ENERGY

Greens oppose higher commuter allowance for German workers

As Germany's traffic light coalition prepares to consult on steps to combat high fuel prices, opposition to a possible increase in the controversial 'commuters allowance' is coming from the Greens.

Published: 22 February 2022 16:20 CET
Car drivers on A52
Car drivers sit in traffic on the A52 motorway near Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Achim Scheidemann

“The commuter allowance is already an environmentally harmful subsidy,” Sven-Christian Kindler, the budgetary spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group, told the Augsburger Allgemeine on Tuesday. “An increase in the commuter allowance would be socially unjust and economically and ecologically counterproductive.”

The SPD, Greens and FDP are meeting on Wednesday to thrash out a set of measures to relieve households who are struggling with high energy costs, with the option of a higher commuter allowance likely to be on the table. 

But Kindler said the commuter allowance would mainly benefit people with higher incomes, and the financial gains wouldn’t be felt until next year’s tax return was submitted. 

“We have to help people with low incomes instead of handing out expensive tax gifts,” he explained. 

A viable package would include the immediate supplement for children from poor families, a fair distribution of the CO2 price between landlords and tenants for heating costs and a one-off payment for people on benefits, the Green politician said.

In an interview with ZDF on Monday, SPD deputy leader and Saarland Economics Minister Anke Rehlinger had spoken out in favour of raising the commuter allowance, which offers tax relief for people who travel long distances to work.

Upping the allowance would be a “quick and effective instrument” to use in the current energy crisis, she said. 

READ ALSO: Households in Germany to get some relief on electricity bills

The idea is also supported by high-profile figures in the pro-business FDP, including Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and by the CDU/CSU-led federal states, who argue that it would ease the burden of fuel costs on rural communities.

According to the Augsburger Allgemeine, SPD financial policy spokesman Michael Schrodi has also expressed scepticism about an increase in the commuter alllowance.

“There are other options on the table,” he said, adding that he preferred direct payments as a means of supporting struggling households.

What is the commuter allowance?

For journeys to work, the tax office currently allows employees to write off 30 cents per kilometre of one-way travel as a deductible expense known as the ‘commuter allowance’.

From the 21st kilometre of commute onwards, 35 cents per kilometre can be deducted – though this is set to go up to 38 cents in 2024.

The commuter allowance can be used regardless of which method of transport people use to get to work, so drivers, public transport users and cyclists can all take advantage of it. 

Green Party budgetary spokesperson Sven-Christian Kindler speaks in the Bundestag in 2017. Kindler is a vocal opponent of the commuter allowance. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Michael Kappeler

The tax office allows employees to write off €1,000 in annual work-related expenses without any evidence of their actual costs. 

If the expenses go above this level, every additional euro can lower that employee’s tax burden further.

This means that the majority of people only tend to start to benefit from the tax deductions if they travel more than 10km to work each day and therefore exceed the €1,000 threshold as a result of their commute. 

READ ALSO: E-cars and sleeper trains: How Germany’s new government will reform transport

For 2017, according to earlier data from the Federal Statistical Office, around 18.4 million commuters stated that they drove at least part of the distance to work by car and 7.5 million commuters had a commute of more than 20 kilometres.

A higher commuter allowance is controversial, especially among the Greens, as they say that it offers a tax incentive for long car journeys and benefits just a small number of higher earners.

The CDU/CSU want the flat rate to be upped to 38 cents per kilometre and adjusted to match developments in the CO2 tax.

The IG BCE trade union, which advocates for workers in the mining, ceramics and energy sectors, wants the commuter allowance to go up to 40 cents per kilometre for the current tax year.

Vocabulary 

commuter allowance – (die) Pendlerpauschale 

to dispense / hand out – verteilen 

harmful to the environment – umweltschädlich

effective – wirksam 

UKRAINE CRISIS

How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

On Tuesday, Germany reacted to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine by announcing that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t be put into use. What does this mean for ordinary people in Germany?

Published: 22 February 2022 16:35 CET
How will the Nord Stream 2 freeze affect Germany’s gas supplies and prices?

On Tuesday afternoon, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was set to deliver natural gas directly from Russia.

The project was deeply unpopular in eastern Europe and the United States, but the German government was previously reluctant to use it as a tool of deterrence against Moscow due to its importance to Germany’s energy future.

READ MORE: Scholz says Germany to halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline

But Scholz had to change tack after facing massive pressure from allies during the Russian troop build up next to Ukraine. He stopped calling it a “private business venture” in January, thus implying that it would become part of a sanctions package.

Will the block on Nord Stream 2 lead to gas rationing?

Around half of all German homes are heated with natural gas. Many people will therefore be asking themselves whether the decision to block the Nord Stream 2 project will leave them shivering through the rest of the winter.

Most analysts don’t seem concerned by this scenario, though.

No gas has ever flowed through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from the Russian port of Vyborg to the German coast. Although construction ended last year, the pipeline was still waiting on a licence from German authorities.

A sign reading “Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe.” hangs above a painted map on a container about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Lubmin industrial park. Photo: DPA/ Stefan Sauer

Thus the decision to put the project on ice would not in itself lead to less gas being imported into Germany.

The more worrying scenario is that Russia responds by throttling supplies through the other pipelines that supply Europe across Ukraine and Poland.

Germany is highly reliant on Russian gas. Natural gas counts for over a quarter of the country’s primary energy mix, with some 55 percent of that supply coming from Russia.

At least in the long term, Russia stopping exports to Germany would have major consequences for energy security. But analysts and politicians alike are confident that short-term supplies are secure.

Speaking on Tuesday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck sought to assure people that there was no need to panic. “For this winter, the security of supply is guaranteed,” he said.

Habeck stated that Germany could increase imports from Norway and the Netherlands, which are its the second and third largest suppliers behind Russia. He also said that the country could import more LNG, liquified gas, for which the US is a major exporter.

For this winter, Germany has significant stores of natural gas in underground reservoirs. According to the natural gas storage association INES, Germany has 47 such reservoirs, which are currently about a third full.

“Germany can probably hold out until the autumn, because we still have 30 billion cubic metres in storage, more liquefied gas would be imported, and consumption in the summer months is comparatively low anyway,” said Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

Tobias Federico of consultancy Energy Brainpool said that gas storage facilities are fuller than expected. “We thought they would be empty if we had a cold winter in mid to late February,” he said. “Now we actually still have enough.”

What will happen to energy prices?

Another concern is that Russia could try and create a scarcity of supply in order to drive up prices on European energy markets.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to the Nord Stream 2 decision on Twitter on Tuesday by saying: “Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!”

Energy prices already hit record highs last year, not only due to the Ukraine crisis but also on the back of rising demands in east Asia.

German analysts and politicians alike expect a short term spike in prices on energy markets.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said: “I expect we’ll see gas prices rise now in the short term, but in the medium term I hope the market will settle down quickly.”

Habeck pointed out that the markets are “liable to speculation” and that uncertainty over future supplies would thus likely lead to a price surge.

READ ALSO: How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

Economists concur.

“Even if gas supplies are not curtailed, there will be a price shock – at least temporarily,” said Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute in Munich. 

“The fear of war in Europe hangs in the air – with potentially significant effects on energy supply and energy prices, among other things,” agreed Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at KfW, the German development bank.

There is also concern that higher energy prices will further heat up inflation, which is already at its highest rate since the 1990s.

Habeck said on Tuesday that the long term solution to overcoming Russian control over gas prices is accelerating investment in renewable energy.

Only a wider renewable infrastructure would make Germany “independent from the war mongering and price manipulation” of other states, he said.

SEE ALSO: Germany warns of ‘consequences’ for Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

