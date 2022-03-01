Read news from:
Austria
Pressure grows on ex-German Chancellor Schröder over Russia links

Part of Gerhard Schröder's entourage quit on Tuesday, according to local reports, adding to the pressure for the former German chancellor to cut his ties with Russian companies.

Published: 1 March 2022 20:34 CET
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) talks at an event in Berlin in 2021.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) talks at an event in Berlin in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

The four members of his office staff who resigned showed they had “more backbone” than the Social Democrat, said Sebastian Brehm (CSU), a senior member of the conservative parliamentary group.

Schröder, who led Germany between 1998 and 2005, had “lost all his moral credibility by clinging to the lucrative posts”, Brehm said.

Meanwhile, the chancellor’s former spokesman, Bela Anda, announced a halt to his regular podcast with Schröder.

The Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, where Schröder is an honorary member, was also applying pressure on him, according to local reports.

Were the chancellor to hold on to his posts Dortmund could “not accept this and would make a decision accordingly”, the club told German daily Bild.

At issue are Schröder’s role as chairman of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, as well as his planned ascension to the supervisory board of the gas giant Gazprom in June.

The gas group is behind the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, whose approval was blocked by the German government in one of the West’s first responses to the aggression in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: OPINION – Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions to answer

Schröder himself signed off on the first Nord Stream in his final weeks in office, and currently heads the pipeline’s shareholders’ committee.

The elder statesman, who has been publicly friendly with Putin, describing him as a “perfect democrat” in 2004, has become a nuisance for Germany’s leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets ex German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in May 2018 during a ceremony marking Putin’s inauguration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets ex German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in May 2018 during a ceremony marking Putin’s inauguration. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Alexei Druzhinin

Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the same party as Schröder, has distanced himself from his predecessor, saying recently “he does not speak for the government”.

Schröder’s roles were “damaging Germany’s reputation”, the co-head of the Social Democrats Saskia Esken said over the weekend.

In a LinkedIn post last week, the ex-leader said the war in Ukraine “must be stopped as soon as possible”, but added there had been “mistakes — on both sides”.

Ukraine war reignites debate on conscription in Germany

Germany scrapped compulsory military service just over 10 years ago, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited the debate around whether young men and women should be required to fight for their country.

Published: 1 March 2022 15:43 CET
Conscription was introduced in Germany in 1956 with men over 18 expected to serve in the army for a year, though they could claim exemption due to moral objections.

The practice was gradually wound down and finally scrapped in 2011 as part of moves to save money, and in line with Germany’s traditionally cautious approach to defence as a result of its post-war guilt.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has led to a wholesale shift in Germany’s approach to its armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr, and led to renewed calls for some form of military service.

Wolfgang Hellmich, a politician for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), called for an “urgent” debate on the issue in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper on Tuesday.

Compulsory military service would help “promote public spirit”, he said, also calling for careers in the Bundeswehr to be made more attractive to young people.

READ ALSO: Why Germany is talking about compulsory national service again

Defence spending up

Patrick Sensburg, the president of the German Reservists’ Association, has called for the reintroduction of military service through a general framework for both men and women.

This could take the form of “one year in which young people who are of age and have completed their education do something for the state and the community”, he told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Voices from the conservative CDU, now in opposition after 16 years in power under Angela Merkel, have also come out in favour of conscription.

In the state of Lower Saxony, CDU members have put together a paper calling for the reintroduction of military service as “a decisive signal for ensuring an effective military deterrence,” according to Die Welt newspaper.

READ ALSO: Germany approves weapon deliveries to Ukraine

CDU MP Carsten Linnemann told the Bild daily he was in favour of “a year of compulsory service for young men and women after completing their schooling”.

This could also take the form of a year of service in the social care sector or the emergency services, he said.

“This would strengthen the resilience of our society to crises” and promoteskills that are necessary in “these persistently difficult times”, he said.

However, the reintroduction of military service would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, and not all MPs are in favour.

‘Major deficits’

Eva Högl, a Social Democrat and the Bundestag’s defence commissioner, has called the debate “a theoretical discussion that does not help in the current situation”.

And Florian Hahn of the CSU, the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, said Germany needs “technology and weapons systems”, not just an increased head count.

Germany has steadily reduced the size of its army since the end of the Cold War, from around 500,000 at the time of reunification in 1990 to just 200,000 today.

But in a landmark speech on Sunday, Social Democrat (SPD) Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world was entering a “new era”. He promised an extra 100 billion euros ($113 billion) of investment in the chronically underfunded Bundeswehr in 2022 alone.

Scholz has also dramatically reversed Germany’s stance on weapons exports as a result of the conflict, as well as committing to spend more than two percent of GDP on defence.

According to Joachim Krause, a professor of political science at the University of Kiel, NATO will have to “switch back to a deterrence strategy” as a result of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Germany will have no choice but to comply with this, he said in an interview with TV channel Sat1, which will force it to face up to “major deficits” in its armed forces.

“I think we might have to reintroduce conscription,” he said.

By Femke COLBORNE

