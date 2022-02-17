For members
IMMIGRATION
How to get fast-track permanent residency rights in Germany
Most people have to wait at least five years to obtain permanent residence in Germany, but did you know that there are also a number of exceptions that could allow you to cut this waiting time by a year or more?
Published: 17 February 2022 11:21 CET
A German residence permit or 'Aufenthaltstitel'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann
MONEY
How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany
The cost of living is going up in Germany, but which goods or services are affected? Here are three things becoming increasingly more expensive thanks to rising inflation and other factors.
Published: 15 February 2022 16:14 CET
