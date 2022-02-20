Read news from:
Weathermen warn of falling trees as next storm approaches Germany

After two hurricane-force storms battered Germany within a week, a third gale is set to make landfall on Sunday. The German Weather Service (DWD) have said that damaged trees pose a real danger.

Published: 20 February 2022 09:15 CET
"Tree felling". Authorities continue to urge caution over falling trees.

The storm front known as Antonia is set to follow hot on the heels on Zeynep, with winds approaching hurricane force to pummel the north of the country on Sunday evening.

While the storm isn’t expected to be as intense as the previous two, the DWD cautioned on Sunday that it will hit trees that have been left damaged by the winds of the past week.

“Trees already affected by previous storms and standing in sometimes severely sodden soils can easily topple in the process,” warned DWD weatherman Adrian Leyser.

Zeynep has been confirmed as the most severe storm of the past 15 years. It led to at least three deaths and caused an estimated 900 million euros of damage.

The storm front Ylenia, which hit Germany on Thursday, also cause around half a billion euros in damages, according to the consultancy firm Meyerthole Siems Kohlruss.

Deutsche Bahn has told travellers to expect train delays well into Monday as the company works on clearing fallen trees and repairing damage over some 1,000 kilometres of its rail network.

“The forecast for Sunday and also Monday remains difficult,” said Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauß.

Hurricane-force storm leaves trail of destruction across north Germany

The storm known in Germany as Zeynep swept over the northern half of the country early on Saturday morning, bringing with it flooding and hurricane force winds.

Published: 19 February 2022 09:18 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 14:58 CET
The German Weather Service declared on Saturday morning that its extreme weather warning was over, as the storm moved on towards Russia.

But in its path it left serious disruption and at least two fatalities.

In Hamburg, where lower-lying parts of the city are regularly flooded during storms, authorities measured the highest water level in close to a decade.

At the water gauge in St Pauli the tide rose to 3.75 metres above the average high tide mark on Saturday morning.

The famed Speicherstadt district of Hamburg was flooded and two men who had been trapped there had to be rescued and taken to hospital.

The strongest blast of wind measured during the storm was a 143 km/h gust in the coastal town of Büsum on the North Sea.

Police confirmed victims of the storm in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony.

In Lower Saxony, a man fell from the roof of a barn during the storm and died. The 68-year-old was trying to repair the damaged roof on Saturday night, police said. But he broke through the roof and fell around ten meters.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a motorist died on Friday evening near Altenbergewhen when he crashed his car into a tree that had fallen across the road. The 56-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

In Bremen, a 55-meter crane collapsed onto an office building that was under construction. “It looks devastating,” a fire department spokesman said.

A truck that was passing by was also hit by the crane but the driver escaped uninjured.

Rail traffic in northern Germany and northern parts of North Rhine-Westphalia was still severely restricted on Saturday morning, according to Deutsche Bahn.

Long distance rail in most of the north of the country was still on hold on Saturday morning.

