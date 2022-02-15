For members
MONEY
How the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life in Germany
The cost of living is going up in Germany, but which goods or services are affected? Here are three things becoming increasingly more expensive thanks to rising inflation and other factors.
Published: 15 February 2022 16:14 CET
A view of Stuttgart. Housing is getting more expensive in Germany, particularly in cities. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat
FAMILY
‘A huge leap’: How it feels to move to Germany for love
How does it feel to pack up your old life entirely and move to Germany to be with the person you love? The Local spoke to couples who've done exactly that and heard about their struggles, successes and determination to make it work.
Published: 15 February 2022 11:40 CET
