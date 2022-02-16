Read news from:
Berlinale film festival to award top prizes under Covid shadow

The 72nd Berlinale film festival awards its top prizes on Wednesday including its Golden Bear for best picture and a gender-neutral acting gong after a reduced in-person run under the pandemic.

Published: 16 February 2022 13:00 CET
French actress Isabel Huppert receives the Best Actor award at the Berlinale
French actress Isabel Huppert receives the Best Actor award at the Berlinale on February 15th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Monika Skolimowska

The 11-day festival, which ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe’s top cinema showcases, conducted a shorter competition this year with strict regulations for audiences just as coronavirus infections peaked in Germany.

The Hollywood reporter said that the competition’s “small casts, contained sets and limited location shoots provide a glimpse of a new Covid-era cinema”.

There are 18 films from 15 countries vying for this year’s Golden Bear, which will be awarded at a gala ceremony from a jury led by Indian-born American director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”).

The contenders span a range of moods from “Both Sides of the Blade”, a tense French love story directed by Claire Denis and starring Juliette Binoche, to “Robe of Gems”, a gritty Mexican crime mystery.

Critics lavished praise on Binoche for her performance in the French film, where she is caught between two men — her longtime husband Jean and her elusive ex Francois.

‘Dazzlingly accomplished’

The Hollywood Reporter called it a “smart, moody, superbly acted melodrama”, while Britain’s Screen Daily said Binoche and co-star Vincent Lindon, who plays Jean, were “at the top of their game”.

In “Robe of Gems”, writer and director Natalia Lopez Gallardo explores the trauma inflicted on families in Mexico when relatives go missing.

The Guardian called it “dazzlingly accomplished and confident… The film that everyone is talking about this year in Berlin”.

Critics also praised “Before, Now and Then”, a family drama set in 1960s rural Indonesia from Kamila Andini, the first woman from her country to direct a film in competition at the Berlinale.

The Hollywood Reporter said it was a “precisely calibrated” and “emotionally nuanced” film that “both looks and sounds stunning”.

Chinese film “Return to Dust” also impressed with its understated love story between two social outcasts who make the best of an arranged marriage as they build a simple life together in the countryside.

Screen Daily called it 39-year-old director Li Ruijun’s “most affecting and accessible work to date”, saying it “packs a quiet emotional punch”, while US movie news site Deadline noted the “wonderfully atmospheric” rendering of life in bleak rural China.

‘Challenging but riveting’

On a rather less understated note, Austrian director Ulrich Seidl served up a dark, sexually explicit drama “Rimini”, which tells the story of a washed-up pop singer who makes his living performing for pensioners and bedding lonely women for money.

Variety called it “challenging but riveting”, while the Guardian said protagonist Richie Bravo was “so horrible he may be brilliant”.

Also exploring questionable sexual escapades, “That Kind of Summer” from Canadian director Denis Cote follows three women on a summer retreat for sex addicts as they attempt to make peace with their demons.

Deadline said it was “entertaining” but “it remains unclear what (Cote) wants to discover or tell us about these unreformed Lolitas”.

Director Denis Cote gives a press conference in Berlin

Director Denis Cote gives a press conference in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Another contender for the top prize is Andreas Dresen’s “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush”, the true story of a mother’s battle to bring her son back from Guantanamo Bay.

Spanish film “One Year, One Night” also reconstructs real-life events as it focuses on a young couple who survived the 2015 attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Gainsbourg was feted for her performance as a single mother in 1980s Paris in the Mikhael Hers drama “The Passengers of the Night”.

And Michael Koch’s meditation on death and loss set in the Alps, “A Piece of Sky”, was hailed by Deadline as “both beautifully made and a thing of beauty in itself”.

By Femke Colborne

Love in the time of corona in focus at Berlin festival

The Berlin film festival has delivered on a promise of "crazy, intoxicating" love stories at its 72nd edition, with diverse movies exploring infatuation and loss around the pandemic-racked world.

Published: 14 February 2022 15:29 CET
In time for Valentine’s Day, Europe’s first major cinema showcase of the year has rolled out a programme telling the kind of intimate tales perfectly suited to lockdown-era filmmaking.

Acclaimed French director Claire Denis unveiled “Both Sides of the Blade”, a powerful drama about mature romance and sudden betrayal starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon of last year’s Cannes winner “Titane”.

The two play Sara and Jean, a Parisian couple who become ensnared in a love triangle when her former boyfriend resurfaces as Jean’s new business partner.

Although Sara and Jean still share deep love and an active sex life, she starts to find his presence suffocating — not least while cooped up due to Covid — and begins meeting her ex for secret trysts.

“When you are yourself torn between a past and a present or between two loves, this impossibility to go back once desire is set in motion — that’s a complex situation,” Binoche told AFP.

“There is no right or wrong solution… you just have to get through it as dignified and honestly as possible.”

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon attend the premier of their film 'Both sides of the blade' at Berlinale.

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon attend the premier of their film ‘Both Sides of the Blade’ at Berlinale. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka

Shedding ‘shame’

Younger men awakening passion in older women takes centre stage in “A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love”, starring Austrian theatre star Sophie Rois, and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” with Emma Thompson.

While Rois tutors a purse snatcher who ends up seducing her during diction lessons in her flat, Thompson’s widow character seeks instruction from a charming sex worker, having never had an orgasm in her long marriage.

The British actress said the comedy, which was rapturously received at its live premiere after screening online at Sundance last month, felt radical
because it showed an ageing woman shedding “shame” about her body.

“I don’t think that female pleasure’s ever been at the top of the list of things that the world wants to make sure (women) have,” she told reporters.

“I think if you went into the British countryside and the German countryside and the French countryside and asked all the old ladies who were sitting on their stoops in the sun, ‘How many orgasms have you had?’ you’d be surprised.”

A Berlinale employee sorts through the festival's bum bags.

A Berlinale employee sorts through the festival’s bum bags. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Kalaene

In one of the festival’s highlight performances, French actor Denis Menochet in “Peter von Kant” plays a successful director waylaid by his passion for a capricious young actor.

Director Francois Ozon said the performance worked because Menochet showed the humbling nature of love.

“I was trying to bring out the suffering of Peter von Kant — he’s not very lovable until you see him suffering.”

‘Against the odds’

Tragic loss has also preoccupied many of the world’s directors during the pandemic, with the tender Chinese drama “Return to Dust” and “A Piece of Sky”, set in majestic Alpine vistas, moving Berlin audiences to tears.

Chinese director Li Ruijun, 39, tells the tale of Cao, the timid fourth son of a rural family, and the disabled Ma, who are cast off by their clans and pushed into an arranged marriage.

Despite their isolation and grinding poverty in remote Gansu Province, an unexpected love blossoms between them.

Li, unable to attend the festival due to coronavirus restrictions, wrote that he wanted to tell a story of “eternal love, against the odds”.

“A Piece of Sky” shows a young waitress and a farmhand who stay devoted to each other even as his personality changes drastically due to a brain tumour.

Their battle with illness plays out against the backdrop of stunning mountain landscapes, something Swiss director Michael Koch said reminded people that much in life is beyond their control.

“From time to time nature reveals its destructive potential and anyone who grows up in the mountains has an awareness that in the end nature is always stronger than you,” Koch, also 39, told AFP.

He said love, too, had a way of reminding people of their powerlessness.

“Love is bigger than you and if you have it, it’s so strong that doesn’t matter what happens, it will remain.”

By Deborah COLE

