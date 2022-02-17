Read news from:
PROPERTY

How real estate in Germany has rocketed in the pandemic

Many industries have suffered in the pandemic, but Germany's real estate market is thriving, a new report shows.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:21 CET
Apartments in Hamburg's Eimsbüttel area.
Apartments in Hamburg's Eimsbüttel area. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

While restaurant owners, retailers and cultural organisers have been feeling the burden of the pandemic in Germany, at least one sector of the economy has come through relatively unscathed: residential real estate.

The price dampener feared at the beginning of the pandemic did not materialise last year, in fact, quite the opposite happened: purchase prices increased at an above-average rate.

Since a low point in 2009, homes have more than doubled in cost. A report by the Council of Real Estate Experts (Immobilienweisen) presented earlier this week puts the price increase since then at 146 percent, reported German newspaper FAZ on Tuesday.

What did the report find?

In 2021, condominiums rose in price by an average of 14.3 percent nationwide, to €3,140 per square metre, according to the report. Compared to the previous year, the price increase has intensified: from 2020 to 2021, the increase was 11.2 percent.

Prices for homes in eastern Germany have recently risen more strongly than in the west. Large cities in the east – excluding Berlin – recorded an increase of 19.6 percent last year to a price per square metre of €2,621. In western cities prices rose by only 12.5 percent, although the level is also significantly higher at €4,096.

What about rents?

Rents also rose, but not at the same rate as real estate. According to the real estate experts group, they went up by 3.7 percent to an average of €8.46 per square metre. The authors of the survey observed the strongest increase (4.1 per cent) in asking rents in western German districts to €8.27.

In the so-called ‘A-cities’ – Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart – new leases rose by 2.7 per cent to an average of €12.27 per square metre.

(article continues below)

Berlin continues to be an outlier, with asking rents rising by 4.7 per cent to €9.70 on average. The absolute front-runner is still Munich, with rents averaging a shocking €16.99 (plus 2.6 percent).

The number of new-build flats in Germany is rising, but it’s not near the current targets.

Flats in Cologne.

Flats in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

After around 306,000 flats completed in 2020, the real estate report estimates the number of new-builds for 2021 to be 315,000.

Germany’s government has pledged to increase the annual number of new builds to 400,000 per year, but experts say that will be difficult to reach.

Housing is a major social problem in Germany, especially in cities. 

According to a study from last year, around 4.1 million households in Germany’s big cities have to fork out more than 30 percent of their net income on rent, including utilities and heating.

Among social scientists and real estate experts, a rent burden ratio above 30 percent of household income is considered problematic, especially for households with lower incomes.

Many landlords don’t allow people to rent a flat if they reach this threshold because they doubt that tenants can afford their flats long-term under these circumstances.

The study released in 2021 and funded by the Hans Böckler Foundation, also found that around 2.2 million households in the 77 major German cities have to spend at least 40 percent of their income on rent, and for just under 12 per cent – or almost one million households – more than half of their take-home pay goes on rental costs. 

On average, tenant households in large cities pay 29.8 percent of their income for gross ‘warm’ rent (rent including associated costs like electricity and gas).

RENTING

EXPLAINED: How to deal with excessive noise in your German flat

Your home should be a relaxing place to be, but what if you're dealing with endless screaming rows from the neighbours, barking dogs or endless drilling from building work? Here's what the German law says about situations like this.

Published: 10 February 2022 17:45 CET
Updated: 13 February 2022 14:28 CET
EXPLAINED: How to deal with excessive noise in your German flat

Environmental or neighbourhood noise

When discussing noise complaints, it’s important to distinguish between what’s known as “environmental noise” and what’s known as “neighbourhood noise”. In a legal sense, environmental noise is understood to be noise that isn’t generated by the landlord and isn’t under their control. Neighbourhood noise, meanwhile, refers to all noise disturbances that result from living under one roof or in a residential complex, as well as all disturbances from the surrounding neighbourhood, such as a loud party next door. 

What kind of noise is allowed – and what isn’t? 

Generally, there are some hard-and-fast rules about when noise is allowed to be made in your region. Designated ‘quiet’ times often fall on Sundays, in the evenings and around midday, meaning neighbours, builders and local businesses should make a concerted effort to keep noise to a minimum.

However, to keep the peace (quite literally), your landlord has probably put together another set of rules in the Hausordnung, which should guide you on what is and isn’t permissible.

These might include restricting practicing music instruments to a few hours a day outside of quiet hours, bans on keeping loud pets such as dogs, guidance on the optimum volume to listen to music, and rules around hosting parties. 

If you want to know specifically what the rules are in your apartment building, look up the designated quiet times in your state along with these house rules, which you should have been notified of when signing the contract. 

When does noise count as “excessive”? 

All types of noise can naturally grate on the nerves, though as we’ve explained above, some types of noise are hard to deal with because they’re deemed to be unavoidable. That includes things the aforementioned environmental noise, such as hoards of children screaming and chatting as they walk home from a nearby school, general traffic noise or planes flying overhead. 

On the other hand, if a neighbour is having a noisy BBQ in their garden or another is playing music at all times of the day or night, those are often avoidable causes of noise and could be grounds for a complaint to your landlord or the authorities.

When it comes to children, a bit of noise is to be expected, but this doesn’t mean that anything goes. Parents should never let children play in the stairwell and should try and ensure that noise levels don’t get out of hand, especially during designated quiet times. 

children in Hamburg

Children play in a Hamburg flat. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Mascha Brichta

With local businesses such as bars and restaurants in the neighbourhood, things get a little bit more complicated. If you were aware of the presence of these business when you moved in, you probably won’t have the right to complain – unless they breach the ‘quiet period’ rules. Another exception is if the business suddenly expands its capacity, moves tables onto the street, or extends its opening hours. For these unforeseen circumstances, you may be able to seek some form of compensation from the landlord. 

Building work – though potentially unavoidable – can also be grounds for complaint, especially if the work is affecting your quality of life. Even if builders are only working within permissible hours, having endless drilling or hammering above and below you can definitely make your home a much less relaxing place to be. It’s important to note once again that the noise doesn’t have to be confined to your building. If work is being done in a neighbouring house or in the street and is also affecting your quality of life, it may be time to take action. 

What can I do if it’s too noisy? 

If a neighbour is causing excessive noise, it could be that they’re unaware how loud they are or that the noise from their flat is bleeding through to other homes in the building. In these cases, often a brief, friendly chat or a polite note left in their mailbox can clear things up. 

If the noise is outside of the designated “quiet” times in your state and they refuse to keep the noise down, you are well within your rights to call the police. Generally, quiet periods last from around 10pm to 6am and all day on Sundays. In some states, you’ll also have a midday quiet period of a few hours around lunchtime. But check in your rental contract because there could be slight differences. 

For ongoing issues such as building work or excessive noise from neighbours, you could have grounds for a rent reduction. The amount of rent that’s reduced will depend on how severe the issue is, but could be anywhere between five and 40 percent. To make a complaint about a neighbour that is regularly noisy, you may have to make what’s known as a Mängelanzeige (a notice of defects or grievances). This is essentially a record of the times that you experienced excessive noise, details of who was responsible, and the dates and times of each incident. 

If you’re still not sure if you have a good case or if your landlord is being uncooperative, it could be a good idea to seek the advice of an expert at your local Mietverein (Tenants’ Association). They may be able to advise you further on your case and give you an idea of how much of a rent reduction (if any) you would be eligible for. 

