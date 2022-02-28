Read news from:
Germany removes almost 40 countries from Covid high-risk list

As of Sunday, countries such as Italy, Poland and Belgium are no longer considered high-risk areas in Germany.

Published: 28 February 2022 11:13 CET
Passengers on their way to check-in with their luggage. Photo: alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer

On Sunday, the German government removed almost 40 countries from the list of Covid high-risk areas, making return for many travellers easier.   

The EU countries removed from the list are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, Sweden, Hungary. The following overseas territories of France: Guadeloupe, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin – as well as the following overseas territories of the Netherlands: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Martin have also been removed.

Countries from outside the EU which have been removed from the risk list are: Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Grenada, Guyana, Iraq, Kosovo, Madagascar, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Moldova, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Suriname and Ukraine.

The announcement comes ahead of planned changes to travel regulations due to come into force on Friday. From March 4th, there will be more stringent requirements for classifying countries as high-risk areas: only countries where variants with “stronger pathogenic properties” than the Omicron variant currently dominating in Germany will be considered high-risk.

This will see the vast majority of countries removed from the list. 

According to the planned new rules, children under the age of 12 will be able to avoid quarantine immediately after testing negative for Covid. In general, the 3G rule will continue to apply for entries from all countries: anyone who has not been vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus will have to have a negative test.

German Foreign Office advises against travel to Russia

The Foreign Office in Berlin has updated its travel advice for Germans in response to the situation in Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 09:56 CET
German Foreign Office advises against travel to Russia

On Sunday evening, the German Foreign Office updated its travel information to advise against travel to the Russian federation and has warned against staying in the south of the country and in the border area with Ukraine.

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Germany has also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. The ban has been in effect since Sunday afternoon for flights to Germany and air traffic between Russia and European countries is restricted, due to bilateral airspace closures and suspension of flight operations by airlines. Inside Russia, the use of non-Russian credit cards is currently only possible to a limited extent.

READ ALSO: Germany set to shut airspace to Russian planes on Sunday

Travel warning also for Belarus

A travel warning is also in place for Belarus, as Russian troops had previously advanced from Belarus towards the capital Kiev. According to the German Foreign Office, the border crossings to Ukraine have been closed, as has the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing between Belarus and Poland and further closures could follow. Additional control measures at the border crossings with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have also been announced.

