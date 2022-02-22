Read news from:
UKRAINE CRISIS

How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

On Tuesday, Germany reacted to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine by announcing that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t be put into use. What does this mean for ordinary people in Germany?

Published: 22 February 2022 16:35 CET
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lubmin: A view of pipe systems at the gas receiving station for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa

On Tuesday afternoon, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was set to deliver natural gas directly from Russia.

The project was deeply unpopular in eastern Europe and the United States, but the German government was previously reluctant to use it as a tool of deterrence against Moscow due to its importance to Germany’s energy future.

READ MORE: Scholz says Germany to halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline

But Scholz had to change tack after facing massive pressure from allies during the Russian troop build up next to Ukraine. He stopped calling it a “private business venture” in January, thus implying that it would become part of a sanctions package.

Will the block on Nord Stream 2 lead to gas rationing?

Around half of all German homes are heated with natural gas. Many people will therefore be asking themselves whether the decision to block the Nord Stream 2 project will leave them shivering through the rest of the winter.

Most analysts don’t seem concerned by this scenario, though.

No gas has ever flowed through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from the Russian port of Vyborg to the German coast. Although construction ended last year, the pipeline was still waiting on a licence from German authorities.

A sign reading “Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe.” hangs above a painted map on a container about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Lubmin industrial park. Photo: DPA/ Stefan Sauer

Thus the decision to put the project on ice would not in itself lead to less gas being imported into Germany.

The more worrying scenario is that Russia responds by throttling supplies through the other pipelines that supply Europe across Ukraine and Poland.

Germany is highly reliant on Russian gas. Natural gas counts for over a quarter of the country’s primary energy mix, with some 55 percent of that supply coming from Russia.

At least in the long term, Russia stopping exports to Germany would have major consequences for energy security. But analysts and politicians alike are confident that short-term supplies are secure.

Speaking on Tuesday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck sought to assure people that there was no need to panic. “For this winter, the security of supply is guaranteed,” he said.

Habeck stated that Germany could increase imports from Norway and the Netherlands, which are its the second and third largest suppliers behind Russia. He also said that the country could import more LNG, liquified gas, for which the US is a major exporter.

For this winter, Germany has significant stores of natural gas in underground reservoirs. According to the natural gas storage association INES, Germany has 47 such reservoirs, which are currently about a third full.

“Germany can probably hold out until the autumn, because we still have 30 billion cubic metres in storage, more liquefied gas would be imported, and consumption in the summer months is comparatively low anyway,” said Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

Tobias Federico of consultancy Energy Brainpool said that gas storage facilities are fuller than expected. “We thought they would be empty if we had a cold winter in mid to late February,” he said. “Now we actually still have enough.”

What will happen to energy prices?

Another concern is that Russia could try and create a scarcity of supply in order to drive up prices on European energy markets.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to the Nord Stream 2 decision on Twitter on Tuesday by saying: “Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!”

Energy prices already hit record highs last year, not only due to the Ukraine crisis but also on the back of rising demands in east Asia.

German analysts and politicians alike expect a short term spike in prices on energy markets.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said: “I expect we’ll see gas prices rise now in the short term, but in the medium term I hope the market will settle down quickly.”

Habeck pointed out that the markets are “liable to speculation” and that uncertainty over future supplies would thus likely lead to a price surge.

READ ALSO: How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

Economists concur.

“Even if gas supplies are not curtailed, there will be a price shock – at least temporarily,” said Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute in Munich. 

“The fear of war in Europe hangs in the air – with potentially significant effects on energy supply and energy prices, among other things,” agreed Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at KfW, the German development bank.

There is also concern that higher energy prices will further heat up inflation, which is already at its highest rate since the 1990s.

Habeck said on Tuesday that the long term solution to overcoming Russian control over gas prices is accelerating investment in renewable energy.

Only a wider renewable infrastructure would make Germany “independent from the war mongering and price manipulation” of other states, he said.

SEE ALSO: Germany warns of ‘consequences’ for Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions left to answer

After Russia officially recognised two rebel-held regions of Ukraine as independent states, Germany mustered the strength to call an indefinite halt to Nord Stream 2. Better late than never, writes Brian Melican, but why was the pipeline project allowed to get this far in the first place?

