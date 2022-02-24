Read news from:
Germany appoints first ever anti-racism commissioner

Germany's traffic-light coalition has created a new office to combat racism and promote diversity in politics.

Published: 24 February 2022 11:38 CET
SPD Member of Parliament Reem Alabali-Radovan after her appointment as Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Racism. picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

On Wednesday, the cabinet of the German government appointed 31-year-old SPD politician Reem Alabali-Radovan to the newly created office of anti-racism commissioner.

The new post was created by the traffic light coalition government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP in their coalition agreement.

In her new role, Alabali-Radovan wants to develop a diversity strategy for the federal administration. Her goal is that “the diversity of our society is also reflected in the federal ministries and federal authorities”, she said in Berlin on Wednesday.

“Racism is a crime against humanity,” she explained. “For those affected, it is an existential threat, they suffer physically and psychologically.”

The new Commissioner wants to coordinate the federal government’s diverse measures against racism across departments from the federal chancellery and develop a national action plan against racism. She plans to promote new projects for more prevention, educational work and research in order to strengthen civil society throughout Germany in the fight against racism.

Also the Minister of State for Integration, Alabali-Radovan entered the federal parliament for the first time last year. She was previously Integration Commissioner in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Commenting on the appointment, the Parliamentary Secretary of the SPD parliamentary group, Katja Mast said: “the fight against racism and discrimination – in all its manifestations – is a top priority for us and is anchored directly in the Chancellor’s Office”. She was sure “that Reem Alabali-Radovan will tackle this task with a clear attitude and the necessary drive”.

Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine ‘urgently’

Germany's foreign ministry said Saturday that German citizens were "urgently requested to leave (Ukraine) now," as fears mounted that Russia could invade its neighbour in the coming days.

Published: 19 February 2022 16:41 CET
National carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending regular flights to the cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday until the end of February “due to the current situation.”

The airline said it would operate a limited number of flights to the two cities on Saturday and Sunday before pausing the services.

Flights to the western city of Lviv would continue and Lufthansa remained in “close contact with national and international authorities,” it said.

The announcements came as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Munich for the annual Security Conference with the aim of shoring up Western support for the country.

Speaking earlier in the day after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the fringes of the conference, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock said the group was “united” in their support for Ukraine.

