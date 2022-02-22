For members
UKRAINE CRISIS
How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?
On Tuesday, Germany reacted to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine by announcing that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t be put into use. What does this mean for ordinary people in Germany?
Published: 22 February 2022 16:35 CET
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lubmin: A view of pipe systems at the gas receiving station for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Germany has scuppered Nord Stream 2 but there are questions left to answer
After Russia officially recognised two rebel-held regions of Ukraine as independent states, Germany mustered the strength to call an indefinite halt to Nord Stream 2. Better late than never, writes Brian Melican, but why was the pipeline project allowed to get this far in the first place?
Published: 22 February 2022 17:13 CET
