of the previous post-war German governments, Schröder spoke of Germany as a “great European power” that should pursue its interests internationally.

In 2005, his party dramatically lost against Angela Merkel’s conservatives – a fact which he famously refused to acknowledge on the night of the polls. After spending a number of weeks negotiating a Grand Coalition between Merkel’s CDU/CSU parties and the SPD, Schröder announced that he would not be serving another term in German politics. 

Why has he become so controversial?

While the policies he pursued in power certainly weren’t uncontroversial, public opinion of Schröder has largely been shaped by what he did next. According to Nick Zoack of the Washington Post, the former Chancellor hastily signed a deal to supply Russian gas to Germany just before he departed office – a few days after he had been voted out.  

The name of the project was Nord Stream, and the company behind it was Kremlin-linked Russian energy giant Gazprom. Inviting consternation both at home and abroad, Schröder then swiftly accepted Gazprom’s nomination to head up the shareholder’s committee of Nord Stream AG. 

(article continues below)

“It’s one thing for a legislator to resign his job, leave his committee chairmanship and go to work for a company over whose industry he once had jurisdiction,” the Washington Post seethed. “It’s quite another thing when the chancellor of Germany leaves his job and goes to work for a company controlled by the Russian government that is helping to build a Baltic Sea gas pipeline that he championed while in office.”

He has since gone on to take up a number of other positions for Russian energy behemoths – mostly notably as manager of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and as director of the board of Rosneft, an oil giant owned by the Russian government. As recently as this year, Schröder received yet another accolade from the Russia government as he was mooted to join to supervisory board of Gazprom from June. 

These business dealings have led many to raise questions about the level of Schröder’s impartiality while heading up Europe’s largest economy. Significantly, the Nord Stream pipelines also soured relationships with the Baltic states and – in the case of Nord Stream 2 – with Ukraine. That’s because the pipelines were designed to bypass these countries, stripping them of their ability to earn money from the business transactions between Russia and Germany.

What about his links to Vladimir Putin?

That’s another highly problematic issue. During his term as Chancellor, Schröder infamously described the authoritarian leader as a “flawless democrat”, and the two have developed an intimate friendship spanning two decades. 

The pair’s “bromance” extended as far as the former SPD leader being treated to a Christmas sleigh ride with Putin in Moscow in the early 2000s, and the Russian President is also believed to have visited Schröder’s house in Hanover to celebrate his 60th birthday.

If there were any remaining doubts about Schröder’s sympathies, the former Chancellor has repeatedly refused to place responsibility for events like Crimea, Donbas or poisonings of Putin opponents on foreign soil at the door of the Kremlin. 

Gerhard Schröder Vladimir Putin

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder shakes Putin by the hand as he greets him in the Kremlin in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN/AP | Alexei Druzhinin

Incidentally, his nomination to the Rosneft board came at a time when the oil giant was facing sanctions for its part in the annexation of Crimea, but he has also defended Putin’s attempts to interfere with elections in Ukraine and failed to apportion blame for the poisoning of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny. Explaining why Schröder refused to link the Kremlin with Navalny’s poisoning in 2017, former SPD politician Gernot Erler said it was about a friendship that had little regard for negative consequences.  

“I am fully convinced that we will never see Gerhard Schröder agreeing to criticism or accusations against Putin, precisely because he attaches great importance to this male friendship and understands it in such a way that, no matter what the facts are, one protects the other and stands by the other,” he told Deutschland Funk

How did he respond to the Ukraine invasion?

In the first 24 hours of the war in Ukraine, there was an eerie silence from Gerhard Schröder’s camp. Then, on Friday, he published a cursory LinkedIn post in which he said “the war… must be stopped as soon as possible” and said that it was “the responsibility of the Russian government to do so”.

In the next breath, however, he pointed to the West’s “failings” and Russia’s desire to protect its “security interests” – a narrative also peddled by spokespeople for the Kremlin. “Much has been said in recent years about mistakes and failures in the relationship between the West and Russia,” he wrote. “And there have been many mistakes – on both sides. But Russia’s security interests do not justify military intervention.” 

