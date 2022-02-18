Read news from:
Trains in northern Germany cancelled over storm

Several train services in the northern half of the country are being cancelled due to severe weather warnings.

Published: 18 February 2022 16:51 CET
A sign on a train in Dortmund says 'do not board'. Lots of services have been cancelled due to the storm.
A sign on a train in Dortmund says 'do not board'. Lots of services have been cancelled due to the storm. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Thissen

After storm Ylenia hit the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, a new weather front called Zeynep is expected on Friday afternoon, bringing with it extreme winds and lots of rain.

And it’s having an impact on travel. 

Deutsche Bahn said on Friday that several regional and long-distance services in the northern half of the country were being suspended.

The suspension of regional services affects Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Bremen, as well as parts of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The cancellations will take place gradually “during the course of the day”, the spokesperson said. In North Rhine-Westphalia, this was to begin on some lines from 2pm.

In the long-distance network, connections from Hamburg in the direction of Berlin, Hanover and Cologne are affected. ICE and IC services on the east-west route between Cologne via Hanover to Berlin were also suspended on Friday. 

Deutsche Bahn said there would be “no more long-distance trains north of Dortmund, Hanover and Berlin”.

Meanwhile, ICE and IC trains between Frankfurt(Main) or Berlin and Amsterdam have been cancelled throughout the day.

Free cancellation of tickets

The Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told Germany’s Tagesschau that the cancellations are due to “severe” storm warnings.

The rail operator is strongly advising that passengers postpone their journeys and rebook. Passengers can use their tickets booked for the period from Thursday to Sunday flexibly until February 27th, or cancel them free of charge if they postpone journeys because of the storm.

If that isn’t possible, passengers have been strongly advised to stay informed about the current storm and possibility of delays and cancellations.

Gusts of up to 160 km/h are predicted in some parts of northern Germany. 

Forecasters at the German Weather Service (DWD) predict storm Zeynep will affect the northern half and centre of Germany from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

Germany issues extreme weather warning for next storm

Germany is bracing for the next winter storm dubbed Zeynep, which is set to cause widespread disruption.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:33 CET
The clean-up after storm Ylenia is still underway. But more stormy weather is forecast for Germany on late Friday afternoon into Saturday. 

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) predict that the focus of the new storm will be the northern half of Germany. Parts of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony will be most affected.

DWD issued a red storm alert for these areas lasting from Friday at 6pm to Saturday 4am. The most serious purple warning for ‘extreme storm weather’ was in place for North Sea coastal areas.

Gale-force winds between 120km/h and140 km/h – or even 160 km/h – are expected in the worst affected areas. 

Rescue teams urged people in Germany to prepare for the high winds.

“Everything on the terrace that is not nailed down is best brought in, put in the garage,” Christopher Rehnert, head of the Lüdenscheid fire brigade, told broadcaster ARD on Friday morning. He added that flower or plant boxes should be removed from balconies.

Between the North Sea and the High Rhine, the wind is expected to increase on Friday morning, and from the afternoon onwards the next heavy storm will begin – spreading from west to east.

On Friday night through to Saturday, the wind could get stronger at the North Sea and in some high-altitude areas.

Disruption expected

In some places, school lessons are likely to be affected again on Friday – as they were on Thursday – or cancelled altogether. The district of Goslar in Lower Saxony announced that pupils could not be transported anywhere. Therefore, classes in all general and vocational schools were cancelled. In Hamburg, parents can decide for themselves whether their child should stay at home, but they should inform the school.

Warnings of storm surge danger have again been issued for the German North Sea coast on Friday.

Since Wednesday evening, hurricane storm Ylenia has caused havoc across Germany, grounding flights and hitting the rail network. Emergency services have been overrun – the Berlin fire and rescue team alone was called out to around 1,300 incidents by Thursday evening.

There were also deaths and injuries. At least three drivers in Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt died in weather-related accidents in their cars – two were killed by falling trees, a third died when his trailer ran into the oncoming lane in the storm, causing an accident.

An incident on a Hamburg harbour ferry had a mild outcome for the people on board: on a stormy journey across the Elbe, a large wave smashed the front windows of the ship on Thursday morning. According to the police, three passengers were slightly injured.

