Germany issues extreme weather warning for next storm

Germany is bracing for the next winter storm dubbed Zeynep, which is set to cause widespread disruption.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:33 CET
Fallen trees in Berlin after storm 'Ylenia'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gerd Roth

The clean-up after storm Ylenia is still underway. But more stormy weather is forecast for Germany on late Friday afternoon into Saturday. 

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) predict that the focus of the new storm will be the northern half of Germany. Parts of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony will be most affected.

DWD issued a red storm alert for these areas lasting from Friday at 6pm to Saturday 4am. The most serious purple warning for ‘extreme storm weather’ was in place for North Sea coastal areas.

Gale-force winds between 120km/h and140 km/h – or even 160 km/h – are expected in the worst affected areas. 

Rescue teams urged people in Germany to prepare for the high winds.

“Everything on the terrace that is not nailed down is best brought in, put in the garage,” Christopher Rehnert, head of the Lüdenscheid fire brigade, told broadcaster ARD on Friday morning. He added that flower or plant boxes should be removed from balconies.

Between the North Sea and the High Rhine, the wind is expected to increase on Friday morning, and from the afternoon onwards the next heavy storm will begin – spreading from west to east.

On Friday night through to Saturday, the wind could get stronger at the North Sea and in some high-altitude areas.

Disruption expected

In some places, school lessons are likely to be affected again on Friday – as they were on Thursday – or cancelled altogether. The district of Goslar in Lower Saxony announced that pupils could not be transported anywhere. Therefore, classes in all general and vocational schools were cancelled. In Hamburg, parents can decide for themselves whether their child should stay at home, but they should inform the school.

Warnings of storm surge danger have again been issued for the German North Sea coast on Friday.

Since Wednesday evening, hurricane storm Ylenia has caused havoc across Germany, grounding flights and hitting the rail network. Emergency services have been overrun – the Berlin fire and rescue team alone was called out to around 1,300 incidents by Thursday evening.

There were also deaths and injuries. At least three drivers in Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt died in weather-related accidents in their cars – two were killed by falling trees, a third died when his trailer ran into the oncoming lane in the storm, causing an accident.

An incident on a Hamburg harbour ferry had a mild outcome for the people on board: on a stormy journey across the Elbe, a large wave smashed the front windows of the ship on Thursday morning. According to the police, three passengers were slightly injured.

IN PICTURES: Storms wreak havoc across Germany

High winds and stormy weather have been causing havoc in Germany, especially the north of the country. Here's a look at some photos and videos.

Published: 17 February 2022 15:40 CET
Germany was hit by severe winds and rain on Wednesday night and Thursday due to Storm Ylenia – and more storms were expected on Friday. 

Flights were grounded, train travel came to a standstill in some regions and schools in several states had to close. 

In Hamburg, the video below of one of the city’s HADAG ferries called ‘Tollerort’ shows how rough the river Elbe was on Thursday morning. The waves break the windscreen and fill the inside of the ferry. 

According to HADAG Managing Director Tobias Haack, the accident happened on Thursday morning on line 68 from Teufelsbrück on the way to the jetty of the Airbus plant. Haack said no one was seriously injured and passengers were able to leave the ferry on foot. 

“It was an incident that we have never had before,” Haack said.

Choppy water was seen in many parts of the country, including Tegeler See (lake), in the north of Berlin. Photo: DPA/Jörg Carstensen

Another dramatic video from Hamburg filmed early on Thursday morning. 

A portaloo blown over on the side of the road in Mühlen Eichsen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Photo: DPA/Jens Büttner

An airplane approaches Frankfurt on Thursday. Many flights have been grounded due to the weather. Photo: DPA/Arne Dedert 

This German Weather Service tweet shows the high wind speeds overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. According to DWD, the highest windspeeds were recorded in Brocken, the highest point in the Harz mountains, with speeds of up to 152 kilometres (94 miles) per hour. 

A tree lies in a car in Bad Bevensen, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA/Philipp Schulze

Hamburg’s famous fish marked flooded on Thursday morning during a storm surge from the river Elbe. Photo: DPA/Daniel Bockwoldt

Berlin was also hit by extreme winds. Here, a pedestrian wrestles with an umbrella in the capital. Photo: DPA/Wolfgang Kumm

A sign at Petersdorf station in Brandenburg alerts travellers of disruption to transport due to the storm. Photo: DPA/Patrick Pleul

An overturned lorry in Lower Saxony. Luckily, the driver was not injured. Photo: DPA/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

