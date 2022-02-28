Read news from:
UKRAINE

German football club ends partnership with Russia’s Gazprom

German football club Schalke 04 announced Monday it had prematurely ended its partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:07 CET
The Gazprom logo on a Schalke 04 football shirt
The Gazprom logo on a Schalke 04 football shirt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Strauch

The deal between the second-tier German club and Gazprom had been due to run until 2025 with Schalke receiving around €9 million ($10 million) per year in sponsorship.

Had the Gelsenkirchen-based club won promotion back to the Bundesliga at the end of this season, the sponsorship figure would have risen to €15 million annually.

Schalke had already removed the Gazprom logo from their shirts for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Karlsruhe.

In a statement, Schalke said their finances were “unaffected by this decision”.

“The club’s management is confident that it will be able to present a new partner in the near future.”

Gazprom representative Matthias Warnig resigned from the club’s supervisory board last Thursday.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, interim president of the German Football Association (DFB), had already hinted there could be financial aid for Schalke if they split from Gazprom.

“If this requires the solidarity of other clubs in Germany to get them out of this situation, then we have to discuss how we can manage that,” Watzke told ZDF.

SPORT

Fury after Israeli fans suffer anti-semitic abuse in Berlin

Union Berlin apologised Friday after fans hurled anti-Semitic insults at visiting supporters of Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa, the first club from Israel to play at the Nazi-era Olympic stadium.

Published: 2 October 2021 09:20 CEST
The empty Olympic Stadium in Berlin
Berlin's Olympic Stadium where Union Berlin played Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Michael Sohn / POOL / AFP

“This behaviour is shameful and intolerable,” said Union president Dirk Zingler.

“We apologise to those affected… we will never tolerate discrimination in our ranks. It is important to remain vigilant and to work tirelessly against it.”

Haifa fans said they were subjected to anti-Semitic insults from some Union Berlin supporters during a Europa Conference League match at the city’s Olympic Stadium, where the hosts won 3-0 on Thursday.

“On the terraces, we were threatened by Union fans, pelted with beer”, said the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society Berlin-Potsdam on Twitter, adding that members of their group were subjected to anti-Semitic insults “among other things”.

One of the Israeli fans told German daily Welt that a Union Berlin supporter tried to set fire to a small paper Israeli flag, which police later confirmed.

Berlin Police said they were investigating the incidents for incitement, with one suspect, who repeatedly shouted “Sieg Heil”, being probed as well.

The Department for Research and Information on Antisemitism Berlin (RIAS) said Haifa fans also overheard a Union supporter ask his companions: “Hey guys, do any of you have a little 74-90-8 in your pocket?”

The numbers refer to hydrogen cyanide, the active ingredient in the poison gas Zyklon B used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Thursday’s ugliness sparked a round of condemnation.

“The anti-Semitic incidents at yesterday’s match… show that hostility towards Jews is still widespread in football,” Felix Klein, Germany’s commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against anti-Semitism, told the Funke media group.

“I am dismayed that instead of fairness and respect, hatred and violence emanated from German fans, especially at this historically charged venue,” added Klein.

On Friday morning, the youth forum tweeted: “Thank you for the wave of solidarity online and to the Union fans who showed solidarity with us in the stadium.”

The match was switched from Union’s Alten Foersterei ground to the larger Olympic Stadium, home of rivals Hertha Berlin, to meet UEFA requirements.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Maccabi paid a visit to the Holocaust memorial in central Berlin where they laid a wreath.

The Israeli club itself did not react to the anti-Semitic cases.

“Many thanks for the great hospitality. It was an exciting game in front of your crowd and also ours, and also in this stadium, which has its own significance. Thank you very much and see you in Israel,” it wrote on Twitter.

