IMMIGRATION

How to get fast-track permanent residency rights in Germany

Most people have to wait at least five years to obtain permanent residence in Germany, but did you know that there are also a number of exceptions that could allow you to cut this waiting time by a year or more?

Published: 17 February 2022 11:21 CET
How to get fast-track permanent residency rights in Germany
A German residence permit or 'Aufenthaltstitel'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

What is permanent residency and who needs it?

Otherwise known as a settlement permit, permanent residence is pretty much what the name suggests: an unrestricted right of residence in Germany. Unlike a specific visa, there’s no expiry date on a settlement permit, and no requirement for you to fulfil conditions such as being employed, studying or being in self-employment. Ultimately, it’s hugely beneficial for people who want to stay in Germany long-term to get permanent residency.

Once you do, you can say goodbye to lengthy queues at the Foreigner’s Office, fears about not meeting the requirements for your visa to be renewed, and general insecurity around your residence rights.

Permanent residency can be a good alternative for people who can’t get German citizenship. In fact, there are a lot of parallels between the two, like the fact that you can claim benefits, live in Germany for an unlimited time, and aren’t restricted to just doing one thing like you would be on a student, freelance or working visa. There are also some important differences, though. These include freedom of movement throughout the EU, the right to vote and the right to return to Germany to live even if you have lived abroad for many years. 

Citizens of another EU country don’t need to get permanent residency as they have already got an unrestricted right to live and work in Germany. However, they may choose to get German citizenship in order to gain the right to vote. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How German citizenship differs from permanent residency

How long does it take to get permanent residency and what are the requirements?

In most cases, people can apply for permanent residency after living in Germany on a residence permit for five years. They will generally need to show a good level of German as well as five years of pension contributions and a stable income. 

What options are there to get permanent residency faster?

If you’re not keen to wait half a decade for your permanent residency, the good news is that there are some key exceptions that will allow you to secure a settlement permit much more quickly. Here’s a quick overview.

Complete a degree or vocational training

A lot of people aren’t aware that studying at a German university or completing vocational training in Germany may entitle them to fast-tracked permanent residency. If you’ve just done a two-year MA course or trained as a plumber, for example, and then get a job that suits your level of qualification, you can apply for a settlement permit after just two years in this job.

Assuming you start your course straight after arriving in Germany and manage to find skilled work as soon as you graduate, you could snap up your new permit within four years of moving to Germany rather than five. You will, however, need to have attained at least B1-level German. 

READ ALSO: Germany must remove hurdles for foreign skilled workers, says minister

Be a skilled worker

If you are well-qualified and hold a job as a skilled worker (i.e. in a profession that requires academic or vocational training), then you can apply for residence after just four years. You will, however, need to have paid pension and health insurance contributions for this entire time and have an intermediate (B1) level of German. 

Prove that you are a ‘successful’ business owner

Another popular route to fast-tracked residency is to earn above a certain threshold as a self-employed business owner.

The definition of ‘successful’ is not particularly well-defined, but essentially you will have to prove that the income from your business is sufficient to take care of you and your family. You will also have to have paid into a pension pot or show that you have around €200,000 in assets that will enable you to look after yourself in your old age. As always, health insurance is also a must, though language skills are not required. 

If you meet all these conditions, you may be entitled to a permanent residency permit after only three years. 

Woman working on laptop

A woman works on her laptop at home. Successful small business owners can take advantage of a quicker route to permanent residence. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Finn Winkler

Have a German family member

This one tends not to be a choice – unless, of course, you marry someone – but having a German family member is an easy way to fast-track your permanent residence. As usual, you’ll need have what’s known as ‘sufficient’ level of German (B1) and will need to live as a family unit in Germany for at least three years. 

Get an EU Blue Card

If you’re lucky enough to have some highly sought-after skills like engineering or tech, you can come to Europe on a Blue Card and receive a whole host of benefits. In fact, if you’ve got B1 German and are in employment, you can gain a settlement permit in just 21 months.

