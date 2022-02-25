Read news from:
Germany’s Merkel calls Russian invasion ‘turning point’ for Europe

German former chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conciliatory policies toward the Kremlin while in office have come under fire, on Friday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:42 CET
Angela Merkel
A screenshot from a new documentary about Angela Merkel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ARTE | --

Merkel, who left politics in December after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s top economy, said she was watching the “attack on the territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine “with great concern and sympathy”.

“Russia’s war of aggression marks a profound turning point in European history after the end of the Cold War,” she said in a statement.

Merkel said there was “no justification” for this “blatant violation of international law” which she “condemned in the strongest terms”.

She offered her “solidarity” to the people and government of Ukraine and her “full support” to her successor, Olaf Scholz, in his efforts with Western partners to “stop President (Vladimir) Putin as quickly as possible”.

Merkel’s decision to maintain close diplomatic and economic ties with Russia despite years of provocations has been criticised as “naive” in recent days as Putin has laid bare his intentions in Ukraine.

Scholz this week announced plans to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to bring Russian natural gas to Germany as a sanction against Moscow.

Merkel had long championed the project as crucial to Germany’s energy strategy as it phases out nuclear power and coal and gradually builds up its supply from renewables.

Her own predecessor as chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, has worked since leaving office in 2005 as a lobbyist for the Russian energy sector — a target of fierce criticism in Berlin.

He criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as unjustified but called for maintaining “political, economic and civil society ties” with Moscow.

‘Historical failure’: Germany to hike military spending after years of underfunding

The German government on Thursday pledged to boost military spending after defence chiefs laid bare the "extremely limited" resources of Europe's biggest economy's to help pushback against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2022 10:45 CET
Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it was time for a “turning point” in German defence investment, long a target of criticism by Western allies.

“I worry that we have neglected the armed forces so much in the past that it can’t completely fulfil its duties,” he told public television.  

“Falling defence spending no longer fits with the times.”

Former defence minister under Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, had earlier admitted Berlin was guilty of “historical failure” in not bolstering itself militarily.

She said Germany had forgotten lessons from the past that “negotiation always comes first, but we have to be militarily strong enough to make non-negotiation not an option for the other side”.

“I’m so angry at ourselves for our historical failure. After Georgia, Crimea, and Donbas, we have not prepared anything that would have really
deterred Putin,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer, referring to incursions carried out by Russia while Merkel was in power.

Her Twitter outburst came as the chief of the German land army, Alfons Mais, posted on the social network LinkedIn that “the options we can offer to politicians to support (NATO) are extremely limited.”

The Bundeswehr “is more or less bare,” he wrote in the stark admission.

‘Now is the time’

Western allies had “seen it coming and were not in the position to come through with our arguments, to draw the lessons from the annexation of Crimea and to implement them,” the commander said.

“NATO territory is not directly threatened yet, even if our partners in the east feel the constantly growing pressure,” he said.

Mais said it was high time to bolster the army.

“When if not now is the time to… rebuild, otherwise we will not be able to carry out our constitutional mission or our obligations to our allies with any prospect of success,” he said.

Germany’s dark past has nurtured a strong pacifist tradition, and it has often been criticised by partners for not pulling its weight in tackling
crisis hotspots.

Defence officials have over the last years repeatedly sounded the alarm over the army’s equipment woes – a litany of disrepair plaguing fighter planes, tanks, helicopters and ships.

At the end of 2017 all the country’s submarines were in drydock for repairs while for some of the following year none of the air force’s A400M transport planes were airworthy.

‘Count on us’

Russia’s invasion may well force changes in priorities, with the Bundestag’s armed forces commissioner Eva Hoegl saying the army may have to switch from focusing on foreign missions to “domestic and allied (NATO) defence”.

She too admitted the Bundeswehr’s “standing start capability is not what it should be”.

NATO partners will hold a virtual summit Friday to discuss their response to Russia.

Around 550 German soldiers are stationed in Lithuania as part of a NATO mission, with another 350 troop reinforcements already pledged. But Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said the numbers could be increased.

Asked about the latest criticisms within the army, Lambrecht said Germany’s “allies can count on us 100 percent”.

“I can only advise everyone who carries responsibility to put all their efforts into meeting these challenges right now. That is the order of the day,” she said.

Germany was criticised in the build-up to the invasion for refusing to deliver lethal weapons into the crisis zone, sending instead 5,000 helmets to Ukraine.

Instead, Germany has provided Ukraine with over two billion euros ($2.2 billion) in financial support over the last eight years.

In January, the head of the German navy, Kay-Achim Schoenbach, stepped down following a remark made at an Indian think-tank that the Russian President Vladimir Putin “is to be respected”.

