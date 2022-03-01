Read news from:
UKRAINE

Munich orchestra drops Russian conductor Gergiev over Ukraine

Acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, known to have close ties to the Kremlin, was fired Tuesday from his job as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic after failing to denounce Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 10:50 CET
Russian conductor Valery Gergiev in Munich in October 2021.
Russian conductor Valery Gergiev in Munich in October 2021. The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra will not work with Gergiev in future. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

“With immediate effect, there will be no further concerts by the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra under his direction,” Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement.

The dismissal is the latest blow for the 68-year-old classical music titan who has come under pressure from arts institutions around Europe since Russia attacked Ukraine last week, and has been dropped from a slew of prestigious concerts.

As well as being the principal conductor in Munich since 2015, Gergiev is also the chief and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg.

He has not yet spoken publicly regarding Moscow’s offensive, but he has proven fiercely loyal to Russian president Vladimir Putin in the past, allying with him on the 2014 annexation of Crimea and a law aimed at stifling LGBT rights activists in Russia.

The Munich orchestra had given Gergiev until Monday to take a stance against Moscow’s aggression, but the deadline passed without a response from the conductor.

“Valery Gergiev has not spoken out despite my request that he distance himself clearly and unequivocally from the brutal war of aggression that Putin is waging against Ukraine,” Reiter said.

‘Clear signal’

“A clear signal to the orchestra, its audience, the public and the city’s politicians would have been indispensable in order to be able to continue working together. Since this did not happen, the only thing that remains is an immediate separation.”

Gergiev had in recent days already been dropped from upcoming concerts at the renowned Philharmonie concert hall in Paris and by the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Edinburgh International Festival has also cut ties with him, as has his agent in Germany, Marcus Felsner.

Gergiev was told last week he would be sacked from performances of Tchaikovsky’s opera “The Queen of Spades” in Milan’s Teatro alla Scala if he did not publicly condemn the war in Ukraine.

The mayor of Milan and president of La Scala, Giuseppe Sala, on Monday said Gergiev had “not responded”.

When asked about an upcoming performance on March 5th, he replied: “I don’t think he will be there, I think we can exclude him at this stage.” 

By Michelle FITZPATRICK

UKRAINE

Up to 250,000 people attend Cologne’s Ukraine solidarity march

The German city's cancelled carneval parade turned into a hugely attended peace march.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:38 CET
Up to 250,000 people, many waving Ukrainian flags, marched in the western German city Cologne, turning the traditional Rose Monday carnival celebration into a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The traditional carnival street festival had been called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organisers decided instead to hold a peace march on Monday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Police said at the peak of the march, 250,000 people were present. A minute’s silence was held during the event, which organisers said aimed at sending a “strong signal against the fighting in Ukraine.”

Henrik Wuest, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, was also at the march with a badge in Ukrainian blue and yellow colours.

“The people of Cologne would have liked to celebrate Rose Monday again after two years of pandemic, instead they are showing solidarity and standing up for peace in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the tradition of Rose Monday, floats mocking political leaders were also on show at the march, with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key target of mockery this year.

One featured Putin as a puppet master manipulating Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, complete with dracula fangs.

Another float with a peace dove speared by a blood-spattered Russian flag was also prominent at the parade.

The Cologne march came a day after hundreds of thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. In Berlin alone, police said turnout was at least 100,000.

