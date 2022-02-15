Read news from:
How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany

The cost of living is going up in Germany, but which goods or services are affected? Here are three things becoming increasingly more expensive thanks to rising inflation and other factors.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:14 CET
A view of Stuttgart.
A view of Stuttgart. Housing is getting more expensive in Germany, particularly in cities. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

With life opening up after lockdowns, supply chain issues and growing demand for products, inflation has been hitting record levels in many economies, including Germany.

Most of us have likely received letters telling us that our energy bills are going up. But the cost of housing and leisure is also increasing in Germany.

What’s going on?

Whether it’s your groceries at the supermarket or gas for the car, many things have become more expensive in Germany in recent months.

This can be seen in the fact that inflation has reached record levels. In January 2022, inflation in Germany stood at 4.9 per cent. In December and November it was even higher.

Inflation is a complex phenomenon where many factors play a role. Decisions made by central banks on interest rate cuts or increases also play a role in the development of prices. 

At the moment there is a catch-up effect in the price increases for almost all goods: after the global economy cut back its production at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the economy has been picking up again. The higher demand for goods and raw materials is temporarily leading to rising prices, which are also being felt by consumers.

A customer in a supermarket hands over a €5 note.

A customer in a supermarket hands over a €5 note. Prices are going up for many products in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

But what exactly is getting more expensive and why? A closer look shows that the price development is currently making life expensive in three areas in particular: housing, transport and leisure, reported Business Insider.

Other groups of goods, such as health products, have not seen the same price hike (0.9 percent) or have even become cheaper, such as clothing and telecommunications (-0.1 percent each).

But what does that mean exactly for day-to-day life? The Federal Statistical Office categorises more than 300,000 prices of individual goods and services – from milk prices to the cost of a nursing home – into 12 groups of goods, including housing and additional costs, food or education. A “representative basket of goods” is then calculated from these. The inflation rate is calculated by comparing the price of this month’s basket of goods with that of a year ago.

The basket of goods is supposed to correspond to the average expenditure in this country. To do this, different goods are weighted differently. For example, housing and utilities account for almost a third of the total basket of goods, while “education” has a share of only 0.9 per cent.

The three groups of goods with the largest share of the basket of goods are firstly housing and utilities, secondly transport and thirdly leisure, entertainment and culture.

Together they account for about 55 percent of the basket of goods. It is precisely for these goods that prices have now risen the most in January: while overall consumer prices rose by 4.9 per cent, it was 5.2 per cent for housing, 10.6 per cent for transport and 5.4 per cent for leisure.

However, three additional problems are playing a role in the largest price hikes in the three ‘goods groups’ of housing, transport and leisure: the housing crisis, the energy crisis and the semiconductor crisis. Here’s a look at these sectors in more detail, and how they’re affecting daily life in Germany. 

Housing shortage 

The housing shortage in Germany has been a much-discussed topic for years. More and more people in Germany are spending an ever larger share of their income on rents. 

But there are big differences between the big cities, where prices continue to rise rapidly, and some rural regions, where there have been hardly any price increases.

This highlights a central problem in the calculation of inflation: there is no one inflation rate that applies equally to everyone, but the individual inflation rate always depends on one’s own basket of goods.

For housing, this means that the inflation rate for city dwellers is higher than that of people who live in the country simply because of the high rents.

The price increase in housing – both renting and buying – has been going on for years and is not likely to stop in the future. Although there are signs that the rise in rents is slowing down, even in big cities. Nevertheless, rents will most likely continue to rise, especially in metropolitan areas – albeit with large regional variations.

Apartments in Cologne.

Apartments in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Even if the federal government keeps its political promise to provide affordable housing, it will probably be several years before newly built flats could noticeably take pressure off the rental market. At the same time, the government’s construction plans and higher environmental standards in building will make construction and thus housing costs more expensive, at least in the short term.

Over the next few years, the cost of housing will probably continue to rise – and with it inflation. The fact that ancillary and operating costs are also likely to rise will also contribute  to the further increase. When calculating the costs of housing, these are also included in addition to the basic rent. And it is precisely here that there have been the greatest price increases. Light heating oil is the single good with the strongest price increase: 57.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Therefore, the increase in housing costs is also directly related to the energy crisis.

How is the energy crisis affecting life in Germany?

Energy is more expensive today than it has been for a long time. 

