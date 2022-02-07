For members
Renting in Germany: What to know about the Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung
The German language is known for having exceptionally long words. And here is one that you need to know if you're applying to rent a home.
Published: 7 February 2022 17:34 CET
A flat searching sign in Eimsbüttel, Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt
How much deposit do I have to pay when renting in Germany?
Whether it's buying new furniture or obtaining a recent credit report, moving to a new rental property in Germany can often involve splashing some cash. But did you know there are some key rules around one of the biggest outlays - paying your landlord a deposit?
Published: 2 February 2022 17:31 CET
Updated: 3 February 2022 10:50 CET
A new tenant signs their rental agreement. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Kloset
