Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

Germany’s Covid incidence falls for second day in a row

Germany's 7-day incidence of Covid infections has fallen for the second day in a row, signalling that the Omicron wave could be

Published: 14 February 2022 11:13 CET
People walk in the centre of Erfurt, Thuringia, on February 11th
People walk in the centre of Erfurt, Thuringia, on February 11th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

On Monday, the incidence was 1,459.8 infections per 100,000 people within seven days. On Sunday, the incidence stood at 1,466.5 – and had fallen for the first time since the end of December. 

A week ago, the nationwide 7-day incidence was 1,426 cases per 100,000 residents. 

Germany recorded 76,465 Covid-19 infections and 42 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. Numbers are usually lower on Mondays following reporting delays over the weekend.

Nevertheless, experts say the real numbers are much higher because many infections go undetected. 

Has Germany broken the wave?

It’s difficult to judge whether the decline in the nationwide incidence represents a turning point in the Omicron wave. 

It could be that the reporting and testing system is too overburdened to monitor all infections. Plus, some people are not having their positive antigen test clarified with a PCR test, which means they don’t show up in the statistics. 

However, experts and politicians have said that Germany is on the cusp of overcoming the Omicron wave. 

On Monday a draft plan said that the government and states plan to end most Covid rules in March.

READ ALSO: Germany’s expert council signals support for relaxing Covid rules

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

What’s the situation in hospitals?

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 residents within seven days was 6.46 on Friday, (on Thursday the incidence was 6.23) according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

On Sunday, February 13th, there were 2,438 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across Germany, with 1,149 receiving ventilation treatment. 

Meanwhile, according to a German newspaper report, the RKI expects a new Covid-19 wave in autumn.

“The endemic stage has not yet been reached – we are in a transitional phase,” said Die Welt, citing an internal assessment of the situation by the institute. 

The RKI reportedly said that a new Covid wave in autumn is “to be firmly expected”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 STATS

Germany has Omicron wave ‘well under control’, says Health Minister

Health officials believe Germany is faring well in the face of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 - but said more older people needed to get vaccinated ahead of autumn.

Published: 28 January 2022 14:38 CET
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach talks at a press conference alongside RKI head Lothar Wieler.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach talks at a press conference alongside RKI head Lothar Wieler. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

“I believe we currently have the Omicron wave well under control,” said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at a press conference on Friday.

Lauterbach said all efforts were being directed at keeping the number of deaths as low as possible. 

The goal is to get through the wave “with as few severe cases and deaths as possible”, he said. 

“We have a special problem in Germany: a very old population, the second oldest in Europe after Italy, and on top of that we have a very high number of unvaccinated people in this age group,” said Lauterbach.

Among the over-60s, four times as many people as in Britain ,and three times as many as in Italy are not protected by vaccines, he said.

READ ALSO: How worried should we be about Germany’s rocketing Covid cases

However, Lauterbach said Germany was faring well at the moment in the Covid wave sweeping the country. 

The 7-day incidence of infections is currently 1,000 on average in Germany, and in some cases as high as 2,000 among younger people.

“But among the vulnerable group we are targeting, it is between 200 and 300. And that is our success,” said Lauterbach. 

The minister expects the daily number of infections to double to 400,000 by mid-February when Omicron will peak.

Lauterbach raised concerns about the slow uptake on booster jabs. 

Since Omicron is considered milder, many people mistakenly believe that boosters are not needed, he said, adding that after a booster the risk of death decreases by 99 per cent compared to unvaccinated people.

“Please get boosted, you are doing yourself the biggest favour you can do,” he said.

READ ALSO: Baden-Württemberg relaxes Covid restrictions despite high incidence

Pushing for general vaccine mandate

Ahead of next autumn, Lauterbach said the aim was to “avert a relapse by making vaccination compulsory across the board”.

This is necessary, he said, because the constant appeals are not closing the 12 percent vaccination gap among the over-60s.

“We want to prevent another Omicron wave,” Lauterbach said. 

Lauterbach was joined at the press conference by the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, and lung specialist Christian Karagiannidis of the German Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine DIVI.

Wieler said that the number of cases had clearly risen sharply, “but nowhere near as sharply as could be possible under Omicron”.

However, the head of the RKI sees no reason to sound the all-clear as Omicron is still heading to its peak.

In the past seven days, 890,000 people have been infected – one percent of the population, said Wieler, adding that every third PCR test is positive. In this “new phase of the pandemic”, however, the number of cases is less of an issue because of the overall milder effects of the disease.

Yet there is an impact on hospitals. 

The 7-day incidence of Covid hospitalisations is 7.5 per 100,000 people – and rising. “Hospitals are already feeling the effects of this,” Wieler said.

Although Omicron is less likely to cause severe cases than Delta, “the sheer number of people infected” means that more admissions, including of older people, must be expected, he said.

Karagiannidis said there were currently just over 2,000 Covid patients in intensive care units, and said this was an “acceptable” level. For comparison, at the peak of Delta, there were around 5,000 patients in ICUs.

But Covid is still causing major disruption. In regular hospital wards, for example in North Rhine-Westphalia, Omicron is resulting in the “strongest increase in Covid patients since the beginning of the pandemic”, said Karagiannidis.

And future developments are unclear. “I’m more afraid of the coming winter than this one,” said Karagiannidis.

SHOW COMMENTS