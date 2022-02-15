Read news from:
How German pharmacies are extending the ‘recovery’ status for vaccinated people

At the start of the year, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shortened the duration of the Covid recovery status to three months rather six - but under a recent change, pharmacies have started giving out six-month certificates to the vaccinated. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:07 CET
Pharmacy in Hamburg
A pharmacy in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

What’s going on? 

At the start of January, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that Covid recovery certificates would only be valid for 90 days (three months), rather than the previous 180 days (six months). The move was a significant one as it meant that many people who were relying on their certificates to enter 2G venues (i.e. vaccinated and recovered only) or 3G venues (for which you need a certificate of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) suddenly no longer counted as ‘recovered’ in the eyes of the authorities.

Amid significant push-back against the rules, the government made things even worse for itself by giving parliamentarians an exception to the rule. Though the vast majority of people were faced with a strict 90-day expiry date on their proof of recovery, MPs were allowed to continue using their certificates for up to six months to enter the debating chamber of the Bundestag building. 

To add to the confusion, EU regulations state that recovery certificates can be used for up 180 days – or roughly six months – for the purpose of travel between member states. 

According to the Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung, German pharmacies had assumed that the 90-day period applied to everyone who had recovered from Covid. But a recent update to the RKI website reveals that different rules in fact apply to different people (and not only if they work in the German Bundestag). Here’s what’s going on.

So what rules apply to unvaccinated people?

For people who haven’t received a single dose of Covid vaccine, the 90-day expiry date still applies. A bulletin issued last Friday by the Federal Administrative Services Agency (FASA) explains: “With the update of the RKI website, it has been clarified that the limitation of the validity of the recovery certificates to 90 days only concerns persons who were not vaccinated before and after the infection.” 

(article continues below)

That means that the unvaccinated will only be able to get a recovery certificate issued up to three months after their positive PCR test. After this, they won’t have access to 2G venues unless they are infected again or choose to get vaccinated, and will need a negative Covid test to enter 3G venues like the workplace or public transport. 

One option for this group to protect their status is to get a first Covid jab three months after their recovery, which would then mean they count as fully vaccinated. 

And what should vaccinated people expect?

As the FASA bulletin makes clear, the previous 180 day expiry date still applies to vaccinated people, regardless of whether the infection was before or after their Covid jab. So, for instance, if someone had their first or second shot of vaccine in September and then had a Covid infection in November, their recovery status would still be valid for a further three months, during which time they could get a further dose of vaccine.

The same applies to all vaccinated people, including those who have had a booster jab. This entire group can obtain a vaccination certificate from a pharmacy up to six months after their infection, and it will be valid up 180 days after the date of their positive PCR test.

What else do I need to know?

Though the myriad of rules may be confusing, there’s one firm rule that applies to everyone: a recovery certificate does not allow people to get into 2G or 3G venues straight away. The certificates only become valid 28 days after the date of the positive PCR test, when the body is believed to have created the necessary antibodies for increased Covid immunity.

Currently, people have to wait around three months after their full course of jabs (known as the ‘basic immunisation’) to get a booster in Germany. A similar rule applies to those who have had a Covid infection. This group has to wait three months after their positive test to get an additional jab if they want one. 

It’s also important to note that there are some important differences between EU and German rules when it comes to the expiry date of vaccination certificates. 

A vaccination booklet, EU vaccination certificate and smartphone

A vaccination booklet, EU vaccination certificate and smartphone lie on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

According to the latest EU regulations, fully vaccinated people can travel freely around different member states for up to 270 days, or nine months, without a negative test. As we mentioned, recovery certificates last up to six months for travel within the EU, which is why these certificates are always valid for up to 180 days when uploaded to the CovPass app as an EU recovery certificate. 

So, for example, if someone was double-vaccinated and then contracted Covid, their recovery certificate would last up to six months and their vaccination status would last up to nine months for the purposes of EU travel. 

If they got vaccinated more than three months before their Covid infection and weren’t planning on getting a booster, it would then make sense to use the recovery certificate for travel as this would last longer than the vaccination. They could then get a booster in their own time. 

Under current EU rules, there is no expiry date for the status of people who have had a booster jab. 

Do I need to get a new recovery certificate?

Not necessarily, but it could be advisable – especially if new virus variants emerge in spring and lead to further restrictions on public life. 

It is therefore a good idea to get a recovery certificate uploaded to the CovPass app, where (as an EU certificate) it will be valid for travel through the bloc for up to 180 days. 

According to DAZ, pharmacies had previously assumed that the 90-day recovery rule applied to everyone whether they had been vaccinated or not, so some vaccinated people may find they have a three-month certificate rather than a six-month one.

If this has happened to you, it’s worth asking at the pharmacy for a new proof with a longer validity. A randomised survey carried out recently suggested that pharmacies in Munich, Cologne, Berlin and Stuttgart are again issuing convalescent certificates with a validity of 180 days for vaccinated people. This is likely to be the case throughout Germany. 

What’s the reaction to Germany’s plan to phase out Covid rules?

The German government and states have proposed to phase out almost all Covid restrictions by March 20th. Here's the reaction so far.

Published: 15 February 2022 11:00 CET
What's the reaction to Germany's plan to phase out Covid rules?

A draft document emerged on Monday showing Germany’s proposals to ease Covid restrictions gradually. 

The plans to lift coronavirus measures by March 20th, which some German media have dubbed ‘freedom day’, have largely been welcomed. 

“Society needs a plan for gradual loosening, but of course with a sense of proportion,” the chairman of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“This is especially true because the figures do, after all, indicate that we have passed the peak of the Omicron wave.”

On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a decline in the nationwide 7-day incidence for the third day in a row.

The 7-day incidence stood at 1,437.5 infections per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, compared to 1,459.8 the day before. However, experts believe a high number of cases are not recorded in the RKI data.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state leaders will discuss the plans at their Covid summit on Wednesday. 

The draft sets out how Germany can gradually abolish nearly all Covid-19 protection measures by spring.

As a first step, private gatherings for vaccinated and recovered people are to be allowed again with up to 20 people allowed. In shops, the 2G rule is to be dropped nationwide, but the obligation to wear masks is to remain.

The doctors’ association Marburger Bund also considers a phasing-out of measures to be the “right approach”.

“It can only be done step by step and with a sense of proportion,” said Susanne Johna, head of the association, in an interview with the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

The obligation to wear FFP2 masks should be the last measure to be dropped, Johna stressed.

For virologist Klaus Stöhr, however, the phasing out plan does not move fast enough. He called on politicians to loosen the rules more quickly.

“You have to relax (the rules) everywhere where it can be proven that there are no corona outbreaks,” Stöhr told RND.

He said lifting the Covid health pass entry restrictions (known as 2G, 2G-plus or 3G in Germany) in shops and restaurants should happen immediately because they “have never been (Covid infection) hotspots”.

“Since hospitals are obviously not threatened with being overburdened, any further delay in easing must be justified precisely, with facts and figures,” said Stöhr.

But some people have questioned the plans to set a date for lifting Covid restrictions. 

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, said he saw “a lot of sensible things in this paper.”

However, he considers it “problematic that the relaxations are tied to calendar dates, because the virus does not care about the calendar beginning of spring”, Montgomery told newspapers in the Funke-Mediengruppe.

“It would make more sense to tie it to a mix of data on hospitalisations, intensive care bed occupancies and the incidence of new infections,” he said.

