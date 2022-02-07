Read news from:
Austria
RENTING

Renting in Germany: What to know about the Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung

The German language is known for having exceptionally long words. And here is one that you need to know if you're applying to rent a home.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:34 CET
A flat searching sign in Eimsbüttel, Hamburg.
A flat searching sign in Eimsbüttel, Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

What is the Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung?

We’re glad you asked. This absolute monster of a word – with nine syllables – translates to ‘certificate of freedom from rent debts’ or ‘rent debt-free certificate.’

Tenants in Germany usually have to prove to their prospective landlord that they reliably pay their rent. And one of the most popular ways of doing this is with a certificate that shows you are free from any rental debts.

It is essentially a piece of paper from your landlord explaining that you have paid all of your rent on time and you don’t have arrears. It has to be signed and can be included in your Bewerbermappe (application portfolio) when you’re applying to rent a flat or house.  

It acts as proof of the creditworthiness of the prospective tenant.

Why do I need this document?

You don’t need it (although some landlords may ask for it), however, it will give you an advantage over other tenants applying for flats. This is essential to know in places like Berlin, Munich and Hamburg where demand for affordable flats far outstrips supply. 

Who issues the certificate?

The rent debt-free document can be issued by the landlord or their property manager (Hausverwaltung). If you are living in a shared flat, it’s also possible to get it from the main tenant (Hauptmieter) who can sign the document for a sub-tenant on behalf of the landlord. 

However, German real estate and renting portal Immowelt says that your landlord is under no obligation to issue the rental debt-free certificate to tenants. 

Flats in Frankfurt, Hesse.

Flats in Frankfurt, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Can parents issue a rent debt-free certificate?

Parents cannot issue this document to their children. However, if the parents of a trainee or student vouch for their child, and live in rented accommodation themselves, they can have their landlord issue a rent debt-free certificate for the child.

However, this option doesn’t work if the parents live in their own property. In this case, an alternative could be to include the parents in the tenancy agreement as guarantors. 

What does a rental debt-free certificate say?

It usually contains the following information:

  • Name of the tenant
  • Address of the rented flat
  • Confirmation that there are no rent arrears or information on existing rent debts
  • Confirmation of regular, timely payment
  • Name, address and signature of the landlord/property manager/main tenant

Can I be charged a fee for this?

The question of whether and how much money a landlord can charge for issuing a certificate of freedom from rent debts has not been clarified by law. However, since it is a service that the landlord does not have to provide, there is some evidence to suggest that the landlord can charge for this service.

Since the document is no more than a single piece of paper, you would hope that landlords would oblige. 

But according to Immowelt, a fee of up to €50 would be considered a reasonable fee. Charges on the amount of fees for receipts and certificates may also be regulated in people’s tenancy agreements.

On the other hand, the landlord is free to issue the confirmation free of charge – especially if they are offered a fully completed form by the tenant and only need to check it and sign. 

You can find plenty of samples of a typical Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung online which you can download and adapt. 

If your landlord refuses to issue this certificate, there are ways to get around it. For instance, you can provide evidence of bank transfers paying for your rent every month. 

How current does the rent debt-free certificate have to be?

There are no legal regulations on how up-to-date the certificate has to be, and it depends on the prospective landlord’s requirements. Credit reports are usually valid for six to six months so this can act as a guideline. 

How important is this Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung anyway?

The certificate showing you have no rent arrears has no legal significance, and in many cases contains neither information about the duration of the certified period nor statements about the payment of operating costs.

The certificate also doesn’t provide any information about the current or expected future creditworthiness of the prospective tenant.

It serves to give a snapshot of how the tenant has behaved in their last apartment when it comes to paying rent on time. 

As is typical of German bureaucracy, the more documents you can give to a prospective landlord, the happier they will be. They are trying to get an overall impression of the potential tenant and want as much security as possible. 

What happens if I forge the document?

As with any forgery, we’d always advise: don’t do it! 

If the new landlord has any doubts about a a rental debt-free certificate, they can get in touch with the tenant and ask to contact the previous landlord (they can’t contact them without the tenant’s permission). But that could make things a little awkward…

If the certificate of freedom from rent debts is found to be forged by the new landlord, this is considered a breach of contract and is grounds for terminating the tenancy without notice.

RENTING

How much deposit do I have to pay when renting in Germany?

