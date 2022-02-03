Germany to offer fourth Covid-19 jab to risk groups

In its preliminary decision released Thursday, STIKO recommend that high-risk groups receive a fourth vaccination dose – or a second booster shot – with an mRNA vaccine.

“Current data show that protection against the currently circulating Omicron variant decreases within a few months of the first booster vaccination,” said STIKO in its preliminary decision.

“This is particularly significant for people aged 70 years and older, and for people with immunodeficiency, as they have the highest risk of a severe Covid-19 course after infection.

“The second booster vaccination should improve protection and prevent severe illness in people at risk. Staff in medical facilities and care institutions should be better protected, as they can become infected more easily.

“Another goal is to maintain medical and nursing care by reducing isolation and quarantine measures.”

The recommendation for a fourth jab is for the over 70s, care home residents, people with a weaker immune system over the age five, as well as those working in medical and care facilities with direct patient or resident contact.

“The second booster vaccination should be carried out with an mRNA vaccine at the earliest three months after the first booster vaccination in groups of persons at risk,” said STIKO.

“Staff in medical and nursing facilities should receive the second booster vaccination after six months at the earliest.”

Data from Israel suggests that a fourth vaccination dose “brings about a certain improvement in protection against infection and a clearer improvement in protection against severe disease,” STIKO chairman Thomas Mertens told the Funke Mediengruppe recently.

In Israel, people over 60, immunocompromised people and medical staff have already received the fourth vaccination. In the meantime, all adults there with pre-existing conditions can get a fourth vaccination.

Denmark, Hungary and Spain are also offering fourth jabs to high-risk groups, as are other countries including Chile and Brazil, reported AFP.

Novavax recommended for over 18s

STIKO also backed the Novavax jab for use in adults in Germany.

The vaccine, which is protein-based, uses more conventional technology than the newer mRNA vaccines that have proven to be the most effective during the pandemic.

It is similar to those used against flu, and many hope it will convince vaccine hesitant people in Germany to get protected against Covid-19.

STIKO recommended that adults can receive two doses of Novavax, given at least three weeks apart. However, it said the booster shots should be one of the mRNA vaccines, BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna.

STIKO said: “In the approval studies, the vaccine showed an efficacy comparable to that of the mRNA vaccines.”

The vaccine is currently not recommended for pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The draft recommendations released Thursday by STIKO have now been sent to experts and states for their comments and final approval.