This isn’t just a case of pay higher ‘warm rents’ and therefore higher costs, but actually impacts almost all goods on the market. The refrigeration of food becomes more expensive, as does the services of a handyman or woman, because their car journey gets pricier.

However, the price-driving effect is greatest on the goods group “mobility”. The increase here was more than twice as strong as overall inflation. The goods grouped here include cars as well as air travel or train tickets. After heating oil, rental cars are the single goods with the highest price increase: 53.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

The Autobahn near Erfurt.

The Autobahn near Erfurt. Hiring a car has become much more expensive. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

But why are energy costs rising so sharply in the first place? It’s mainly due to the worldwide squeeze on energy supplies, which has pushed the price of gas prices up to unprecedented levels worldwide.

Furthermore, Germany’s tax on C02 was introduced in January 2021 – and this also makes energy more expensive for consumers. Germany is also particularly dependent on natural gas. Meanwhile, Russia is currently supplying less natural gas than in previous years. Liquid natural gas, which comes from the USA as a substitute, has to be delivered by ship, which is relatively expensive.

As soon as temperatures rise and if a solution to the Ukraine crisis is found, the price of gas could drop again in the short term, which should ease the energy crisis.

But in the medium term, energy prices are likely to rise further, because the transition to cleaner energy will involve additional costs – especially due to Germany’s parallel phase-out of nuclear energy. Energy is therefore likely to remain a key inflation driver in the coming years.

What about the entertainment sector?

“Leisure and entertainment” is the third-largest goods group – and the one with the third-largest increase in prices. This includes, for example, visits to cafés or cinemas. These companies had revenue losses during Covid shutdowns or now have to operate at a lower capacity or with complicated hygiene and safety concepts. The price of their supplies has also become more expensive. Many have therefore had to hike up their prices to compensate for the increased costs.

Meanwhile, electronic equipment, such as consoles and televisions, hi-fi systems, cameras and computer, have become much pricier mainly because there is a global shortage of semiconductors which are needed for computing chips.

The combination of the surging demand for consumer products that contain these chips, as well as pandemic-related disruptions in production has led to shortages and increasing prices for semiconductors.

Experts expect the shortage to continue until at least mid-2022. After that, however, the market should slowly relax, which is why the price increase for entertainment products should ease slightly in the medium term.

‘A huge leap’: How it feels to move to Germany for love

How does it feel to pack up your old life entirely and move to Germany to be with the person you love? The Local spoke to couples who've done exactly that and heard about their struggles, successes and determination to make it work.

Published: 15 February 2022 11:40 CET
'A huge leap': How it feels to move to Germany for love

Around four months after relocating to Germany, Romanian-born Ruxandra Popescu and her husband sat down for crisis talks. She had followed him to a small town near Saarbrücken in Saarland, leaving behind her job as a university lecturer and her prospects of becoming a professor, to allow him to take up a job offer during a recruitment drive for IT specialists in the early 2000s.

Unlike her seven-year-old daughter and her husband, she didn’t speak a word of German. And to make matters worse, a condition of visas for IT specialists at the time was that their partners weren’t allowed to work, or even to volunteer.

Mired in depression and isolated in a small town, Ruxandra was on the verge of moving back home, but having borrowed 6,000 Deutsche Mark from the company to buy furniture and set up their new life, the couple first had to pay off their debts.

“My husband said, ‘Well, I can’t go, I can’t go back now. I need to work to earn back this money, but you can go and I’ll follow you’,” she says. “And I went on a walk in the forest, and I was just thinking to myself, would I be able to go back? Do I want to go back and choose to make this fail? Or am I going to make it happen? I came back after one hour and I told him, we are staying. I wanted to make it happen.” 

Ruxandra is one of thousands of migrants who move to Germany every year for the sake of their partner.

In a recent study conducted by Expats Monitor, researchers delved into the unique experience of this group of migrants. They found that the vast majority of people who moved to Germany for love were female, well-educated and with a good level of English and experience of living abroad.

Nevertheless, moving for love can present huge challenges for those who decide to make the leap. Beyond struggles to find friends, learn the language and integrate, there’s also the strong desire to forge a path for themselves and make Germany their own. 

‘I just ended up here’

Sometimes love can strike at unexpected moments, and other times, life can take hugely unexpected turns.

A twist of fate led to Seattle-born Kim meeting the love of her life in Germany. While living in Okinawa, Japan, as a teacher for the US military, she took on a house-sitting gig looking after a Cockatiel in Wiesbaden. 

