German nursing home staff to recieve ‘Covid bonus’ of up to €550

As a reward for working in elderly care throughout several tough months of the pandemic, the German Health Ministry is planning to offer employees in the sector a Covid bonus of up to €550 this year.

Published: 22 February 2022 11:49 CET
Nursing home in Baden-Württemberg
Elderly patients play a fitness-focussed ball game at a nursing home in Burladingen, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

The Covid bonus of €550 will go to full-time workers in elderly care in the second half of the year, a Health Ministry key points paper has revealed.

It suggests that the bonus is set to paid to nursing staff “who performed outstandingly during the pandemic” when working with elderly patients in nursing and care homes. 

This includes nursing staff who were particularly burdened by the treatment of Covid patients through, for example, increased hygiene measures or an increased risk of infection.

“The nursing bonus is coming, we have developed a corresponding draft,” confirmed Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in an interview on the joint morning programme of ARD and ZDF on Tuesday.

The draft will now be passed on to health committees for review with the aiming of paying out the bonus from June 30th.

Employees who worked in geriatric care for at least three months between November 1st 2020 and June 30th 2022 and are still employed on June 30th 2022 are to benefit.

According to the draft, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke Media Group, the highest amount of €550 will be paid to full-time employees in direct care and support.

Up to €370 will be paid to staff who work at least 25 percent of the time in direct care and support, such as administrators, building services, kitchen, cleaning, reception and security services, gardening and grounds maintenance, laundry or logistics.

Trainees in elderly care are to receive up to €330, other employees up to €190 and volunteers and participants in the ‘voluntary social year’ (FSJ) scheme will receive up to €60.

Employers will receive the bonus through their care insurance, the paper suggests. 

€1 billion earmarked for nurses

The traffic light government has put aside €1 billion for the ‘Covid care bonus’, which is set to be split equally between nurses in care homes and nurses in hospitals.

According to the ministry draft, the bonus will be directed at bedside nurses at hospitals where at least ten people were treated with ventilators during the Covid crisis.

Hospital owners will decide how to distribute the bonus payments between their staff, though intensive care nurses are likely to receive more. 

Discussing the move, Lauterbach said the care bonus was just the start of a wider scheme to make nursing a more attractive profession. 

“We must also improve the situation for carers in general through new staffing systems and better working conditions,” he said.

German wages sink in real terms for second year in a row

Real wages have fallen for the second year in a row in Germany as high inflation continues to erode people's earnings.

Published: 16 February 2022 12:08 CET
German wages sink in real terms for second year in a row

The Federal Office of Statistics estimates that wages fell by around 0.1 percent in real terms last year.

Though employees saw a higher-than-average pay rise and bonuses that amounted to an average 3.1 percent increase in earnings, this was eroded by a concurrent 3.1 percent increase in consumer prices.

In 2020, the increased use of shortened working hours (or Kurzarbeit) contributed to the fact the wages started to lag behind inflation.

However, many industries ended the scheme for most employees in 2021 as Covid regulations and measures were relaxed.

As a result, workers’ weekly working hours increased again last year as the economy started to normalise.

“This led to increased gross monthly earnings of workers, as the short-time work allowance does not count towards gross earnings,” the statisticians explained.

They said this catch-up effect was particularly large in sectors that had been hit hard by the Covid measures in 2020, such as the hospitality and leisure industry.

Nevertheless, the rebound of the economy has also caused global supply issues that have led to record levels of inflation.

This means that the wage increases are unlikely to lead to increased disposable income for many employees. 

No trend-reversal in sight

For the current year, economists once again expect real wages to fall, as inflation is forecasted to increase even more than in 2021.

Munich-based economic research institute, Ifo, recently raised its inflation forecast for 2022 from 3.3 to 4.0 percent.

This would be the largest increase since 1993, when inflation reached 4.5 percent.

The Ifo researchers based their forecast on high energy prices and a survey of businesses that revealed that many companies were planning to hike their prices further. 

Some economists assume that the trade unions could push through stronger wage agreements due to the higher inflation in order to curb losses in purchasing power.

In turn, sharply rising labour costs could prompt companies to raise their selling prices sharply to maintain profit margins. This could set in motion a spiral of continuously rising prices and wages.

Vocabulary 

real wages – (die) Reallöhne

consumer prices – (die) Verbraucherpreise

normalise – normalisieren 

hard-hit – hart getroffen 

