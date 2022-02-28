Germany removes almost 40 countries from Covid high-risk list

On Sunday, the German government removed almost 40 countries from the list of Covid high-risk areas, making return for many travellers easier.

The EU countries removed from the list are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, Poland, Sweden, Hungary. The following overseas territories of France: Guadeloupe, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin – as well as the following overseas territories of the Netherlands: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Martin have also been removed.

Countries from outside the EU which have been removed from the risk list are: Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Grenada, Guyana, Iraq, Kosovo, Madagascar, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Moldova, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Suriname and Ukraine.

The announcement comes ahead of planned changes to travel regulations due to come into force on Friday. From March 4th, there will be more stringent requirements for classifying countries as high-risk areas: only countries where variants with “stronger pathogenic properties” than the Omicron variant currently dominating in Germany will be considered high-risk.

This will see the vast majority of countries removed from the list.

According to the planned new rules, children under the age of 12 will be able to avoid quarantine immediately after testing negative for Covid. In general, the 3G rule will continue to apply for entries from all countries: anyone who has not been vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus will have to have a negative test.