“While I was here, my teenage daughter came out and my cousin came out and they thought it’d be a good idea to put up a dating profile for me,” she says. “I hadn’t been on a first date since 1993 when I met my ex-husband! I’m like, I don’t know what I’m doing. They’re like, don’t worry, we’ll take care of the whole thing.”

Kim agreed to go on a maximum of three dates. “Mostly for their entertainment, not thinking anything would happen, except a good story,” she explains.

On the third date, she met Victor, a fellow American, and knew it was something special. After two and half years of long-distance dating, she quit her job in Okinawa. Then she took a job in Frankfurt, packed up her life in Japan, and moved to a whole new continent in the autumn of 2020.

Kim and Victor

Kim and Victor enjoying an early Valentine’s Day dinner on Sunday, February 13th. Photo courtesy of Kim and Victor.
 
‘I gave it a go – for her sake’

Though expat partners all have different and unique stories to tell, the vast majority have one thing in common: Germany was never part of the long-term plan.

British-born Christopher Garton was running a successful olive-oil export business in Tortosa, Spain, when he was badly injured by a hit-and-run driver. 

A former volunteer worker from Germany who had worked on their farm previously offered to come back to Spain to help out. Her name was Marina. 

As Chris recovered, the two would sit outside at sunset and talk and listen to music. “We really hit it off,” he says. “And a romanced blossomed – but it wasn’t to be because Marina had to go back to Germany to start her career.” 

Less than a week after she had left, however, Chris got an unexpected phone call. Marina had returned to Tortosa to be with him. The couple lived together in Spain for two years, but it gradually became clear that Marina would need to return to Germany if she wanted to be able to work in her chosen career.

Christopher and Marina near their home in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo courtesy of Christopher Garton.

So in 2018, the couple left their Catalonian farm and moved to a tiny village in North Rhine-Westphalia between Aachen and Sittard. 

“It was such a huge leap going from living in the sunshine, selling to the food markets and the lifestyle in Spain,” Chris says. “I find myself in Germany working for a company here and using my language skills and customer abilities and everything, and Marina is excelling in her career, but it’s still hard not the miss the sunshine.” 

David McGloin from Manchester met his German partner while living his dream life in New Zealand. Vanessa was there on a working holiday and the couple met in a backpackers’ hostel in the Bay of Islands. He struck up a conversation by offering her a bowl of spaghetti bolognese, and these humble beginnings turned into almost a decade together in the southern hemisphere. But Vanessa was desperately homesick.

“I tried everything to keep her there, we bought an old house and renovated that, and I bought her a little puppy – but that still didn’t work,” David says. “So I finally ran out of options and she still wanted to emigrate to Germany or just anywhere closer to home. But I thought we could give Germany a go, for her sake.” 

Struggling to integrate 

Despite the support of their partners and their partners’ families, people who’ve moved to Germany for love often face an uphill struggle to find their feet in the country. 

In the Expat Monitor survey, just 43 percent of expat partners said they felt they were integrated into German society, and just 42 percent said they were currently satisfied with their career success in Germany.

David and Vanessa moved from New Zealand to be near her family in the rural region of Bretzfeld in Baden-Württemberg, where English-speaking immigrants are extremely rare. 

“I really struggle to integrate here, to have fun and talk and laugh,” he says. He feels alienated by the lack of openness of the local community, who rarely return his friendly greetings when he’s out walking his dog. 

David and Vanessa

David, Vanessa and the Kiwi pup out walking in Bretzfeld. Photo courtesy of David McGloin.

Others also said it was difficult to make friends in their area. 

“I have very few friends here,” Chris admits. “It’s not through the Germans being cold or anything like that, but it’s so hard to socialise because it’s such a different social structure.” 

Described as a “social butterfly” by his partner Marina, the British entrepreneur was used to being the person that everybody knows both in Spain and the UK, but despite living in Germany for more than three years, it’s different here, he says. 

Though there are one or two international couples from Chris’ integration course that they have struck up friendships with, there are no pubs or bars in their small town on the Dutch border. Nowhere, in other words, for a friendly Brit to strike up a conversation with some of the other locals.

Getting to grips with the notoriously difficult German language was also a struggle for all of the partners. 

Chris said he had been held back by the lack of face-to-face contact with teachers or tandem partners during the pandemic, while David – who describes himself as “not academic” – said he’d been met with a mocking response on the occasions he’d tried to speak German while out and about.

