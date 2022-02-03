Deutsche Bahn vows record German rail investment in 2022

Deutsche Bahn and the federal and regional governments will together invest €13.6 billion ($15.4 billion) in rail infrastructure, the group said in a statement.

The figure is €900 million higher than the investments made in 2021.

The funds would go “above all to increasing the capacity” and towards the “digitalisation” of the rail network, said the operator, whose stock is completely held by the state.

“Every euro invested in rail is a euro that goes towards the protection of the environment,” said Ronald Pofalla, the Deutsche Bahn executive responsible for infrastructure.

The investments will be made in close cooperation with the federal government, which sees rail expansion as a top priority as part of its plan to green the transport network.

In 2020, the government then led by Angela Merkel set a target to double rail passenger numbers by 2030, a goal which has been embraced by the new government led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, in power since December.

The state has committed to putting €62 billion into the rail network over 10 years.

Deutsche Bahn announced earlier in the week that it was purchasing 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for €1.5 billion.

The new units will bring Deutsche Bahn’s high-speed fleet up to “450 trains… by the end of the decade”, it said.