Not quite there yet? No problem. Blue-card holders with a basic level of German can attain their permanent residence title after just 33 months in the country, provided they’ve been employed and paid pension contributions the entire time. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The 2022 salary requirements for Germany’s EU Blue Card

Become a civil servant 

If you’re a foreigner working on a life-long tenure for a public-service employer in Germany, you can apply for your settlement permit after just three years. The need to show 60 months of pension contributions is also waived. 

However, there is a slight issue with this, as many public service jobs are restricted to EU citizens only, making it harder for third-country nationals to enter these professions. 

Doesn’t the new traffic-light government plan to shake up immigration rights? 

Indeed it does. One of the key promises of the new government’s coalition agreement is to allow foreigners to get hold of a settlement permit after just three years. Though details are a bit thin on the ground, presumably this would be conditional on 36 months of pension and health insurance contributions as well as legal residence in the country. Once again, B1 is likely to be the standard of German required.

German citizenship

An immigrant from India receives her German citizenship. The new government is removing barriers to attaining permanent residency and citizenship in Germany. Photo: picture alliance / Fabian Sommer/dpa | Fabian Sommer

What’s unclear at the moment is when this new regulation will come in, and if there will still be ways to shorten the wait to less than three years in exceptional circumstances such as the ones mentioned above.

Another thing to consider is that the waiting time to apply for citizenship will (probably at the same time) be shorted to just five years – or three if a person can prove they are well integrated. 

So if you’ve been here for three years and speak good German, you may be keen to skip permanent residence and opt for citizenship instead. Since the traffic light coalition also plans to make dual nationality possible, most people won’t have anything to lose. 

MONEY

How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

The cost of living is going up in Germany, but which goods or services are affected? Here are three things becoming increasingly more expensive thanks to rising inflation and other factors.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:14 CET
How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

With life opening up after lockdowns, supply chain issues and growing demand for products, inflation has been hitting record levels in many economies, including Germany.

Most of us have likely received letters telling us that our energy bills are going up. But the cost of housing and leisure is also increasing in Germany.

What’s going on?

Whether it’s your groceries at the supermarket or gas for the car, many things have become more expensive in Germany in recent months.

This can be seen in the fact that inflation has reached record levels. In January 2022, inflation in Germany stood at 4.9 per cent. In December and November it was even higher.

Inflation is a complex phenomenon where many factors play a role. Decisions made by central banks on interest rate cuts or increases also play a role in the development of prices. 

At the moment there is a catch-up effect in the price increases for almost all goods: after the global economy cut back its production at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the economy has been picking up again. The higher demand for goods and raw materials is temporarily leading to rising prices, which are also being felt by consumers.

READ ALSO: Inflation in Germany hits highest rate since 1992

A customer in a supermarket hands over a €5 note.

A customer in a supermarket hands over a €5 note. Prices are going up for many products in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

But what exactly is getting more expensive and why? A closer look shows that the price development is currently making life expensive in three areas in particular: housing, transport and leisure, reported Business Insider.

Other groups of goods, such as health products, have not seen the same price hike (0.9 percent) or have even become cheaper, such as clothing and telecommunications (-0.1 percent each).

But what does that mean exactly for day-to-day life? The Federal Statistical Office categorises more than 300,000 prices of individual goods and services – from milk prices to the cost of a nursing home – into 12 groups of goods, including housing and additional costs, food or education. A “representative basket of goods” is then calculated from these. The inflation rate is calculated by comparing the price of this month’s basket of goods with that of a year ago.

The basket of goods is supposed to correspond to the average expenditure in this country. To do this, different goods are weighted differently. For example, housing and utilities account for almost a third of the total basket of goods, while “education” has a share of only 0.9 per cent.

READ ALSO: The everyday products getting more expensive in Germany

The three groups of goods with the largest share of the basket of goods are firstly housing and utilities, secondly transport and thirdly leisure, entertainment and culture.

Together they account for about 55 percent of the basket of goods. It is precisely for these goods that prices have now risen the most in January: while overall consumer prices rose by 4.9 per cent, it was 5.2 per cent for housing, 10.6 per cent for transport and 5.4 per cent for leisure.

However, three additional problems are playing a role in the largest price hikes in the three ‘goods groups’ of housing, transport and leisure: the housing crisis, the energy crisis and the semiconductor crisis. Here’s a look at these sectors in more detail, and how they’re affecting daily life in Germany. 

