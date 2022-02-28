Read news from:
UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai.
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai, on February 27, 2022. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

TRAVEL NEWS

German Foreign Office advises against travel to Russia

The Foreign Office in Berlin has updated its travel advice for Germans in response to the situation in Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 09:56 CET
On Sunday evening, the German Foreign Office updated its travel information to advise against travel to the Russian federation and has warned against staying in the south of the country and in the border area with Ukraine.

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Germany has also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. The ban has been in effect since Sunday afternoon for flights to Germany and air traffic between Russia and European countries is restricted, due to bilateral airspace closures and suspension of flight operations by airlines. Inside Russia, the use of non-Russian credit cards is currently only possible to a limited extent.

READ ALSO: Germany set to shut airspace to Russian planes on Sunday

Travel warning also for Belarus

A travel warning is also in place for Belarus, as Russian troops had previously advanced from Belarus towards the capital Kiev. According to the German Foreign Office, the border crossings to Ukraine have been closed, as has the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing between Belarus and Poland and further closures could follow. Additional control measures at the border crossings with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have also been announced.

