Health Minister urges German states not to relax Covid rules too quickly

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has appealed to the leaders of the 16 states to follow the phasing-out plan for Covid restrictions - and not to drop measures too quickly.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:01 CET
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

The federal and state governments agreed to phase-out far-reaching Covid measures by March 20th in a three-step plan. 

However, German states have in the past tended to go their own way when it comes to the pandemic. On Thursday it emerged that the state of Lower Saxony was to relax Covid testing in schools.

On Friday during an update on the Covid situation in Germany, Lauterbach talked to leaders of the 16 states directly. 

“My appeal to all state premiers is to not go beyond the agreed relaxations,” he said, adding that the step-by-step easing is the “maximum we can afford”.

Lauterbach said the peak of the Omicron wave in Germany had passed but a relapse is possible. 

He said loosening rules faster to make political gains “would be wrong”.

“We can afford moderate easing, but not excessive,” he said. “We are not really in safe waters yet.”

There is always the possibility of seeing an uptick in infections, he said. “If we open too early, not only will there be an extension of the wave, but the case numbers will go up again. It’s all on the edge.”|

On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state premiers agreed to gradually lift most restrictions by March 20th. The first step involves dropping contract restrictions for vaccinated/recovered people, and opening up shops to everyone without Covid pass checks. 

Lauterbach said that Germany has so far managed to get through the Delta and Omicron waves.

“We were able to protect the elderly quite well,” he said, adding that there had been a relatively low number of deaths per million inhabitants compared to other European countries.

“I continue to stand for this conservative approach,” he said, thanking German residents for being cautious.

“My thanks go to all those who have been fair and careful,” he said. “We owe the successes we have to them.”

Lauterbach predicted that Germany would see a new Covid wave in autumn. “We have to prepare for that,” he said.

He reiterated his support for a general vaccine mandate. 

Lauterbach said that head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, was unable to attend the press conference due to “health reasons”.

RKI vice-president Lars Schaade, who attended in his place, said even though the peak of Omicron had passed, the situation was still tense in hospitals. 

“The peak for the intensive care units has not yet been reached,” he said.

Schaade said the risk of infection remains high, and vulnerable groups in particular were still at risk.

“The pandemic is not over yet,” said Schaade.

On Friday Germany reported 220,048 new Covid infections and 264 deaths within the latest 24-hour period.

The nationwide 7-day incidence fell to 1,371.7 infections per 100,000 people.

German state sets out plan to end Covid tests in schools

The northern Germany state of Lower Saxony has announced that daily tests and masks are due to end in schools in the coming weeks.

Published: 17 February 2022 13:16 CET
Covid rules are set to be relaxed for pupils in Lower Saxony in the coming weeks and months.

In a phased plan, both the daily compulsory testing and the compulsory wearing of masks in class are to be abolished, the state government announced on Thursday.

“We are making everyday school life easier, but without throwing safety out of the window,” said education minister Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD).

From March 7th onwards, compulsory testing for pupils is to be reduced to three tests per week instead of five, with the exception of the first week and a half after the Easter holidays, when the usual daily tests will be carried out.

By the beginning of May, compulsory testing will be completely abolished.

In day-care centres, compulsory testing will continue until March 20th, after which it will be extended or abolished.

Compulsory tests in nurseries came into force in Lower Saxony just a few days ago. Under the new rules, children from the age of three must test negative three times a week in order to be able to go to their daycare centre. 

From March 21st, pupils in primary and special-needs schools will be allowed to dispense with masks indoors, with other schoolchildren following suit by the beginning of May.

However, pupils can continue to wear a mask beyond that date if they wish.

‘Cautious relaxation’ 

It is unclear at present whether other states are planning to end testing and masks in schools, but the move appears to have the cautious support of the federal government.

On Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger spoke out in favour of a careful lifting of Covid measures in schools.

“Relaxations in schools must come,” the FDP politician told the DPA. “But we should be cautious so as not to jeopardise classroom teaching by increasing infection figures.” 

In her opinion, rules should relaxed if regional infections are dropping and vaccination rates in the area are high. 

“This involves, for example, reduced testing and the removal of masks,” she said. “We need to pave the way back to normality for children.”

But Stark-Watzinger also called for precautions for the new school year.

Accessible vaccination offers at schools are also needed in spring and summer, she said, adding that the digitisation of schools needed to be urgently accelerated. 