He had previously dismissed calls to send arms to Ukraine as “sabre-rattling”. 

Despite growing calls for him to distance himself from his Russian business interests, he has so far refused to step down from any of his roles on the boards of Kremlin-linked oil and gas companies. 

Does he still have support in the Social Democrats?

Increasingly little, it seems. In recent days, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has been among the prominent voices in the party asking for Schröder to step down from his posts. On Monday, Klingbeil sent a message that sounded like an ultimatum. “The ball’s in Schröder’s court,” he said. “The clock is ticking.” 

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has drawn increasingly strong lines of division between himself and the former SPD Chancellor in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. When asked about Schröder’s comments on the Ukraine’s so-called “sabre-rattling”, Scholz told ZDF’s Heute Journal: “If I understand the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany correctly, there’s only one Chancellor, and that’s me.” 

In a move that surprised many, Scholz also halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Russia sent troops into the separatist regions of Ukraine, in the days leading up to Putin’s invasion. The subsidiary behind it has since declared itself insolvent.

Scholz has also agreed to go beyond the two-percent defence spending mandated by Nato and send weapons into the conflict zone, marking a sea change in German foreign policy.

Gerhard Schröder Olaf Scholz

Gerhard Schröder takes part in an event at the launch of Olaf Scholz’s biography, “The Way to Power” in December 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

That’s not to say that Schröder does not have any allies in the party: Manuela Schwesig, the state premier of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania who has championed Nord Stream 2 in the area, is believed to be one of them.

However, Schröder – like the Russian government – is facing increasing isolation and external pressure. On Monday, four members of his team resigned from his taxpayer-funded office, including a speech-writer who had worked for him for 20 years.

In addition, the former Chancellor is said to be facing pressure from Borussia Dortmund – a Bundesliga club that he is an honourary member of – and politicians of all stripes, including his own party. 

“Putin is threatening us with nuclear weapons and Schröder still hasn’t managed to break away from his warmongering friend,” Bremerhaven’s SPD chairman Martin Günthner told Spiegel.

“This is not good for the SPD. It should immediately declare Schröder a persona non grata who will no longer be invited anywhere.”

UKRAINE

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a fierce debate on how Germany can reduce its longstanding reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:14 CET
EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy

In response to Russian aggression last week, German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a halt to the Nord Stream 2 project – a pipeline which was set to increase gas imports from Russia to up to 70 percent of Germany’s total deliveries. Although the pipeline was not yet in use, and will therefore not immediately impact on energy supply, it serves as a reminder of Germany’s close ties to Russian energy sources.

How dependent is Germany on Russia for its energy supply?

According to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), Germany imports 35 percent of its oil, 55 percent of its natural gas and 50 percent of its coal from Russia.

In 2021, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas worth €19.4 billion – an increase of 49.5 percent and accounted for 59 percent of all imports from Russia.

Oil imports are mainly processed in refineries into fuel and diesel, but are also used for heating. Many companies also use oil as a raw material and manufacturing lubricant.

A fuel nozzle in the tank opening of a vehicle at a petrol station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Gas is mostly used for heating and electricity generation, though industry – especially steel manufacturers – need natural gas for certain processes, as do fertiliser and plastics manufacturers.

Coal is currently mainly burned in coal-fired power plants to produce electricity.

Will supplies last for the rest of the winter?

As the dependence on Russian energy supply is greatest in the gas sector, energy experts have been concerned for weeks about the level of supply to the German and European gas storage facilities.

But, provided that the winter continues to be relatively mild, Germany is expected to get through it safely. According to Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), this is true even in the event that prices for natural gas continue to rise or Russia reduces or completely cuts off gas supplies.