READ ALSO: Six essential tips for saving money on your groceries in Germany

Housing shortage 

The housing shortage in Germany has been a much-discussed topic for years. More and more people in Germany are spending an ever larger share of their income on rents. 

But there are big differences between the big cities, where prices continue to rise rapidly, and some rural regions, where there have been hardly any price increases.

This highlights a central problem in the calculation of inflation: there is no one inflation rate that applies equally to everyone, but the individual inflation rate always depends on one’s own basket of goods.

For housing, this means that the inflation rate for city dwellers is higher than that of people who live in the country simply because of the high rents.

The price increase in housing – both renting and buying – has been going on for years and is not likely to stop in the future. Although there are signs that the rise in rents is slowing down, even in big cities. Nevertheless, rents will most likely continue to rise, especially in metropolitan areas – albeit with large regional variations.

Apartments in Cologne.

Apartments in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Even if the federal government keeps its political promise to provide affordable housing, it will probably be several years before newly built flats could noticeably take pressure off the rental market. At the same time, the government’s construction plans and higher environmental standards in building will make construction and thus housing costs more expensive, at least in the short term.

READ ALSO: COMPARE: The cities in Germany with the fastest-rising rents

Over the next few years, the cost of housing will probably continue to rise – and with it inflation. The fact that ancillary and operating costs are also likely to rise will also contribute  to the further increase. When calculating the costs of housing, these are also included in addition to the basic rent. And it is precisely here that there have been the greatest price increases. Light heating oil is the single good with the strongest price increase: 57.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Therefore, the increase in housing costs is also directly related to the energy crisis.

How is the energy crisis affecting life in Germany?

Energy is more expensive today than it has been for a long time. 

This isn’t just a case of pay higher ‘warm rents’ and therefore higher costs, but actually impacts almost all goods on the market. The refrigeration of food becomes more expensive, as does the services of a handyman or woman, because their car journey gets pricier.

However, the price-driving effect is greatest on the goods group “mobility”. The increase here was more than twice as strong as overall inflation. The goods grouped here include cars as well as air travel or train tickets. After heating oil, rental cars are the single goods with the highest price increase: 53.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

The Autobahn near Erfurt.

The Autobahn near Erfurt. Hiring a car has become much more expensive. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

But why are energy costs rising so sharply in the first place? It’s mainly due to the worldwide squeeze on energy supplies, which has pushed the price of gas prices up to unprecedented levels worldwide.

Furthermore, Germany’s tax on C02 was introduced in January 2021 – and this also makes energy more expensive for consumers. Germany is also particularly dependent on natural gas. Meanwhile, Russia is currently supplying less natural gas than in previous years. Liquid natural gas, which comes from the USA as a substitute, has to be delivered by ship, which is relatively expensive.

As soon as temperatures rise and if a solution to the Ukraine crisis is found, the price of gas could drop again in the short term, which should ease the energy crisis.

But in the medium term, energy prices are likely to rise further, because the transition to cleaner energy will involve additional costs – especially due to Germany’s parallel phase-out of nuclear energy. Energy is therefore likely to remain a key inflation driver in the coming years.

READ ALSO: How will the cost of living change in Germany in 2022?

What about the entertainment sector?

“Leisure and entertainment” is the third-largest goods group – and the one with the third-largest increase in prices. This includes, for example, visits to cafés or cinemas. These companies had revenue losses during Covid shutdowns or now have to operate at a lower capacity or with complicated hygiene and safety concepts. The price of their supplies has also become more expensive. Many have therefore had to hike up their prices to compensate for the increased costs.

Meanwhile, electronic equipment, such as consoles and televisions, hi-fi systems, cameras and computer, have become much pricier mainly because there is a global shortage of semiconductors which are needed for computing chips.

The combination of the surging demand for consumer products that contain these chips, as well as pandemic-related disruptions in production has led to shortages and increasing prices for semiconductors.

Experts expect the shortage to continue until at least mid-2022. After that, however, the market should slowly relax, which is why the price increase for entertainment products should ease slightly in the medium term.

READ ALSO: Semi-conductor crisis throttles German car sales

