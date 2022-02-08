For members
Five ways to make the most of Germany this winter
The sparkling lights of the Christmas markets may be behind us, but for those still chasing an escape, Germany still has plenty to offer. Here are five ideas for a cosy getaway this winter.
Published: 8 February 2022 17:42 CET
Schloss Neuschwanstein in the snow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
German tourism giant TUI expects busy summer after pandemic hit
The world's largest tourism operator TUI reported another big loss in the last quarter but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic - and demand is growing, the German group said Tuesday.
Published: 8 February 2022 12:15 CET
