Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Germany chooses Greenpeace chief as first climate envoy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday named Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan as her special climate envoy, as part of a pledge to put the battle against global warming "at the top" of the diplomatic agenda.

Published: 9 February 2022 16:45 CET
Germany chooses Greenpeace chief as first climate envoy
Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of Greenpeace International, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a press conference on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AFP POOL | John Macdougall

US-born Morgan, 55, co-leader of Greenpeace International since 2016, will be the first person to hold the newly created role in Europe’s top economy.

The eye-catching appointment comes as Germany’s two-month-old coalition government, led by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, aims to pursue more global cooperation against climate change.

Baerbock, from the ecologist Green party, introduced Morgan as “the face of Germany’s international climate policy”.

“Even in our foreign policy we are putting the climate crisis where it belongs: at the top of the agenda,” Baerbock told reporters after Scholz’s cabinet approved Morgan’s appointment.

READ ALSO: Germany to speed up green energy projects in ‘gigantic’ effort

The appointment caused a stir in Germany, with supporters hailing it as a coup for Baerbock while critics accused the minister of blurring the line
between lobbying and governing.

Morgan’s US nationality also drew scrutiny, which Baerbock countered by saying Morgan was in the process of applying for German citizenship and that it suited the foreign ministry to have international staff in a “globalised world”.

The new role will see Morgan work as a special representative for international climate policy initially and as state secretary in the foreign ministry once she has acquired German citizenship.

Morgan said “time is running out” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, requiring “international cooperation like we have never seen before”.

After 30 years of environmental activism, Morgan said she felt she “can now make the biggest difference” in Germany’s foreign ministry.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“The effects of the climate crisis can already be felt worldwide. People and nature are suffering,” she said alongside Baerbock in Berlin.

Scholz has pledged to use Germany’s G7 presidency this year to create a “climate club” of leading economies, with the goal of agreeing common climate
protection standards and avoid competitive disadvantages as countries transform their economies to reach carbon neutrality.

Karsten Smid, a climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace in Germany, congratulated Morgan on Twitter. “We will miss you,” he said.

Thomas Silberhorn, a lawmaker from the opposition CSU conservative party, condemned the appointment.

“The government apparently has a problem differentiating between government, activists and lobbyists,” he told German media.

By Michelle FITZPATRICK

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Scholz sees ‘progress’ in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday a recent flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress" in helping to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, as he voiced confidence that war on the continent could be averted.

Published: 9 February 2022 16:14 CET
Scholz sees 'progress' in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

“The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved,” he told journalists at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Compared to some weeks back, “much has happened,” said Scholz, underlining recent talks undertaken by Western allies with Russia on various levels.

“That is progress,” said Scholz, who will himself head to Kyiv and Moscow next week for separate meetings with Ukraine and Russia’s leaders.

“The hope is that through this intensity and through this double strategy of clear unity and announcement of hard sanctions should there be military aggression, and at the same time, discussion formats,” that tensions could be defused, Scholz said.

The German leader, who has been under fire over accusations that he has dithered over the crisis, stressed he was in agreement with allies including the United States on possible sanctions that could be imposed.

READ ALSO: Where is Scholz? Germany’s new Chancellor under fire

Scholz’s failure to pronounce the words “Nord Stream 2” during his trip to Washington did not go unnoticed, with critics questioning how committed he was to ditching the gas pipeline meant to transport Russian gas to Europe should Moscow take action against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, he again shied away from mentioning the pipeline directly, arguing that together with allies, “we have decided not to publish the entire catalogue (of sanctions) and I think that also makes sense because we can gain a little bit of power” by remaining vague.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany is in a muddle over Russia – and it only has itself to blame

SHOW COMMENTS