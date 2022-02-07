Read news from:
Germany to investigate suspected 417 km/h Autobahn racer

Car-mad Germany may be known for its speed limit-less Autobahns, but a Czech businessman's suspected 417 kilometre-per-hour (260 mph) drag down a stretch of motorway has run into trouble with local law enforcement.

Published: 7 February 2022 17:40 CET
A sports car speeds down the Autobahn
A sports car speeds down the Autobahn. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Maserati | Lorenzo Marcinno

The prosecutor’s office in Stendal in the northern state of Saxony-Anhalt said it had launched a probe into a potential illegal race over the incident.

The wealthy sports car owner from the Czech Republic posted videos of the drive in a Bugatti Chiron on YouTube, bringing attention to the incident.

“We thank God for the safety and good circumstances”, Radim Passer wrote in the video description on his channel.

Some of the videos display a virtual speedometer which reaches 417 km/h on a stretch of motorway between Berlin and Magdeburg, to the west of the capital.

While the recordings were made in the middle of last year, the videos were only recently posted online but have since been viewed millions of times.

In response to comments that said the drive was irresponsible and dangerous, Passer said he had had “good visibility” and highlighted his Bugatti’s braking power.

Highway police initiated an investigation after the feat was reported widely across different media.

The results were handed over to the prosecutor’s office, which began a legal assessment of the incident.

According to the criminal code, a solo drive can still be classed as a prohibited race if the driver “advances at an inappropriate speed and in a manner that grossly violates the traffic code and is reckless.”

Germany’s Transport Minister Volker Wissing condemned the driver’s attitude, noting that while there is no speed limit, the car should always be “under control”.

Others have used the incident to make the case for introducing a legal limit, including the premier of Lower Saxony state, Stephan Weil, who told Spiegel magazine there were “many good reasons” to cap speed on motorways, including the environment and safety.

German prosecutors say poaching led to double police murder

German prosecutors said Tuesday they believe a duo suspected of shooting dead two police officers during a routine traffic check were trying to escape being found out for illegal hunting of animals.

Published: 1 February 2022 16:35 CET
Candles stand near the road where two police offers were shot to death in western Germany.
Candles stand near the road where two police offers were shot to death in western Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

The two suspects, aged 38 and 32, appear to have gunned down the officers “to conceal the poaching”, prosecutor Stefan Orthen told a press conference in the western city of Kaiserslautern.

Dead game had been found in the boot of their car when it was stopped, investigators said.

The shooting in the Kusel district of Rhineland-Palatinate state in the early hours of Monday morning sent shockwaves across Germany.

The victims were a 24-year-old female police officer still in training and her 29-year-old male colleague.

The young woman was killed by a single shot to the head, while the male officer was shot four times, investigators said.

The officers were able to report that they were checking a suspicious vehicle and that shots were being fired before radio contact broke off.

When backup arrived, the woman was already dead and the man fatally injured. The perpetrators had fled the scene.

The crime triggered a major manhunt, with police deploying helicopters and sniffer dogs, sealing off roads and warning local residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

‘Disturbing’

The suspects were arrested on Monday evening in the neighbouring state of Saarland after the 38-year-old’s ID was found lying near the body of the female officer.

Police had released a photo of the 38-year-old posing in what appeared to be a bakery and named him as Andreas Johannes Schmitt.

Both suspects are already known to police: the 38-year-old for poaching and fleeing the scene of a traffic accident, and the 32-year-old for fraud allegations.

They were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Udo Gehring called the crime “disturbing” and “rare”.

“It does not fit with our idea of Germany that someone starts shooting with a hunting weapon in the street just because he was caught poaching,” he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said the act had left him “deeply saddened”.

Gun crime is relatively rare in Germany, which has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

However, just last week, an 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, killing a young woman and injuring three others before turning the weapon on himself.

In September, a 20-year-old petrol station worker was shot dead by a customer angry about being asked to wear a face mask while buying beer.

