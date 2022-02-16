Read news from:
Austria
German leaders thrash out plan to phase out Covid rules

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state leaders were due to meet Wednesday to discuss the next steps in Germany's reopening plan.

Published: 16 February 2022 10:55 CET
A shop in Frankfurt with a sign saying people must wear FFP2 masks.
A shop in Frankfurt with a sign saying people must wear FFP2 masks. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

A new draft proposal emerged on Tuesday evening ahead of Wednesday’s Covid summit with Scholz and the 16 state premiers.

The updated proposal details extensive relaxations for private meetings, and a new testing strategy.

As The Local has been reporting, the federal and state governments plan to debate the phasing out of almost all Covid restrictions in Germany. 

A draft released on Monday outlined that contact restrictions will be eased for vaccinated and recovered people, while access to shops will be open to everyone without checks on whether customers are vaccinated or tested.

In a second step from March 4th, access to restaurants, bars and cafes will be open to unvaccinated people too if they show a negative test (the 3G rule). Currently, they are only open to people who are vaccinated/recovered with a booster shot or a negative Covid test (the 2G-plus rule). 

Meanwhile, also from March 4th, clubs and discos will be allowed to open with the 2G-plus rule in place under the plans, which means vaccinated and recovered people would have to show proof of a booster or negative Covid test.

Contact restrictions dropped for vaccinated/recovered

According to the latest draft, the federal and state governments want to get rid of all limits on the number of vaccinated/recovered people who can meet in private. Currently the maximum number of people who can meet is 10.

However, For the unvaccinated, the current rules would continue to apply. Unvaccinated people can meet with their own household and two people from another household.

Major events

Also in the new proposed resolution is a plan to allow a 75 percent occupancy rate for large outdoor events (maximum 25,000 spectators). Indoors, a 60 percent occupancy rate could be allowed (maximum of 6,000 spectators). These regulations could also come into force from March 4th.

All other more far-reaching protective measures are to be dropped from March 20th, under the proposals.

However, the “obligation to wear masks in the enclosed spaces of public facilities and on buses and trains” will be kept in place, under the plans.

Testing to continue

In the new draft there is also a request that the federal government develop a testing strategy beyond March 31st 2022, and extend the testing regulation. However, there are no further details at this stage.

Compulsory vaccination

According to the proposed resolution, a vaccine mandate in the health sector will happen.

However, the new paper now lacks a reference to the current deadline of March 15th 2022 for the implementation of mandatory vaccination for health and care workers.

“The health authorities have discretion in implementing the measures,” says the paper.

This appears to give some German states some flexibility on how they implement the mandate, which they have been calling for. 

Covid recovery status under the spotlight

As well as the proposed resolution, there’s a second version with separate demands from states led by the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the CSU. 

In this version, the Union states say they want to see the status of when someone is considered vaccinated or recovered be determined directly by the government – and no longer by the Paul Ehrlich Institute and Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The recovery status of people who’ve had Covid in Germany was recently changed from six months to three months. But it has resulted in a backlash, and massive confusion. 

The conservative states said they want to see the ‘recovered status’ be extended again to six months. In the case of a double-vaccinated person, the status should last nine months, they propose. 

According to the draft proposals, plans to remove the authority over vaccination and recovery status from the RKI are already underway. German daily Welt also reported on Wednesday that the decision to shorten recovery status could potentially be reversed. 

What happens now?

Chancellor Scholz and state leaders will discuss all the proposals on Wednesday and final decisions will be announced after that. Keep an eye on The Local’s homepage for the latest updates. 

Germany to start lifting Covid restrictions

Germany will start rolling back most of its coronavirus curbs as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday after talks with regional leaders.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:33 CET
Germany to start lifting Covid restrictions

The three-step plan — which includes allowing unvaccinated people back into shops and restaurants — will see Germany reach its “freedom day” on March 20th, as media have dubbed it.

“We can look forward with more confidence than we have been able to in recent weeks,” Scholz said, adding that reopening of public life is now possible because the situation is improving. 

“After two years we deserve for things to be better again and it looks like that’s happening now,” he said.

But Scholz urged Germans to remain cautious and said they would have to keep wearing face masks. “The pandemic is not over,” he said.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wüst, who was also at the press conference, said there was no longer a threat of hospitals becoming overloaded.

He said it was a new phase in the pandemic but added: “We must remain vigilant.” 

Germany is the latest European nation to attempt a return to more normality, two years after the pandemic first emerged and upended people’s daily lives and routines.

What is the plan?

As a first step, Germany will immediately drop a 10-person cap on private gatherings of people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19. It means contact restrictions for vaccinated/recovered people will be abolished.

For the unvaccinated however, the rule that they can only meet with people from their household and two people outside their household will remain in place for another month.

Access to non-essential shops will be open to all again, without checks on whether customers are vaccinated against the virus or not. Up to this point there have been 2G rules in place, meaning access is only for the vaccinated/recovered – not the. unvaccinated. Face masks will still be required, with high-protection FFP2 masks recommended.

People walk past a Covid test centre in Bremen.

People walk past a Covid test centre in Bremen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

From March 4th, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels will be allowed to welcome unvaccinated people again, so long as they can provide a recent negative test — a system known as 3G in Germany. Up to this point, the hospitality industry in many states has been the ‘2G-plus rule’, where vaccinated and recovered people have to show proof of a booster or negative Covid test.

Meanwhile, also from March 4th, nightclubs will be allowed to open with the 2G-plus rule in place under the plans – excluding the unvaccinated.

The number of people allowed to attend large events including sports competitions, under 2G-plus rules, will be increased.

Indoors up to 60 percent of the maximum capacity – a maximum of 6,000 people – is permitted. Outdoors a capacity of up to 75 percent (a maximum of 25,000 people) will be permitted.

In a final step, the remaining profound restrictions on social, cultural and economic life are to be gradually lifted by March 20th.

That includes ditching the requirement for employees to work from home whenever possible.

After that date, Europe’s top economy will rely on “basic protection measures”, Scholz and regional leaders agreed, “in particular the wearing of medical masks” in indoor public venues and on public transport.

Social distancing is also set to be maintained.

Germany following other countries

Germany recorded almost 220,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday, and another 247 deaths.

While daily numbers remain high, Germany’s weekly infection rate has fallen in recent days, with experts saying the coronavirus wave fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant has peaked.

A sign for a shop in Schwerin announcing Covid rules.

A sign for a shop in Schwerin announcing Covid rules. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Danny Gohlke

Hospitals too have coped well, having been so far spared a surge in Omicron admissions.

Those elements, combined with a 75-percent vaccination rate among Germany’s population, have led to calls for the authorities to lift curbs and give
citizens back their freedoms.

The legislation that covers Germany’s current infection protection measures runs out on March 19th.

Britain, Ireland, Denmark and Norway have already dropped most of their Covid-19 restrictions.

The Netherlands, which imposed some of Europe’s toughest measures in December, plans to follow suit. Dutch bars, restaurants and nightclubs will go back to pre-pandemic opening hours and health passes will be scrapped by February 25th.

France aims to remove the last of its curbs in the coming weeks, including ending the requirement for face masks indoors by mid-March if the pandemic situation allows.

Germany too stressed that its path to a more normal daily life depended on the further evolution of the pandemic

Scholz and regional leaders also reaffirmed their support for a general vaccine mandate, a controversial topic that has divided Germany’s lawmakers
who would have to approve the measure.

“Mandatory vaccination is necessary for the winter,” said Scholz, adding that it has to be put in place so that “one new variant doesn’t mess everything up”.