Christopher and Marina

Christopher and Marina. Photo courtesy of Christopher Garton.

For Ruxandra, the problem was arguably worse. Back in 2001, when she moved to Saarland from Romania, there were no language-learning apps or online courses, and she found herself in a tiny town with no book shops or libraries. Unable to work and meet new people, her only option, she says, was to quite literally learn German “from the streets”.

“I read everything I saw,” she says. “I read every sign, everything around that little place. I have a very analytical mind because I’m an engineer, and I just put the words in order like books on a shelf. I put the words in a sentence like they should be, so I never spoke badly, but vocabulary-wise, I had to learn everything myself.” 

Particularly for the people who have moved to be with a German partner, there’s a strong sense that they’ve swapped had to pack up their own life to be part of somebody else’s. 

Seeing a chance

But even those who have moved to Germany in difficult circumstances, battling tough regulations or an ongoing pandemic, can see the opportunities. And many are slowly but surely building their own life in the country.

Through the most difficult early years of her more than two decades in Germany, Ruxandra says she could see a chance for herself to create something better than anything that Romania could offer. 

Eventually, after the couple had moved to Hesse, a male partner of one of the migrant IT specialists who was also affected by the ban on work approached the government and demanded change.

“He went up to Berlin and said: Do you want us all to be alcoholics? You have to allow us to work – we’re all educated people,” she says. After a successful campaign, the rules were changed in 2003, paving the way for people like Ruxandra to finally find employment. 

Ruxandra Popescu with her dog in 2020. Photo courtesy of Ruxandra Popescu.

The second she was able to, she took up a job as a private day-care worker, and then at a Gymnasium, or grammar school. The day their permanent residency permits came through, she bought a newspaper and looked for a house to buy, because she hated the idea of paying rent.

Sooner or later, she saw an opportunity to help other migrants who were struggling like she did. She took her hard-won language skills and set up an online German language school

Her specialism, she says, is helping people who need to pass exams in order to study or stay in the country. In 2020, she helped several British people achieve the B1 certificate they needed to apply for citizenship before the Brexit cut-off date. 

“It’s something that I was born to do,” Ruxandra says. “It took long years and long hours of work to be able to teach a language that I never learnt in school, but I learn every day, even now, with my students.”

For teacher Kim in Frankfurt, who moved from Japan to be with her partner, the game-changer was making her own set of friends through expat groups like InterNations, book clubs and social media communities. 

Kim and Victor in Japan in 2019. Photo courtesy of Kim.

“It was one of my New Year’s resolutions, actually, after the great lockdown of last winter, to make my own circle of friends,” she says. “Victor’s like, Why can’t you just be friends with my friends? And I say, then I’m totally dependent on you. So I’ve made an active choice and since January I’ve been going out on the weekends, just trying to round out my life.” 

Chris in North Rhine-Westphalia, who left his farm in Spain, also sees the challenges as an opportunity and is determined to make it work. 

“10 years is not a long time,” he says. “15 years is not a long time, 20 years is not a long time in the grand scheme of things. And you can do so much in that amount of time, and experience so much, and it’s only something that will improve your life.”

What the future holds

So, what’s next for this group of couples who are making their lives in Germany, and will they choose to stay?

Kim and Victor are planning to spend half their year in sunnier climates – ideally near a beach – but say they will likely spend summers in Germany for the rest of their lives.

Ruxandra is still running her successful teaching business, her daughter works in Brussels for Sustainable Europe, and her husband has taken up a sailing hobby. They still live in the house in Hesse that they bought all those years ago and are thrilled they chose to stay.

David is still struggling with the alien culture in Germany, but spends many hours out in the mountains on his bike to keep himself sane. He and Vanessa are expecting their first child in the middle of February, and he wonders if that might bring him closer to the country.

David and Vanessa cheering on Germany. The couple are expecting their first child soon. Photo courtesy of David McGloin.

“They tell me that changes your perspective,” he says. 

Chris and Marina are still busy doing up their house and making space to start a family. 

“We don’t know what the future is going to bring or what opportunities are going to be offered to us,” he says. “It’s just a case of seeing how it goes and doing the best that we can in the time that we have. Plan for the future and all you do for now can only help you in the future, you know?

“I find myself in Germany with the woman I love, living in the life,” he adds. “Not to mention freezing cold!” 

