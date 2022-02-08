Read news from:
COVID-19 VACCINES

Germany’s conservatives call for suspension of health worker vaccine mandate

Germany's planned vaccine mandate for health and care workers is facing further headwinds as opposition politicians call for an indefinite postponement of the plans.

Published: 8 February 2022 10:58 CET
Covid vaccination
A medical student carries out a Covid vaccination in Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ole Spata

The government is facing a growing backlash against a planned vaccine mandate for hospital and nursing home staff.

The law is scheduled to come into force on March 15th but the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the CSU are publicly calling for a suspension. 

“The federal government must realise that this institutional vaccination obligation is hardly feasible at the moment,” CDU/CSU health spokesman Tino Sorge told Bild on Tuesday.

“The suspension should apply uniformly throughout Germany until central legal and practical questions are answered.” 

Among other things, he said, the government must clarify the question of how to deal with staff who are considered indispensable by institutions.

“It doesn’t look like the traffic light coalition will succeed in doing that in time” ahead of the mid-March deadline, he added.

On Monday evening, CDU leader Friedrich Merz called for the introduction of the professional vaccine mandate to be postponed amid fears of losing valuable staff in the care and health sectors. 

Merz accused the federal government of leaving institutions and their employees to deal with the consequences of the vaccine mandate alone. 

When the law was first introduced, he said, the CDU had agreed to support the move, but only on the assumption that any problems would be ironed out beforehand. 

Earlier in the day, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder (CSU) had announced that the measure would not be implemented in the southern state until further notice. 

Citing issues with staffing in nursing homes, Söder said Bavarian authorities would act “generously” with health and care employees, “which amounts to a de facto suspension of enforcement”.

The announcement prompted sharp criticism from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and other government ministers. 

“Basically, it’s just a PR ploy to get in the media,” FDP health politician Andrew Ullmann told the Augsburger Allgemeine. “If there was a serious interest in implementation issues, he could have worked on it with the federal government and the states.”

The president of the social care association VdK, Verena Bentele, told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that Söder’s claim that he was protecting nursing home patients was absurd.

“There is a law that was passed to protect these people,” Bentele said. “If (the vaccine mandate) is not implemented now because of a lack of oversight, this puts people’s lives at risk.”

The law, which was already passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat in December, stipulates that employees in nursing homes and clinics must present proof of being vaccinated or recovered – or a medical exemption – by March 15th.

Employers must inform the health authorities if this is not done, and failure to comply can lead that employee being dismissed.

However, in recent weeks the Health Ministry has hinted that the authorities may take a while to review each individual case – during which time unvaccinated employees can continue to work. 

Lauterbach has rejected calls for a postponement and emphasised that the law will still apply at the intended date.

READ ALSO: German authorities signal reprieve for unvaccinated health workers

Hundreds of German pharmacies begin offering Covid vaccinations

Several pharmacies in Germany have started offering Covid-19 jabs.

Published: 8 February 2022 10:32 CET
The move is aimed at increasing the vaccination rate in Germany. So far around 74.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and around 54.5 percent have been boosted. 

However, some people have questioned why it has taken so long for pharmacies to be allowed to offer jabs. 

There are around 18,500 pharmacies across Germany. So far about 480 are offering Covid-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. 

Bavarian broadcaster BR24 said there are 120 pharmacies taking part so far in the southern state.

Since the vaccination is a medical procedure, pharmacies first have to clarify the technical and legal requirements, the Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association said.

For instance, staff giving out jabs have to be trained before venues are allowed to carry out jabs.

Around 6,000 pharmacists have completed the necessary training, according to the Association of German Pharmacists. Pharmacies that offer shots receive an authorisation after completing the training which is certified by the state chamber of pharmacists.

Experts say the offer will be expanded in the coming weeks as more pharmacies prepare themselves.

People looking to find a pharmacy taking part, can visit www.mein-apothekenmanager.de.

‘A little late’

Pharmacist Maximiliane Rewitzer, based in Furth im Wald, told BR24 that she decided to offer the Covid-19 jab after the Bavarian regulations were changed late last year. However, she said the demand for vaccinations has dropped in general. 

Germany amended its Covid laws in December to pave the way for pharmacists, dentists and vets to carry out jabs alongside doctors.

“I think we are a little late,” said Rewitzer. 

Pharmacies are keen to point out that they are not in competition with vaccination centres and GPs.

“The pharmacies are a complementary service,” said Josef Kammermeier, a pharmacist in Regensburg and vice-chairman of the Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association.

“We know of many patients who shy away from going to the vaccination centre. That means that this addition is needed to really reach everyone in the vaccination campaign. And to no longer accept the excuse: I didn’t know or I can’t find a vaccination centre.”

Rewitzer also said she does not want to compete with local GPs. However, offering more vaccinations is a step towards making local services indispensable again, because online pharmacies are making it more difficult for the smaller local pharmacies.

The Bavarian Pharmacists’ Association said the number of pharmacies in the southern state has fallen below 3,000 for the first time since German reunification.

Pharmacists receive the same lump-sum payment per vaccination as doctors: €28 per jab during the week and €36 at the weekend.

According to the German Pharmacists’ Association, only people over the age of 12 can be vaccinated in a German pharmacy. In some shops, it could be the case that only adults are allowed to receive a shot. So check with the pharmacy to find out exactly what they offer. 

