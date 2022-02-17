Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany tries Russian ‘space rocket spy’

A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow while working at a German university goes on trial Thursday, another source of friction in already frayed ties between the two countries.

Published: 17 February 2022 08:51 CET
Updated: 17 February 2022 12:06 CET
European Space Agency rocket Ariane launches from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.
European Space Agency rocket Ariane launches from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Stephane Corvaja / Esa 2016 Hand

The accused, identified only as Ilnur N. by prosecutors, allegedly shared information about Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme with Moscow, receiving €2,500 ($2,800) in cash in exchange.

The case is the latest in a string of alleged Russian spies uncovered on German soil at a time of the worst tensions between Moscow and the West since the Cold War over President Vladimir Putin’s troop build-up at the border with Ukraine.

It reportedly led to the expulsion of a diplomat from Russia’s consulate in Munich, after another two embassy personnel were declared persona non grata over the 2019 assassination — allegedly ordered by Moscow — of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

Prosecutors allege that Ilnur N. was working at an unnamed Bavarian university when he was contacted by Russian foreign intelligence service SVR in the autumn of 2019 at the latest.

After agreeing to cooperate, he “passed on information on research projects in the field of aerospace technology, in particular the various development stages of the European launcher Ariane”, prosecutors said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Germany spy passed Ariane rocket details to Russia, prosecutors say

SpaceX competition

The European Space Agency’s Ariane programme consists of a series of transportation rockets designed to ferry heavy loads including satellites into space.

The 40-year-old programme, often held up as a model of industrial and political cooperation between European countries, faces growing competition from newcomers such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

According to prosecutors, Ilnur N. held “regular meetings” from late November 2019 onwards with a senior officer of Russia’s foreign intelligence service stationed in Germany.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Mass-selling newspaper Bild identified the suspect as Ilnur Nagaev. His profile was not visible on the website of the University of Augsburg, which had confirmed that the suspect worked there at the time of his arrest in June last year.

But an unconfirmed account in his name on LinkedIn indicated that he worked as a research engineer at Russia’s Baikov Institute of Metallurgy in 2013 before moving to Germany in 2016 for an internship at Augsburg’s Fraunhofer institute for lightweight construction.

Tensions

Germany and Russia have been at odds over the years over several burning issues, including cyberattacks and a string of espionage cases that Berlin has blamed on Moscow.

In October 2021, a German man was handed a two-year suspended sentence for passing on floor plans of parliament buildings to Russian secret services while employed by a security company.

READ ALSO: German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

Last August, a former employee of the British embassy in Berlin was arrested on suspicion of having passed on documents to Russian intelligence.

The Union Jack flag hangs outside of the British Embassy in Berlin

The Union Jack flag hangs outside of the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

But tensions have risen dramatically over recent weeks over Russia’s deployment of more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine.

Western allies have ramped up diplomatic efforts at averting war, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday became the latest leader to travel to Moscow to meet Putin over the crisis.

In Moscow, Scholz raised another source of tension, criticising the ongoing prosecution of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Berlin after a near-fatal poisoning.

“My position on the Navalny case is very clear: his judgement is incompatible with the principles of the rule of law and I have expressed this view on many occasions,” he said, at a joint press conference with Putin following their discussions.

By Ralf Isermann

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

German chancellor Scholz meets Putin as Ukraine’s fate in the balance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Moscow Tuesday in search of a diplomatic solution to avoid a war in Ukraine as the West and Russia signalled tentative hopes of an easing in the tense standoff.

Published: 15 February 2022 08:58 CET
German chancellor Scholz meets Putin as Ukraine's fate in the balance

His talks with Vladimir Putin are the latest in an intense diplomatic scramble to dissuade the Russian leader from attacking his ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.

Putin said on Tuesday he was ready to continue working with the West on security issues to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

“We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track,” Putin told a press conference following talks in Moscow with German Chancellor Scholz.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Putin said that “of course” Russia does not want war. But it “cannot turn a blind eye” to how Washington and NATO “freely interpret” the principle of the indivisibility of security — that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of others.

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “the situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment”.

READ ALSO: Germany and France to resume ‘difficult’ Ukraine talks in March

“The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops,” she said in a statement, adding that “we must use all opportunities for dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed a pullback of some forces from Ukraine’s borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.

The Russian leader and his top aides have consistently argued that the current crisis is the result of the United States and western Europe ignoring Moscow’s legitimate security concerns.

Russia, which denies any plan to invade Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling the Donbas region in the east.

The Kremlin insists NATO must give assurances Ukraine will never be admitted as a member and withdraw from eastern European countries already in
the alliance, effectively carving Europe into spheres of influence. The United States and its European allies reject the demands.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Monday to express his serious concern over the
heightened tensions and insisted “there is no alternative to diplomacy”.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said US defence officials still did not believe Moscow had made a final decision on whether to invade Ukraine.

Alarm has also been fuelled by recent Russian military exercises, including with Belarus, where Washington said Moscow had dispatched 30,000 troops for more than a week of drills.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that some of the drills were “ending” and more would end “in the near future”, signalling a possible easing of the crisis.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile declared Wednesday — the day US officials warn might mark the start of a feared Russian invasion —
national “Unity Day”.

Digging trenches

Ahead of his trip to Moscow, Scholz visited Kyiv on Monday, vowing that Berlin and its Western allies would maintain support for Ukraine’s security and independence and urging Russia to take up “offers of dialogue”.

Germany plays a central role in efforts to mediate in eastern Ukraine, where a gruelling conflict with Russian-backed separatists has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

READ ALSO: Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

But Berlin’s close business relations with Moscow and heavy reliance on Russian natural gas imports have been a source of lingering concern for Kyiv’s pro-Western leaders and Biden’s team.

Scholz has hedged against unequivocally backing Biden’s pledge to “bring an end” to Russia’s new Nord Stream 2 gas link to Germany.

While waiting for diplomacy to bear fruit, near the front line separating Kyiv-held territory from areas under the control of Moscow-backed insurgents in the east, underprivileged children in the care of church groups were helping with war preparations.

“We are digging trenches that Ukrainian soldiers could quickly jump into and defend in case the Russians attack,” Mykhailo Anopa, 15, told AFP.

In Moscow, Russians showed no appetite for war.

“People in the West do not understand that we are one people,” Pavel Kuleshov, a 65-year-old pensioner, told AFP, referring to Russians and Ukrainians. “Nobody wants a civil war.”

A growing number of Western countries are withdrawing staff from their Kyiv embassies and urging their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, while Washington moved its mission west to Lviv.

By Anna SMOLCHENKO

SHOW COMMENTS