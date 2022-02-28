For members
UKRAINE
EXPLAINED: How Germany could end its dependence on Russian energy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a fierce debate on how Germany can reduce its longstanding reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 28 February 2022 17:14 CET
Electricity pylons and wind turbines in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
UKRAINE
How people in Germany can support Ukraine
Watching unprovoked war and suffering break out on European soil, many people are desperate to help - but it's hard to know how from a distance. Here's a few ways that people in Germany can support Ukraine and its people.
Published: 28 February 2022 13:50 CET
