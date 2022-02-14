Read news from:
CULTURE

Love in the time of corona in focus at Berlin festival

The Berlin film festival has delivered on a promise of "crazy, intoxicating" love stories at its 72nd edition, with diverse movies exploring infatuation and loss around the pandemic-racked world.

Published: 14 February 2022 15:29 CET
Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack during a Berlinale photo call.
Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack during a Berlinale photo call. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka

In time for Valentine’s Day, Europe’s first major cinema showcase of the year has rolled out a programme telling the kind of intimate tales perfectly suited to lockdown-era filmmaking.

Acclaimed French director Claire Denis unveiled “Both Sides of the Blade”, a powerful drama about mature romance and sudden betrayal starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon of last year’s Cannes winner “Titane”.

The two play Sara and Jean, a Parisian couple who become ensnared in a love triangle when her former boyfriend resurfaces as Jean’s new business partner.

Although Sara and Jean still share deep love and an active sex life, she starts to find his presence suffocating — not least while cooped up due to Covid — and begins meeting her ex for secret trysts.

“When you are yourself torn between a past and a present or between two loves, this impossibility to go back once desire is set in motion — that’s a complex situation,” Binoche told AFP.

“There is no right or wrong solution… you just have to get through it as dignified and honestly as possible.”

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon attend the premier of their film 'Both sides of the blade' at Berlinale.

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon attend the premier of their film ‘Both Sides of the Blade’ at Berlinale. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka

Shedding ‘shame’

Younger men awakening passion in older women takes centre stage in “A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love”, starring Austrian theatre star Sophie Rois, and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” with Emma Thompson.

While Rois tutors a purse snatcher who ends up seducing her during diction lessons in her flat, Thompson’s widow character seeks instruction from a charming sex worker, having never had an orgasm in her long marriage.

The British actress said the comedy, which was rapturously received at its live premiere after screening online at Sundance last month, felt radical
because it showed an ageing woman shedding “shame” about her body.

“I don’t think that female pleasure’s ever been at the top of the list of things that the world wants to make sure (women) have,” she told reporters.

“I think if you went into the British countryside and the German countryside and the French countryside and asked all the old ladies who were sitting on their stoops in the sun, ‘How many orgasms have you had?’ you’d be surprised.”

A Berlinale employee sorts through the festival's bum bags.

A Berlinale employee sorts through the festival’s bum bags. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Kalaene

In one of the festival’s highlight performances, French actor Denis Menochet in “Peter von Kant” plays a successful director waylaid by his passion for a capricious young actor.

Director Francois Ozon said the performance worked because Menochet showed the humbling nature of love.

“I was trying to bring out the suffering of Peter von Kant — he’s not very lovable until you see him suffering.”

‘Against the odds’

Tragic loss has also preoccupied many of the world’s directors during the pandemic, with the tender Chinese drama “Return to Dust” and “A Piece of Sky”, set in majestic Alpine vistas, moving Berlin audiences to tears.

Chinese director Li Ruijun, 39, tells the tale of Cao, the timid fourth son of a rural family, and the disabled Ma, who are cast off by their clans and pushed into an arranged marriage.

Despite their isolation and grinding poverty in remote Gansu Province, an unexpected love blossoms between them.

Li, unable to attend the festival due to coronavirus restrictions, wrote that he wanted to tell a story of “eternal love, against the odds”.

“A Piece of Sky” shows a young waitress and a farmhand who stay devoted to each other even as his personality changes drastically due to a brain tumour.

Their battle with illness plays out against the backdrop of stunning mountain landscapes, something Swiss director Michael Koch said reminded people that much in life is beyond their control.

“From time to time nature reveals its destructive potential and anyone who grows up in the mountains has an awareness that in the end nature is always stronger than you,” Koch, also 39, told AFP.

He said love, too, had a way of reminding people of their powerlessness.

“Love is bigger than you and if you have it, it’s so strong that doesn’t matter what happens, it will remain.”

By Deborah COLE

CULTURE

10 influential Black people who have made their mark on German history

To celebrate Black History Month, The Local has put together a list of some influential Black people who have made their mark on Germany.

Published: 11 February 2022 15:45 CET
10 influential Black people who have made their mark on German history

Black History Month takes place every February and is celebrated across the globe – including here in Germany.

