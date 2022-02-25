Read news from:
Berlin’s Russian community torn between war fears and loyalty

Germany's sizeable Russian community -- the biggest diaspora in Europe -- was torn on Thursday between disbelief over Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and a lingering sense of patriotism.

Published: 25 February 2022 09:29 CET
A Russian supermarket in the Mazahn district of Berlin. Photo: dpa | Britta Pedersen

Some say they’re appalled by Putin, others defend the “great” Russian president and denounce Western “propaganda” against their homeland.

In Berlin, the German capital which was cleaved down the centre by the Wall during the Cold War, the tensions are palpable.

“I am really scared and am furious at the same time with Putin,” 29-year-old Maria Khristine, who works in management, told AFP.

She has lived in Berlin since 2015 to pursue her studies “but also to escape Russia”.

She lives in the western district of Charlottenburg, nicknamed Charlottengrad in the 1920s for its large number of Russian emigres, and is
among some 3.3 million people in Germany from the ex-Soviet Union.

About 151,000 of them live in Berlin, which was carved into Western and Soviet sectors until reunification in 1990 and still bears the architectural and cultural imprint of the division.

The eastern districts of the capital are home to vast memorials to the fallen Red Army soldiers of World War II, and the imposing Russian embassy occupies a prime spot on the Unter den Linden boulevard near the Brandenburg Gate.

“I was expecting this attack, which is nothing but a shameless power grab by the Russian president,” said Khristine, whose great grandparents were Ukrainians.

She fears that “nothing will stop him, not even the sanctions: I am very fatalistic”.

‘This delicate subject’

On the other side of the city in former East Berlin, the mood veers between grim and defiant.

“We must always oppose all wars – they lead to nothing,” said a man in his 30s who gave his name as Igor, standing outside a Russian Orthodox church.

Suddenly, an Orthodox priest emerging from the building rushes at him and forbids him to speak any further.

“The church is divided on this delicate subject because it is very political,” he insists to AFP before hurrying away.

In the Marzahn district, the site of sprawling prefab housing estates built under communism, Sergei Vladim, 63, is of two minds about the Russian attack.

“The bombings are not a solution but at the same time it is not normal for NATO to try to expand to eastern Europe,” said the pensioner, who arrived in Germany in 1994 with his parents.

“Putin took that as an act of aggression.”

Ukrainians ‘belong to us’

A little further on, in front of a huge mural of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, customers of a Russian supplies shop pass each other without speaking.

“It’s very serious but I expected it. It’s unjust,” said Vira, a Ukrainian customer pushing a stroller who declined to give her surname.

She would like to take in her cousins who are trying to flee Kyiv but “are stuck in traffic jams”.

“The Russians are terrorists!” shouted one passer-by in the parking lot before climbing into his car.

It’s an outburst rejected by Mila Svetlana, 53, who says she is still counting on diplomacy to end the fighting.

Nevertheless, she believes the “great” President Putin “has only responded to the attacks on the separatists” in eastern Ukraine, whose independence she backs.

“He was right and only fired on the Ukrainian army,” says the Russian, who gets her news via the pro-Russian channel RT and “on WhatsApp messaging”.

A 36-year-old man who called himself Digat and has lived in Germany since childhood agreed.

“Western media keep saying Putin is the bad guy, but that’s pure propaganda. Russia has been defending itself against Western provocations for a long time. Now its patience is over,” he said.

“We are one people with the Ukrainians. There should be no borders because they belong to us.”

‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion

As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.

Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
In the early hours of Thursday morning Russia invaded Ukraine after weeks of high tension with western leaders and years of military action in the east of the country.

As the announcements filtered through news outlets, Ukrainians living in countries across Europe woke up to a reality they had long been dreading.

In a survey of The Local’s Ukrainian readers, the most common feeling expressed was the utter shock that their country had been invaded, followed by deep and real fears that they may never see their friends and family again.

Others spoke about the impact on their identity as a Ukrainian, the frustration of not being able to help and fears of not being able to go back home.

‘It makes me feel unsafe and worried’

“I have nowhere to go back to,” said Karina Karnaukh, 32 year-old Senior Business Development Manager living in Stockholm but originally from Dnipro. “I’ll most likely loose my job and thus will have to ask for refugee status in EU.

“This is a tragedy happening in the middle of Europe.

“I fear for the lives of my parents and my little sisters. What can happen? No one knows.” 

Dmytro, a 35-year-old Software Engineer living in Copenhagen but originally from the city of Kharkiv, said: “I have family members and friends living in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities. They have been okay so far, but I am worried about their well-being. I am in a safe and privileged position compared to them, but I can do very little to help.”

Another Copenhagen-based Ukrainian resident named Andrii, originally from Transcarpathia in Western Ukraine said: “My parents are there, my brother is in Kyiv, my friends and other family members are there. I feel continuous stress and helplessness. I won’t be able to go back if Russia occupies beloved Ukraine.”

A 37-year-old Software Engineer in Berlin expressed fears for their family, including a disabled father, and said: “I need to figure out how I can help them to flee the country.”

Another anonymous respondent said: “I just hope my sister and mother can join me in Sweden”.

Irena, 24, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Aarhus, Denmark, but is originally from the Odessa region said she “cannot stop crying” and added her biggest fear is that her family will be killed.

Viktoria, an IT Consultant in Munich, Germany, said: “It makes me feel unsafe and worried because a lot of my friends and relatives live in Kyiv. I feel like I have gone back in time and now it is June 1941. It is a horrible and surreal feeling.”

The mention of June 1941 refers to the day when Germany attacked Ukraine as World War II raged. Later that year, the country was divided between two German administrative units.

Viktoria, from Kyiv added: “My fear is if the US and the EU don’t help and block the Russian aggression, the EU will also become an unstable place where there is no democracy but only military power rules the world.” 

The Ukrainian diaspora in Europe

According to Reuters, there are 260,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands in both Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It is estimated there are around 40,000 Ukrainian nationals in France whilst Germany and Spain are home to over 100,000 Ukrainian nationals. Italy numbers over 240,000. Sweden (estimated 12,800), Austria (12,600) Switzerland (6,500) Denmark (8,000) and Norway (7,200) are also home to thousands of Ukrainians.

Andre, 37, a Software Engineer who lives in Mannheim, Germany, but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy said: “The impact is mostly psychological. We don’t have any close relatives in Ukraine, but we planned to go home as usual near Easter. I need to work, but it’s extremely complicated now since I keep scrolling the news feed.”

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Most readers told The Local they are receiving support from friends and colleagues in their country of residence. However, many expressed dismay at the level of support on an international level and from regional authorities.

When asked about his biggest fear, an investment analyst from Zurich who asked not to be named, said: “Ukraine will be bombed and cultural heritage will be destroyed. People will be killed. I worry for my immediate family living there now.”

Julia, 32, a Quality Assurance Engineer in Stockholm, said her biggest fear is: “Occupation of Ukraine with other countries only sending their thoughts and prayers or just raising their concerns.”

Julia also expressed her disbelief that her country was at war with Russia and added that her employer has offered her additional days off from work.

Olha, a 38-year-old IT specialist in Stockholm, said about the war: “It will impact the lives of all European people, not only Ukrainians.”

