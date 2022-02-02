Germany blocks German-language Russian channel

The transmission of the channel “RT DE” was “prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting licence”, the regulator’s authorisation and oversight commission said in a statement.

The broadcaster was blocked from Europe’s satellite network on December 22nd at the request of German authorities, less than a week after going on air, but was still available over the internet and via a mobile app.

In response to the earlier decision, RT DE said its suspension was “illegal” and the result of political pressure from Berlin, at a time of diplomatic tensions between Germany and Russia.

The channel said it is headquartered in Moscow, and has pointed to a Serbian licence for cable and satellite transmission, which RT says allows it to be broadcast in Germany.

The regulator however said the channel’s operator, based in Berlin, does not have a “legitimate permit under European law”.

Launched in 2005 as “Russia Today”, state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

It has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

It has generated controversy in many countries, including the United States, where it was required to register as a “foreign agent”, and in Britain, where authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting licence.

The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.