Whether it's buying new furniture or obtaining a recent credit report, moving to a new rental property in Germany can often involve splashing some cash. But did you know there are some key rules around one of the biggest outlays - paying your landlord a deposit?

Published: 2 February 2022 17:31 CET
Updated: 3 February 2022 10:50 CET
A new tenant signs their rental agreement.
A new tenant signs their rental agreement. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Kloset

Do I have to pay a deposit? 

Under German law, landlords have no automatic right to a deposit, but generally you will have to pay one. That’s because landlords tend to include the deposit in legally binding rental contracts that you’ll have to sign before you move in.

“Tenants usually have to pay a security deposit at the beginning of the tenancy,” the German Tenants’ Association explains. “This is to protect the landlord in the event that the tenant does not properly fulfil his obligations under the tenancy agreement, fails to make payments, and so on.” 

However, there are some laws that govern how much landlords are allowed to ask for and how long tenants should be given to pay. So if your deposit seems unbearably high or they’re asking for it upfront, you may have options.

Here’s the lowdown on the rules.

How high should my deposit be?

It’s common to be asked for around two months’ rent as a deposit, though under German rental law, your landlord is entitled to ask for a maximum of three. 

Crucially, this refers only to what’s known as the Kaltmiete – or cold rent – which is the sum you pay for use of the property without additional costs like service charges, hot water and electricity. 

So if your new apartment costs €500 ‘cold’ and you’re expected to pay €100 extra per month for bills and services, you landlord will still be able to charge you a maximum of €1,500 as a deposit in total. If they’re asking for €1,800, that’s too high. 

It’s worth noting here, however, that this rule only applies to residential lets – in other words, to properties you want to live in. For commercial lets such as offices, there’s no maximum deposit, since these facilities often come with expensive equipment like computers and printers that the landlord will want to protect. 

Do I have to pay it all at once?

No. If you need to, you should have the option of paying the option in three monthly instalments. The first of these would be due on top of your first month’s rent, and the next two would be paid alongside your rent over the subsequent two months.

The crucial thing about this is that, contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to pay your landlord a deposit before you move in – and you certainly don’t have to pay it all in one go. If your landlord is asking for an upfront lump sum in your contract and you’d prefer to pay gradually, it may be worth asking for them to change that in the contract before you sign it, referring them to this clause of the German Civil Code (§ 551, paragraph 2, BGB). 

This will instead mean that you pay twice your usual rent for the first three months of living in the building, with half of the money going towards the deposit. 

Of course, the landlord also has some important rights here, especially if you don’t pay the deposit as arranged. Under § 569, paragraph 2a of the German Civil Code (BGB), letting agents and other landlords can terminate a rental contract without notice if the tenant falls into arrears within these three months.

In other words, paying in instalments shouldn’t ever be used as a way of avoiding paying the deposit. It may be tempting to hope your landlord will forget all about it once you move in, but if you miss a payment, you could unfortunately end up hunting for houses yet again. 

When do I get the deposit back? 

All being well, you should get the deposit back at the end of your tenancy once you’ve completed your handover of the keys and moved out of the property.

Be aware, though: if the walls need repainting or there’s any other wear and tear to the property that need fixing, you may not get the full amount, so be sure to leave the apartment as close to its original condition as possible.

A tenant fixes a door handle in their rental flat. To ensure you get your full deposit back, it’s best to leave the flat in good condition. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to get a rent reduction for problems in your German flat

What else do I need to know? 

When you give your landlord a deposit, always make sure you get a receipt of some sort – especially if you pay in cash. This should confirm that you have paid the deposit and detail how much it was. If you transfer the money to the landlord, keep the corresponding account statement until after you move out. This evidence will come in handy when you ask for your deposit back as you’ll likely need to prove that you paid it in the first place. 

Another important rule to be aware of is that the landlord should never keep your deposit in the same bank account as their private or business income, but rather in a special account for tenants’ deposits. 

“In most cases, tenant and landlord agree on a so-called cash deposit,” writes the German Tenants’ Association. “In this case, the landlord receives the deposit amount in cash or, as a rule, it is transferred between bank accounts. He must then invest it in a special account, separate from his other assets, so that it is insolvency-proof.” 

Legally, it’s important to note that the security deposit remains legally yours for the duration of your tenancy, but your landlord has stewardship of it as a means of ensuring that you abide by the terms of your contract. 

If you have any questions or concerns about your deposit or any other aspect of your rental contract, it could be worth joining a Mietverein (renters’ association).

