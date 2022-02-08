Read news from:
TOURISM

German tourism giant TUI expects busy summer after pandemic hit

The world's largest tourism operator TUI reported another big loss in the last quarter but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic - and demand is growing, the German group said Tuesday.

Published: 8 February 2022 12:15 CET
Travellers at Berlin's BER airport in December.
Travellers at Berlin's BER airport in December. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

“The path out of the pandemic is becoming increasingly clear. Demand for travel is high across all markets,” TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

Between October and December “more than four times as many guests travelled with TUI” as in the same period the year before, with the total climbing to around 2.3 million, the group said.

“Only at the end of November and in December was there a short-term dampener due to the Omicron variant,” the tourism operator said.

TUI expects traveller numbers to sit at the lower end of its bracket of “60 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic capacities” for the European winter season, which runs either side of the New Year.

Spain (particularly Mallorca), Italy, Turkey, Austria and Greece are among the most popular destinations for Germans. 

Looking forward, the group sees a “very strong booking dynamic for summer 2022”.

Hotels, cruises and chartered flights – the core of TUI’s business – were severely impacted by the pandemic crisis.

In TUI’s last financial year, which runs from October to September, the group had a net loss of €2.48 billion ($2.83 billion).

The group was in the red again in its first quarter of the new financial year, losing €384.3 million between October and December – but more than halving its net loss from the same period in the previous year.

TUI is in the midst of a vast restructuring project undertaken in the first half of 2020 to tackle the pandemic, including getting rid of 8,000 jobs worldwide.

“All measures of the efficiency programme launched in 2020 have already been implemented,” the group said.

What’s the picture on tourism in Germany?

Restrictions to combat the Covid pandemic have hit German tourism hard.

Despite a significant increase in overnight stays in November 2021, for instance, the balance for the first eleven months of 2021 was worse than in the comparable period in 2020.

From January to November 2021 (the latest available data), hotels, guesthouses, campsites and the like recorded a total of 293 million overnight stays, the Federal Statistical Office said last month. 

That was 0.9 percent less than in the same period last year. Due to the pandemic, some federal states had bans on overnight stays for travellers until June 2021.

In 2020, by contrast, only about two months – mid-March to mid-May – were affected by these kinds of bans in the first half of the year.

In November 2021, overnight accommodation in Germany recorded a significant increase with 24.6 million overnight stays by guests from home and abroad.

This was 165.5 per cent more than in November 2020, when a ban on overnight stays for private travellers applied. Compared to November of the pre-crisis year 2019, overnight stays were 24.2 per cent lower.

TOURISM

‘Global Dream’ turns into nightmare for German port town

The unfinished "Global Dream" rests quietly in a dock as the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the cruise ship into a nightmare for the shipyard in Wismar along Germany's windswept Baltic coast.

Published: 6 February 2022 09:30 CET
Updated: 6 February 2022 10:52 CET
Dream Cruises
Global Dream ship on Germany's Baltic coast. Photo: Gregor Fischer / AFP

Destined to have become one of the world’s largest liners, the “Global Dream” will be lucky to ever set sail after the Asian-owned MV Werften shipyard filed for bankruptcy last month.

With no buyer having stepped forward, thousands of jobs at the shipyard are at risk and the local economy stands to take a huge hit.

“We are the classic victims of coronavirus,” said Carsten Haake, MV Werften’s chief executive.

The bankruptcy filing meant that construction work on the vessel, which would have become one of the first ships capable of hosting up to 10,000 passengers and crew, was halted.

MV Werften’s fate was decided thousands of kilometres away in Asia, in the offices of Genting HK, the owner of the shipyard and the Dream Cruises operator.

Specialised in tourism and casinos, the company collapsed from the disruption to travel caused by the pandemic and the decision made by its Malaysian parent company Genting to abandon it.

Without sufficient financial guarantees, the German state, which had agreed to support the shipyard, withdrew.

Since then, the 342-metre-long cruise ship – a little taller than the Eiffel Tower and adorned with a lurid cartoon fresco of astronauts and mermaids – has been waiting for a saviour.

The project with an estimated cost of €1.5 billion, is “75 percent” complete, according to the shipyard’s management. But it requires €600 million to keep going.

While the ship waits, uncertainty grips the 2,000 employees at MV Werften’s docks in Stralsund, Rostock and Wismar, across the coast of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania in what used to be East Germany.

Countdown

Christoph Morgen was appointed to be the legal administrator for the company with one goal: “find a buyer for the Global Dream”.

The ship was conceived when the cruise business was booming but demand for ocean-borne holidays has been hurt by the pandemic.

Even if “some investors have expressed an interest”, Morgen said, securing a good offer for such a giant ship is difficult, not least while the coronavirus is still around.

Administrators are on the clock for March 1st, their deadline for finding a
viable solution.

The situation is also being monitored closely by local government figures for whom the collapse was a “shock, as it was for the whole city”, the Social Democrat mayor of Wismar Thomas Beyer told AFP.

“Many families depend on the facility, generations have worked there,” he added.

The shipyards are closely linked to the history of the city. Built after the Second World War, they were first used to service Soviet ships, before branching out in the 1950s.

The fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of East German industry led to massive layoffs.

Privatised in the 1990s, the shipyards have since then had a series of owners from both Germany and abroad, but had survived the economic ups and downs until now.

Wismar no more

On Wismar’s central square, hemmed by the colourful buildings typical of Hanseatic cities, Heike Reimann, 67, worried what impact the disappearance of the flagship industry might have on the town.

“Wismar, without its naval yard, it’s not Wismar,” said Reimann, whose husband, Siegfried, worked for 10 years in the docks.

If no buyer comes forward, the yards will have to be converted to offshore wind or hydrogen production sites, symbols of the country’s energy transition, the administrator Morgen said.

The idea appeals to some residents.

“Is it really a good idea to still be building big boats what with global warming?” said Christian Buenger, 63.

But the pivot to green energy would be a disaster for local workers, unions said.

“For a different project, different employees with different skills will be needed,” said Henning Groskreutz from the IG Metall union.

The mayor’s office is equally cold on the idea.

“We have to keep our maritime industries, it is a part of who we are,” said mayor Beyer.

