Half of Germans will keep wearing masks after mandates end: poll

One in two Germans say they will keep wearing face masks after Covid mandates end, as politicians discuss when to end compulsory face covering.

Published: 20 February 2022 12:16 CET
FFP2 masks in various colours are displayed in a store window in Bamberg, Bavaria. Photo: dpa | Nicolas Armer

Of the 52 percent of Germans who told an INSA poll that they would keep wearing masks, 79 percent said they intended to do so on public transport, 76 percent in shops, and 66 percent on long-distance trains. Around a fifth said they’d keep wearing masks in restaurants and at the office.

Four in ten respondents said that they would stop wearing masks as soon as the mandates are lifted.

Currently mask wearing counts as one of the “basic measures” that will stay in place after most other rules are lifted on March 20th. No time frame has yet been set out for ending mask wearing.

The polling results came as signs of disunity in the German government over when to lift mask mandates emerged over the weekend.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ Social Democrats (SPD) favour an indefinite extension of mask mandates.

“We must have measures in place that no longer massively interfere with individual lives. Masks, especially FFP2 masks, seems to be a proven means of preventing contagion in public spaces,” SPD Bundestag leader Rolf Mützenich told the Funke Mediengruppe on Sunday.

The Green party, a junior partner in the federal government, also favour an extension of mask mandates.

“I would welcome it if masks were still worn in schools – and elsewhere,” Family Minister Anne Spiegel of the Greens told Bild newspaper on Sunday.

But the third member of the government, the Free Democrats, are wrestling with themselves over whether mask wearing should still be imposed by the state.

“Where and to what extent one wears a mask in everyday life should be the personal responsibility of each individual,” said Free Democrat health spokeswoman Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus. 

“It is especially important that children are able to go about their daily lives without masks,” she added.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann of the Free Democrats, told the Rheinische Post that mask wearing counts as a measure with “high effectiveness and a low intensity” and a continuation of the mandate is thus “conceivable at the moment.”

Health Minister urges German states not to relax Covid rules too quickly

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has appealed to the leaders of the 16 states to follow the phasing-out plan for Covid restrictions - and not to drop measures too quickly.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:01 CET
The federal and state governments agreed to phase-out far-reaching Covid measures by March 20th in a three-step plan. 

However, German states have in the past tended to go their own way when it comes to the pandemic. On Thursday it emerged that the state of Lower Saxony was to relax Covid testing in schools.

On Friday during an update on the Covid situation in Germany, Lauterbach talked to leaders of the 16 states directly. 

“My appeal to all state premiers is to not go beyond the agreed relaxations,” he said, adding that the step-by-step easing is the “maximum we can afford”.

Lauterbach said the peak of the Omicron wave in Germany had passed but a relapse is possible. 

He said loosening rules faster to make political gains “would be wrong”.

“We can afford moderate easing, but not excessive,” he said. “We are not really in safe waters yet.”

There is always the possibility of seeing an uptick in infections, he said. “If we open too early, not only will there be an extension of the wave, but the case numbers will go up again. It’s all on the edge.”|

On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state premiers agreed to gradually lift most restrictions by March 20th. The first step involves dropping contract restrictions for vaccinated/recovered people, and opening up shops to everyone without Covid pass checks. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about Germany’s Covid reopening plan

Lauterbach said that Germany has so far managed to get through the Delta and Omicron waves.

“We were able to protect the elderly quite well,” he said, adding that there had been a relatively low number of deaths per million inhabitants compared to other European countries.

“I continue to stand for this conservative approach,” he said, thanking German residents for being cautious.

“My thanks go to all those who have been fair and careful,” he said. “We owe the successes we have to them.”

Lauterbach predicted that Germany would see a new Covid wave in autumn. “We have to prepare for that,” he said.

He reiterated his support for a general vaccine mandate. 

Lauterbach said that head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, was unable to attend the press conference due to “health reasons”.

RKI vice-president Lars Schaade, who attended in his place, said even though the peak of Omicron had passed, the situation was still tense in hospitals. 

“The peak for the intensive care units has not yet been reached,” he said.

Schaade said the risk of infection remains high, and vulnerable groups in particular were still at risk.

“The pandemic is not over yet,” said Schaade.

On Friday Germany reported 220,048 new Covid infections and 264 deaths within the latest 24-hour period.

The nationwide 7-day incidence fell to 1,371.7 infections per 100,000 people.