Chairman Timm Kehler of the industry association Zukunft Gas told the German Press Association: “We are observing the current supply situation very closely and can say, at least in the short term, that the gas supply for Germany is secure. Heating customers in particular need not worry because of their particularly protected legal position and diversified gas purchases from other countries.”

According to Minister Habeck, further measures have already been initiated for the next winter of 2022/2023, with owners of gas storage facilities being obliged to fill the storage facilities before the start of winter. The corresponding law to secure gas reserves is also already in preparation and should be passed soon.

But in the long term, the Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany’s “hunger” for gas must be reduced as much as possible and that the German government would present a gas reduction plan “very promptly”.

The Minister of Economy also wants to look for new supply partners for oil. Here, however, the situation is less dramatic because of the national oil reserve, which means that oil supplies are currently sufficient to meet demand for another 90 days. “We are on the safe side with oil,” he said.

Habeck also announced that a similar reserve should now also be created for coal. In 2021, Germany still purchased around 18.5 million tonnes of hard coal.

A return to coal and nuclear power?

The war in Ukraine has also prompted a new debate in Germany about a return to a wider use of coal and nuclear power.

The traffic-light coalition government had planned to phase-out coal use in Germany by 2030. But in light of potential energy shortages due to the conflict with Russia, ministers have been vocalising the possibility of a short-term return to coal.

When asked whether the Greens would now have to postpone a coal phase-out by ZDF on Sunday, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said: “Yes, that is the price we too are paying for this war by Mr Putin.” Germany’s solidarity with Ukraine will “also have a price for us here, economically, financially”, she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck also said that he had not ruled out longer operating times for coal and nuclear power plants in Germany.

A sign reading “Access to the nuclear power plant” stands next to a path leading to the entrance building of the Brokdorf nuclear power plant. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

However, Habeck also pointed out that the three nuclear power plant operators Eon, EnBW and RWE have already refused to extend their operating lives. The preparations for the shutdowns are so far advanced that the nuclear power plants can only continue to operate with high safety concerns, he said. Nevertheless, his ministry is looking into it, and is considering extending the operating times of German nuclear power plants and also coal-fired power plants.

Short-term cost increases

Last week, the global stock markets reacted sharply to Russia’s military aggression: from Wednesday to Thursday, a megawatt hour of gas on the market became 43 percent more expensive. The gas price ultimately determines the heating costs and, though tenants will not notice the price increases immediately, in a few months or even next year they are likely to see a spike when the service charges are billed.

But Minister Habeck’s assessment is that prices would “level off again in the medium term with a view to the world market”. They are also looking at a wide range of measures to ease the burden of the price increases on low-income families. 

Speeding up a move to renewable energy sources

Although it seems that German energy supplies will survive the next winter, Minister Habeck emphasised that it is now necessary to reduce dependence on all three fossil energy sources – oil, gas and coal – as quickly as possible. “Today at the latest, even those who are ‘not so keen’ on climate protection must realise that independence from as many fossil energy sources as possible is a strategic and a security policy issue”, Habeck said.

In the medium and long term, however, the focus is on a significantly faster expansion of green electricity from wind and solar power in Germany, which should above all also dampen prices. Habeck said that he wants to remove existing major obstacles to significantly expanding the number of wind and solar energy sites and that the “sleepiness” in approaching expansion must now be overcome.

Could other countries help out?

At the EU level, there is a solidarity mechanism under which EU countries are supposed to share gas reserves in an emergency, especially to protect households from shortages.

The EU Commission is also currently trying to secure additional supplies of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU. According to official information, talks are underway with Azerbaijan, Egypt, Nigeria and Norway, among others.

The Japanese government has also pledged to redirect surplus liquefied natural gas supplies destined for Japan to Europe andthe Gulf state of Qatar also wants to give up surplus supplies. The Qatari ambassador in Berlin said the country was in principle prepared to make larger gas deliveries to Germany. Overall, the EU Commission says that the EU is on the safe side this winter even in the event of a complete disruption of Russian gas supplies.

