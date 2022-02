[COPY] tHE Local Germany – 220222 Quiz

Which of the following is NOT a famous Berlin club?

In which German city was the Volkswagen Beetle first produced?

Wherewill you find this stunning rock formation, the Externsteine?

In which German city would you find the very unusual and distinct Medieval Crime and Punishment Museum?

What is the word for the old furniture and hard rubbish that is left out on the pavement for local authorities to collect?

Which city’s Hauptbahnhof (main train station) does this image show?

What is the German verb for ‘to reject’

A quartet of musical animals are associated with which German city?

How many German dialects are there?

What’s the name of the Stuttgart’s public transport network?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.