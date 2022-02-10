Read news from:
Austria
Why some German students are facing a ‘beard ban’

A 'ban' on full beards at a German medical university to help limit the spread of Covid has caused a stir - but it's not all it seems.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:07 CET
An FFP2 mask. Medical students have been urged to get rid of beards so the mask fits better.
People in Germany have dealt with several strict rules aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, including having to wear face masks in public areas.

But getting rid of beards to make sure the face mask fits is one of the more obscure restrictions.

Yet many people would argue that it makes sense in the context. Medical students at the Greifswald University Medical Centre in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, northern Germany, recently received an email detailing an unusual measure.

They were sent a picture, that originally comes from the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), with a graphic that shows which beard forms are hygiene-compliant (like a moustache) – and which are not (a full beard). The email was sent out to clarify the compatibility of facial hair and FFP2 masks.

‘Disproportionate’

The rule has sparked an outcry among some students, and online. German daily Bild, for instance, ran a story with the tag: “New Corona rule insanity” and the headline: “Ban on full beard at German university!”

For some students, the restrictions are a step too far. 

“I think it is simply disproportionate,” one medical student told the regional Ostsee Zeitung.

They said medical students are already tested against Covid before every practical lesson, adding:  “Moreover, most of us are already fully vaccinated or boosted.”

But Professor Dr Klaus Hahnenkamp, head of the crisis management team, said it was unavoidable. 

“We wear the FFP2 mask to protect ourselves. And that is only possible if it is tightly fitted to the face,” Hahnenkampf told the Ostsee-Zeitung (OZ). 

He said the measure had been in force among staff for some time.

“In the hospital sector, encroachments on personal rights are unavoidable when it comes to the safety of patients and medical staff,” he said.

Moreover, the illustration on beards from the CDC was not made specifically for the Covid pandemic. According to the US broadcaster NBC (who fact checked the origin of the infographic when it surfaced in February 2020), it dates back to 2017. 

The Local approached the University Medical Centre for a further comment.

In a statement, Dr Hahnenkamp, told The Local that in accordance with university rules, all students have been instructed to wear FFP2 masks in face-to-face courses and internships since since November.

“On 27th January 2022, a new email reminder was sent to students to ensure that they wear a tight-fitting mask during block practical training and bedside teaching.

“Students have patient contact in both the group work experience sessions and bedside teaching. Students who do not wear a tight-fitting mask are to be excluded from the lessons by the responsible course leader.

“This regulation applies to all staff in University Medicine. The international graphic is used to illustrate to beard wearers which variations allow FFP2 masks to be worn safely.”

German hospitals ‘won’t get overwhelmed’ in Omicron wave

A high-profile medical expert expects Germany's health system to manage the Omicron wave of Covid-19 without becoming overwhelmed, fuelling more debate about easing restrictions.

Published: 9 February 2022 11:05 CET
“I currently no longer expect the German health care system to be overloaded in the coming weeks,” Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospital Association, told Bild newspaper. 

He said Germany’s current tough Covid-19 measures, which include the closure of clubs and barring unvaccinated people from most parts of public life, had “contributed significantly” to the Omicron wave not hitting the health system as hard as initially feared. 

Gaß said he believed the restrictions, such as 2G-plus in restaurants, should remain in place until the peak of the Omicron wave, which the government expects in one to two weeks.

After that he says there will no doubt be “gradual relaxations for the coming weeks”, he said.

Germany on Wednesday reported 234,350 Covid-19 infections and 272 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence reached 1,450.8 infections per 100,000 residents. 

According to the DIVI intensive care register, 2,390 Covid patients were in intensive care units across Germany on February 8th, with 1,174 receiving ventilation treatment. 

On Tuesday, Robert Koch Institute chief Lothar Wieler said Germany was nearing the “turning point” in the Omicron wave,

“I am optimistic that we will soon get through the Omicron wave, even if the peak of the wave has not yet been reached,” he said. 

Calls have been growing for the government and states to put a plan together to reopen public life fully.

“Politicians must now develop a concept of what the opening steps should look like in concrete terms,” Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German GP Association, told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“What must not happen is that hectic, inconsistent and not well thought-out relaxation measures are decided,” he urged.

Parliamentary group leader of the FDP in the Bundestag, Christian Dürr, told Bild that as soon as the danger of overburdening the health system no longer posed a threat, restrictions would have to be withdrawn.

“That is why we are also already talking about concrete opening perspectives,” he said.

Green Party politician Dieter Janecek said children must be considered first when it comes to easing restrictions.

“Children and youths finally need complete normality again, they should be the first to benefit from openings,” he said, urging all restrictions to be dropped for youth sports and clubs.

The next Covid summit between the government and states is scheduled for February 16th. 

