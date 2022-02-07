For members
MOVING TO GERMANY
Reader question: How can I get an official German ID without a residence permit?
It can be useful to have some form of ID for day-to-day life in Germany. But what do you do as a foreigner if you don't have a residence permit to use, and you don't want to risk carrying your passport around? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 7 February 2022 13:09 CET
A man presents his German ID card. Photo: picture alliance / Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Sebastian Willnow
HEALTH
How can I change my German health insurance provider?
The German health insurance system can be a difficult system to navigate, especially for foreigners. We looked at how and why you might want to consider changing your health insurance provider.
Published: 4 February 2022 17:37 CET
A German doctor taking part in a video consultation. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska
Member comments
It has been a complete disaster having to carry all our passports nearly EVERWHERE we go to do practically anything. Especially for my kids. If they lose them, we’re in a heap of trouble as it takes 6-8 weeks to get a new one and getting an appointment at a local embassy or consulate is difficult. We, Americans, are not accustomed to it. We usually use our driver’s licenses, military IDs, or work badges to prove identity. Passports are meant for cross-border identification and this is crazy to us.
Why do you carry your passport? I’m also American. I carry my and my children’s residence permits (Aufehaltstitel) unless we travel outside Germany.
We don’t have residence permits because we are here with NATO. We have SOFA visas stamped in our passports. Military IDs don’t work nor do driver’s licenses. Only the passport.
Ah, ok. I was trying to figure out how someone outside the EU could stay more than 90 days without a residence permit. Makes sense now.
I recently got my passport card (US) and carry that instead of my actual passport. It’s been a lifesaver since it fits nicely in a pocket or wallet.
I’ve used it twice so far without issue. Perhaps that could help your situation, at least a little bit.