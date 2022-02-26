Read news from:
Germany working on limiting Russia access to Swift

Germany said Saturday it was working on excluding Russia from the Swift interbank system in a "targeted and functional" way that would limit any collateral damage.

Published: 26 February 2022 19:01 CET
Protester in a crowd holding a placard reading 'No Swift for Russia
A protester holds a placard reading "No Swift for Russia" during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 26th, 2022, in Frankfurt. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)

“We are working at the same time urgently on limiting the collateral damage from an exclusion from Swift so that (the measure) hits the right people,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement.

“What we need is a targeted and functional limitation of Swift,” they added.

More EU nations – including France and Italy – have been moving to exclude Russia from using the Swift banking network, but Germany has been more cautious.

Russian gas makes up a higher share of energy supplies in Germany and other parts of Europe than in France, which backs the move. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday again asked European nations to sever Russia from the banking system.

Swift’s messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world.

“There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from Swift. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision,” Zelensky said earlier in a video address posted online.

The Hungarian government has angrily denied suggestions it had blocked moves to exclude Russia from Swift.

‘Unyielding egoism’
Ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki criticised the “unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany”.

Olaf Scholz in a face mask in front of armed guards

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the Polish Prime Minister and the Lithuanian President on February 26th, 2022 at the Chancellery in Berlin, as they meet for talks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

He urged Berlin to “finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing”, including the exclusion from Swift.

Earlier this week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he was “open” to including Swift in the EU’s sanctions response package.

But he added that it “would mean that there is a high risk that Germany will no longer receive gas, raw material supplies from Russia”.

Iran has been disconnected from the Swift system in the past over its nuclear programme.

Russia meanwhile has been developing domestic financial infrastructure to counter such a threat, including the SPFS system for bank transfers and the Mir card payments system.

Cutting off Russia could complicate remaining trade with Europe.

Eurovision bans Russia from song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russian acts will not be allowed to compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union has announced.

Published: 26 February 2022 12:33 CET
The EBU, which broadcasts the event, stated on Friday that Russia’s inclusion in this year’s song contest “would bring the competition into disrepute”.

The broadcaster’s board made the decision to ban Russia from the competition “in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine” and after reviewing the rules and values of the event.

Russia’s exclusion from the music show comes after its prime minister Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Since then, EU leaders have imposed sanctions against Russia, with further rounds expected to follow, while major sporting events have also been cancelled in the country.

In explaining their decision, organisers said Eurovision “promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage”.

Russia’s removal from the event marked a U-turn for members of the board, who had previously remained impartial on the matter due to the apolitical nature of Eurovision.

Just one day before, the EBU said that the contest was a “non-political cultural event” and that they were intending to host participants from Russia, but their initial statement seems to have since been removed from its site.

Italy’s Maneskin, the 2021 winners, performs during the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

However, as pressure mounted from other broadcasters, the EBU responded with the ban on Russian entries.

Finland’s public broadcaster Yle said on Friday that it was “pleading” with the EBU not to allow Russia to participate.

“Yle will not send a participant to the Eurovision Song Contest if Russia can participate in the competition,” it said in a statement.

Other public broadcasters in Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway also called on the EBU to ban Russia from the event.

The chairman of Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, Mykola Chernotytsky, said in an open letter to the EBU that “Russia’s participation as an aggressor and violator of international law in this year’s Eurovision undermines the very idea of the competition.”

This year marks the 66th edition of Eurovision and is due to take place in Turin, Italy, after Italian rock band Måneskin won the singing competition last year.

The last time Russia took the title was in in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing ‘Believe’, although it has recently been on of Eurovision’s best performing acts, placing in the top five over the past ten years.

Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova known as Jamala won Eurovision for Ukraine in 2016. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)
 

Russia was favourite to win in 2016, but Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova of Ukraine, known as Jamala, snatched the title in a surprise victory with her song about Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s deportation of hundreds of thousands of this group of people.

For 2022’s event, Ukraine’s entry is hip-hop trio Kalush Orchestra, whose song ‘Stefania’ marks a tribute to the band members’ mothers.