Published: 22 February 2022 17:13 CET
If, as the old dictum goes, a week is a long time in politics, then a month is an eternity – especially when one of the politicians in play goes by the name of Vladimir “Unpredictable” Putin. Just a month ago, I wrote in disgust at Germany’s willingness to give the Russian premier not just the benefit of the doubt, but seeming carte blanche to ride roughshod over Eastern European nations’ right to self-determination – and about our apparent unwillingness to stop the crazed pipeline scheme poised to finally render our gas supply wholly dependent on Russian imports. Now, on 22/2/22, Nord Stream 2’s number is finally up.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

The snap decision to halt Nord Stream 2 has not come one second too soon. And, oddly enough, we have Putin himself to thank. Essentially, in suddenly deciding to recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions long under his control as “independent” last night, he has finally done enough to make our leaders in Berlin wake up and smell the samovar. After all, with Russia firmly in the grip of a megalomaniac authoritarian now so patently intent on redrawing the boundaries of Eastern Europe, even the most Moscow-friendly SPD government politicians now have to recognise that it would be nothing short of unconscionable to flick the switch on the new pipeline – one which would up the percentage of Russian gas in our imports to way north of 50 percent, making us eminently blackmail-able, deprive the Ukraine of much-needed transit fees from Russian gas currently flowing through pipelines across its territory, and would be percieved as treachery by our allies in Europe and North America.

Eleventh-hour realism

For all this sudden bout of eleventh-hour realism in Berlin is welcome, the delay in decisive action here – and the lengths to which we allowed Putin to go prior to it – remain quite simply scandalous. Even when approved in 2005, the pipeline was controversial: many energy sector experts never thought it essential to Germany’s gas supply, especially given that we were already (on paper at least) committed to a green energy transition; moreover, the environmental damage was always going to be non-negligible and the costs high. All this should have been enough to rule the pipeline out from the start, even in those geopolitically more relaxed times before Russia went renegade. Yet work went on apace as the Grand Coalitions and the CDU/FDP administration of 2009-2013 inexplicably kept backing the project despite increasingly vocal concerns raised here and abroad.

The fact that Russian aggression in 2014/2015 and its annexation of the Crimea were not seized upon as another pressing reason – and an ideal excuse – to kill off this wholly unnecessary project before it got anywhere near completion will undoubtedly be the subject of a parliamentary enquiry. Many MPs in the new intake were still in school when work began on Nord Stream 2, not in the Bundestag, and so will quite rightly demand to know how it can be that the pipeline was actually finished in September last year (just as they were being elected) and filled with gas before it was stopped at the very last possible moment. Surely, they will ask themselves, somebody could have and should have done something earlier.

So Angela Merkel will need to come out of retirement briefly to explain how, after her corrupt predecessor Gerhard Schröder had approved the pipeline just weeks before switching from the Chancellery to the Kremlin payroll, she allowed German foreign and energy policy to continue on and on down this damaging dead-end path for so long – even as she led a European sanctions regime against Russia in the wake of its incursions into the Ukraine. Her Foreign Minister, then Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, one of Schröder’s protégés, will also have some squirming to do as young MPs from his own party, the SPD, ask him to explain his unwavering support for the project in office – support he has now toned down since retiring to a transatlantic think-tank. His predecessor in the Foreign Ministry, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, may also have some questions to answer – little more than a minor inconvenience for him, no doubt, given that he is still active in Berlin politics, having just been re-elected as nothing less than our president. And they will definitely want to talk to Manuela Schwesig, freshly re-elected as Minister President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, to find out why she helped misdirect state funds into a supposedly charitable organisation set up for the sole purpose of completing the pipeline in the face of US sanctions.

Nord Stream 2

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) visits a Nord Stream 2 construction site in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

An abject failure

Yes, Nord Stream 2 is an abject national failure in which almost every leading German statesman and woman of recent decades has had a hand. The fact that it will now, mercifully, not go into service and allow Russia to further destabilise the Western alliance on which we depend for our security, cannot erase this from our record. It will, however, allow us to start rebuilding trust with our key military and economic partners – notably France and the US, both of whom had, as we pressed ahead with the pipeline regardless, began to doubt our morality and/or sanity of late. It will also offer reassurance to countries in the Baltic we are pledged to defend: after we delivered 5,000 helmets to the Ukraine (and nothing more) a few weeks back, the likes of Lithuania were, understandably, starting to wonder just how serious we are about hemming in Russian aggression. Better late than never.

READ ALSO: How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

There will be those out there who will argue that this is all part of some clever ruse, a last-minute switcheroo in which Russia, thinking it was about to get us hook, line, and sinker, now finds itself with an expensive and quite useless rod lying out of reach on the Baltic seabed. This would, however, be overstating the case. Germany simply allowed Nord Stream 2 to get far too far, depleting its reputational credit and lulling itself into a false sense of energy security instead of going green as planned. Now, just as our nuclear power plants have gone offline, we are scrambling to get neglected off-shore wind projects going again, and Russia has throttled deliveries through existing pipelines, we find ourselves in bleak mid-winter with historically low gas stores and a pipeline we cannot conscience putting on stream. This is not strategy – or certainly not good strategy – and a March cold-snap could make the wait for spring feel interminable.

So while a week or a month may indeed feel like a long time in politics, the real eternity here was the unbroken 17-year period in which Nord Stream 2 enjoyed Berlin’s backing. We now have less than 17 months to break our dependency on Russian gas for good.

