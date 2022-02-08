Hundreds of German pharmacies begin offering Covid vaccinations

The move is aimed at increasing the vaccination rate in Germany. So far around 74.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and around 54.5 percent have been boosted.

However, some people have questioned why it has taken so long for pharmacies to be allowed to offer jabs.

There are around 18,500 pharmacies across Germany. So far about 480 are offering Covid-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

Bavarian broadcaster BR24 said there are 120 pharmacies taking part so far in the southern state.

Since the vaccination is a medical procedure, pharmacies first have to clarify the technical and legal requirements, the Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association said.

For instance, staff giving out jabs have to be trained before venues are allowed to carry out jabs.

Around 6,000 pharmacists have completed the necessary training, according to the Association of German Pharmacists. Pharmacies that offer shots receive an authorisation after completing the training which is certified by the state chamber of pharmacists.

Experts say the offer will be expanded in the coming weeks as more pharmacies prepare themselves.

People looking to find a pharmacy taking part, can visit www.mein-apothekenmanager.de.

‘A little late’

Pharmacist Maximiliane Rewitzer, based in Furth im Wald, told BR24 that she decided to offer the Covid-19 jab after the Bavarian regulations were changed late last year. However, she said the demand for vaccinations has dropped in general.

Germany amended its Covid laws in December to pave the way for pharmacists, dentists and vets to carry out jabs alongside doctors.

“I think we are a little late,” said Rewitzer.

Pharmacies are keen to point out that they are not in competition with vaccination centres and GPs.

“The pharmacies are a complementary service,” said Josef Kammermeier, a pharmacist in Regensburg and vice-chairman of the Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association.

“We know of many patients who shy away from going to the vaccination centre. That means that this addition is needed to really reach everyone in the vaccination campaign. And to no longer accept the excuse: I didn’t know or I can’t find a vaccination centre.”

Rewitzer also said she does not want to compete with local GPs. However, offering more vaccinations is a step towards making local services indispensable again, because online pharmacies are making it more difficult for the smaller local pharmacies.

The Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association said the number of pharmacies in the southern state has fallen below 3,000 for the first time since German reunification.

Pharmacists receive the same lump-sum payment per vaccination as doctors: €28 per jab during the week and €36 at the weekend.

According to the German Pharmacists’ Association, only people over the age of 12 can be vaccinated in a German pharmacy. In some shops, it could be the case that only adults are allowed to receive a shot. So check with the pharmacy to find out exactly what they offer.