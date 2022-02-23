For members
EXPLAINED: How to change electricity and gas providers in Germany
With energy prices in Germany continuing to rise, we explain how you can try to get the best deal for your home by changing suppliers.
Published: 24 February 2022 10:33 CET
An electric plug on top of a pile of Euro coins and notes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kai Remmers
How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany
The cost of living is going up in Germany, but which goods or services are affected? Here are three things becoming increasingly more expensive thanks to rising inflation and other factors.
Published: 15 February 2022 16:14 CET