It was introduced in Germany in1990 by the Initiative Schwarze Deutsche (Initiative of Black People in Germany or ISD).

Tahir Della, of the ISD, told The Local about the importance of recognising the contributions of Black people in Germany throughout history and modern times. 

“Resistance is an important part of the Black movement and also has a long tradition in Germany,” he said. 

“Despite the fact that people of the African Diaspora – including Black Germans – have lived in this region for over 300 years, Germany is still understood by many people as a white nation.

“Black resistance is therefore first and foremost a struggle for recognition. For this reason, Black History Month has been held in numerous cities in Germany.”

Della added that the event is used to remember German history in a more inclusive way. 

READ ALSO: Black people in Germany face widespread racism, survey finds

Participants at a Black Lives Matter march in Berlin in July 2021.

Participants at a Black Lives Matter march in Berlin in July 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

While far from being an exhaustive list, here are 10 Black people who have made their mark on German history and the modern day. 

Louis Brody (1892-1951) was a Cameroonian-born German actor who co-founded and was actively involved with Afrikanischer Hilfsversein (African Relief Organisation), an organisation that spoke out against racial discrimination in Germany during the 1920s. 

His film career was plagued by several racist roles in propaganda films during the Nazi regime which enabled him to support himself financially. Nevertheless, he paved the way for other Afro-German actors, and he continued working in film in Berlin up until his death. 

Cameroonian-born German actor Louis Brody. Photo: Yva/Wikimedia Commons

Theodor Michael (1925-2019), at 18, was forced into working in Nazi labour camps after being declared stateless as a result of his skin colour. He was also often featured in Nazi propaganda films as means of survival. 

After the war, he went on to study political science and became a prominent journalist, notably as head editor of the “African Bulletin” magazine. 

He was also a civil servant and was actively involved in the Black community throughout his life, pushing for the recognition of Black people as Germans.

READ ALSO: ‘Black lives need to matter in Germany’ New project to uncover racism in everyday life

Audre Lorde (1934-1992), although originally from the United States, made a profound impact on the Black German movement and became an influence on many Black German female writers. 

A writer, feminist and civil rights activist, Lorde came to Germany in the 1980s and spent most of her time in Berlin organising community events and bringing Black German women together. 

The award-winning documentary “Audre Lorde: The Berlin Years 1984–1992” explores her influence on the movement. 

May Ayim (1960-1996) was one such writer, as well as a poet, educator and activist. She published her thesis as a renowned collection of personal essays under the title Farbe bekennen (English title: Showing Our Colours: Afro-German Women Speak Out), which recounted the experiences of many Afro-German women in German society. She also helped co-found the Berlin chapter of the ISD. 

The May-Ayim-Ufer along the Spree River in Berlin-Kreuzberg is named after her.

Other writers include Ika Hügel-Marshall, who wrote about her experience growing up black in post-war Germany. All were active in the ADEFRA (Afro-Deutsche Frauen) organisation.

Vera Heyer (1946-1995) began collecting and cataloguing the works of African, Afro-diasporic, and Black authors in the 1970s and invited members of the Black community into her small apartment in Mainz, where she created a makeshift library. 

Her vision of turning them into a permanent library came to fruition after her death, with the opening of the Vera Heyer Archive in 2014. 

The collection is now housed in the Each One Teach One (EOTO) Library in Berlin’s African Quarter.

Karamba Diaby (1961-) is an SPD politician who, in 2013, made history by becoming the first member of the German Bundestag of African descent alongside Charles Huber of the CDU. 

German MP Karamba Diaby speaks at the party conference of the SPD Saxony-Anhalt in Magdeburg in September 2021.

German MP Karamba Diaby speaks at the party conference of the SPD Saxony-Anhalt in Magdeburg in September 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Ronny Hartmann

Both politicians paved the way for many other Afro-Germans to make their way into the Bundestag, with four being elected to the role in 2021, including the first Black woman, Awet Tesfaiesus

Steffi Jones (1972-) is former football player who played for, and went on to manage, Germany’s women’s national team. 

She featured in the documentary film Schwarze Adler in 2021, speaking on her experiences as an Afro-German woman in football and bringing attention to the racism she’s faced. She has since become an advocate and role model for women and Black people in sports.

